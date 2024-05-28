The InsideHook Guide to Summer
Everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day
Every year it’s the same old story: we eagerly count down the weeks until Memorial Day when the season of frosty beers, freshly-mown grass and long weekends unofficially kicks off — and then, faster than your uncle on that rental Jet Ski, it’s Labor Day and we’re left wondering, did we really make the most of summer?
This year, we assembled the InsideHook Guide to Summer so you leave nothing to chance. Everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and September 2 is here in this trusty manual.
No vacation plans? No problem, you can still book an unforgettable trip at the last minute. Hosting in your backyard, apartment or patio? We’ve got recipes and drink recommendations galore, and all the gear you could need. Even if you’re just looking for a less juvenile way to wile away the hours (apologies to Spikeball), we’ve got lawn (and beach) games from around the world. With all this at your fingertips, the question isn’t what you should do this summer, but where do you start?
What to Drink
We Tasted and Ranked 32 of the Best Beers for Summer
You can’t go wrong with these in your cooler
The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer
Batch these drinks and chill them down to effortlessly serve a crowd
You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer
Here are 14 bottles to try this season, as recommended by our editors
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
Bartenders agree: brown spirits deserve a place in the sun
The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer
From Mai Tais to oak-smoked tequila lemonades, we’ve got a ready-to-drink cocktail for you
What to Watch
Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked
From “Jaws” all the way to “Barbie,” we ranked the highest-grossing movies of the summer
Where To Go
10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off
From Long Island to Lisbon
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
In an era of Everest backlogs and space tourism, the bucket list trip you should consider is paddling down the Mississippi River
The Toys of Summer
From water slides to WaveRunners, here are the 100 products that’ll help you make the most of the season
What to eat
Make Sockeye Salmon Crudo Your New Summertime Staple
Chef William Dissen shares a recipe from his new cookbook “Thoughtful Cooking”
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show
Pat Martin’s Jack’s Creek Sauce offers a taste of West Tennessee flavor
What to Buy
15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know
She will thank you. Trust us.
Review: Is Breeo’s Smokeless Fire Pit the One to Rule Them All?
The American-made brand’s X Series is rougher, tougher and heavier than the ubiquitous Solo Stove
Kelly Slater’s New Sunscreen Is the Correct Choice This Summer
Introducing Freaks of Nature, a reef-safe serum that does everything right
How To Stay Fit (Or AT LEAST ACTIVE)
This Summer, Skip Spikeball and Try These International Games Instead
Seven pastimes for the park, beach or garden. None involving a mini trampoline.
Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body
Workouts tips and insight into how lifeguards train, sans any responsibility to actually patrol a beach
