The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides
Leisure

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

There’s no better feeling than giving that perfect holiday gift…and there’s no harder task than finding it. Luckily, InsideHook is here to help. We’ve scoured for and tested hundreds of products that’ll knock the socks off any deserved person on your list — sophisticated spouse, close-but-not-that-close boss or Gen-Z nephew all included — and we’ve compiled them into handy, curated gift guides with all the best stuff 2023 has to offer. Find them below. And from us to you, happy holidays.

Gifts For Her

The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

Running Gifts for Women hero

The 15 Best Gifts for Women Runners

Here’s the best way to celebrate the runners in your life

A sampling of the best women's activewear brands, including Wolven, Wilson and Girlfriend Collective.

16 Women’s Activewear Brands You Should Know

So you can give her nice workout gear…duh.

Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks

11 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know

The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Review: This Infrared Blanket Is the Most Affordable Way to Have a Personal Sauna

Travel Gifts

Best travel gifts to give this holiday 2023

The 24 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year

The best gifts for the one who’s perpetually planning their next trip

Top Travel Picks

Béis spill-proof Dopp Kit
Béis spill-proof Dopp Kit
Buy Here : $48
July Camera Protect Bag
July Camera Protect Bag
Buy Here : $65
Patagonia Black Hole Tote
Patagonia Black Hole Tote
Buy Here : $69
Rimowa One Bottle Case
Rimowa One Bottle Case
Buy Here : $1,820

Style Gifts

a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background

The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

Good looking gifts for the best-dressed men in your life

Top Style Picks

Outerknown Flannel Shirt
Outerknown Flannel Shirt
Huckberry : $148
Alex Crane Campo Sweater
Alex Crane Campo Sweater
Alex Crane : $125
Alo Yoga Off Duty Cap
Alo Yoga Off Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $58
Salomon XA Pro 3D v9
Salomon XA Pro 3D v9
Zappos : $140

Outdoor & Fitness Gifts

a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background

29 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person

Some people just want to get after it. Here’s what to give them.

Top Outdoor/Fitness Picks

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Buy Here : $199$179
Icebreaker ZoneKnit Merino Shorts
Icebreaker ZoneKnit Merino Shorts
Buy it now : $130
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos : $145
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga : $128$89

Food & Drink Gifts

A collection of the best food and drink gifts to give for the 2022 holiday season, from cookware to cookbooks to appliances

The 41 Best Food and Drink Gifts for All Palates

Our favorite cookware of the year, as well as edible and drinkable presents

Top food & drink Picks

Dubost Laguiole Olivewood Steak Knives
Dubost Laguiole Olivewood Steak Knives
Sur la Table : $250
Corto Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil
Corto Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil
Corto : $40
Made In Limited Edition Ebony Wood Cleaver
Made In Limited Edition Ebony Wood Cleaver
Made In : $199
Fredericks and Mae Confetti Cutting Board
Fredericks and Mae Confetti Cutting Board
Big Night : $95

Gifts for the Home

A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season

The 23 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)

Comfy chairs and ice barrels? We’ve got ‘em. Digital picture frames and host gifts? Those too.

Top Home Picks

Faribault National Park Blankets
Faribault National Park Blankets
Fairbault : $245
Framebridge Walnut Wood Picture Frames
Framebridge Walnut Wood Picture Frames
Framebridge : $90
Loll Designs Lollygagger Bar Cart
Loll Designs Lollygagger Bar Cart
2Modern : $1,295
GUBI x Noah Outdoor Lounge Chair
GUBI x Noah Outdoor Lounge Chair
GUBI : $2,799