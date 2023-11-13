Leisure > Style

Lululemon Belt Bag: The Ultimate Gift for the Fitness Fanatic

The crossbody/fanny pack hybrid is an internet favorite for a reason

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a gold background
This is the bag she wants. Trust me.
Lululemon/Getty
November 13, 2023
Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag should be a top-priority gift this holiday season.

We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag from the premium athletic brand lives up to its massive hype. The Everywhere Belt Bag is excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.)

Somewhere in the middle of 2021, I walked into the lululemon store on Fifth Avenue in New York City to scout out the casual accessory after seeing it online and found an overflowing array of colorful Belt Bags hanging by the register — a scene you’ll unlikely encounter today.

Within the last couple of years, the Everywhere Belt Bag has become a favorite of both celebrities and shoppers. Much of that has to do with its omnipresence on TikTok. As we know, the uber-popular video-sharing platform holds an immense influence over trends and consumer goods, with viral TikToks selling out articles of clothing and entire skincare lines on a regular basis — and it’s why this lululemon bag, in particular, frequently flies off the shelves.

It’s also why you should consider pouncing on the Everywhere Belt Bags ASAP. Especially if you’re racking your brain for a top-notch gift for the women in your life. If you’re still unconvinced, here’s a breakdown of why the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag should be high on your shopping list:

It’s compact but surprisingly roomy 

As mentioned above, this isn’t a bag for when she needs to haul her entire life’s contents with her. The Everywhere Belt Bag is for everyday essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick — so its dimensions are small (7.5″ x 2″ x 5″, to be exact). This makes it a pretty unobtrusive accessory she can conveniently throw on and head out the door. But despite its compact design, the Belt Bag is quite roomy. Unlike some other tiny sling bags I own that I find myself squeezing my phone into, this lululemon offering allows my belongings to breathe, and me to have quick and easy access to them. 

It’s versatile AF

Walking the dog? Going for a run? A hike? Grabbing Starbucks? Have a plane to catch? It’s in the name — this bag was designed to go literally everywhere with her thanks to its lightweight, super versatile design, which can be worn like a crossbody across her shoulder or clipped around her waist like a fanny pack, for easy, hands-free travel. 

It can withstand just about everything she puts it through

Since she’s going to be carrying it nearly 24/7, this bag requires some heavy-duty construction. Made from 100% nylon with a polyester lining, the Belt Bag is impressively durable and keeps essentials protected thanks to its water-repellent fabric. My nearly two-year-old Belt Bag still shows no signs of wear and tear, and due to its material, is super easy to clean when it does get dirty. 

It’s super stylish, duh!

Sure, the Everywhere Belt Bag is the perfect place to stow daily essentials on account of its convenient size and versatile structure. But it’s also just a freakin’ cute bag she’ll love carrying around. Its sleek, subtle design makes for a deliciously cool, laidback accessory that will for sure be the envy of everyone who couldn’t get their hands on one. It’s also now available in 12 chic colorways.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Buy Here : $38

