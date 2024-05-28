Leisure

The InsideHook Guide to Summer

Everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day

The InsideHook Guide to Summer 2024

Every year it’s the same old story: we eagerly count down the weeks until Memorial Day when the season of frosty beers, freshly-mown grass and long weekends unofficially kicks off — and then, faster than your uncle on that rental Jet Ski, it’s Labor Day and we’re left wondering, did we really make the most of summer?

This year, we assembled the InsideHook Guide to Summer so you leave nothing to chance. Everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and September 2 is here in this trusty manual.

No vacation plans? No problem, you can still book an unforgettable trip at the last minute. Hosting in your backyard, apartment or patio? We’ve got recipes and drink recommendations galore, and all the gear you could need. Even if you’re just looking for a less juvenile way to wile away the hours (apologies to Spikeball), we’ve got lawn (and beach) games from around the world. With all this at your fingertips, the question isn’t what you should do this summer, but where do you start?

What to Drink

We Tasted and Ranked 32 of the Best Beers for Summer

You can’t go wrong with these in your cooler

The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer

Batch these drinks and chill them down to effortlessly serve a crowd

You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking

The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer

What to Drink

We Tasted and Ranked 32 of the Best Beers for Summer

You can’t go wrong with these in your cooler

The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer

Batch these drinks and chill them down to effortlessly serve a crowd

You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

Here are 14 bottles to try this season, as recommended by our editors

11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking

Bartenders agree: brown spirits deserve a place in the sun

The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer

From Mai Tais to oak-smoked tequila lemonades, we’ve got a ready-to-drink cocktail for you

What to Watch

Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked

From “Jaws” all the way to “Barbie,” we ranked the highest-grossing movies of the summer

What to Watch

Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked

From “Jaws” all the way to “Barbie,” we ranked the highest-grossing movies of the summer

Where To Go

10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off

From Long Island to Lisbon

The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight

In an era of Everest backlogs and space tourism, the bucket list trip you should consider is paddling down the Mississippi River

Where To Go

10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off

From North Fork, Long Island to Lisbon

The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight

In an era of Everest backlogs and space tourism, the bucket list trip you should consider is paddling down the Mississippi River

The Toys of Summer

From water slides to WaveRunners, here are the 100 products that’ll help you make the most of the season

What to eat

Make Sockeye Salmon Crudo Your New Summertime Staple
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show

A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

Which is your favorite?

What to eat

Make Sockeye Salmon Crudo Your New Summertime Staple

Chef William Dissen shares a recipe from his new cookbook “Thoughtful Cooking”

A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show

Pat Martin’s Jack’s Creek Sauce offers a taste of West Tennessee flavor

A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

Which is your favorite?

What to Buy

The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer

Make a splash in your new swimmies

15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know

Review: Is Breeo’s Smokeless Fire Pit the One to Rule Them All?

Kelly Slater’s New Sunscreen Is the Correct Choice This Summer

What to Buy

The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer

Make a splash in your new swimmies

15 Women’s Swimsuit Brands You, a Man, Should Know

She will thank you. Trust us.

Review: Is Breeo’s Smokeless Fire Pit the One to Rule Them All?

The American-made brand’s X Series is rougher, tougher and heavier than the ubiquitous Solo Stove

Kelly Slater’s New Sunscreen Is the Correct Choice This Summer

Introducing Freaks of Nature, a reef-safe serum that does everything right

How To Stay Fit (Or AT LEAST ACTIVE)

This Summer, Skip Spikeball and Try These International Games Instead

Seven pastimes for the park, beach or garden. None involving a mini trampoline.

Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body

Workouts tips and insight into how lifeguards train, sans any responsibility to actually patrol a beach

How To Stay Fit
(Or AT LEAST ACTIVE)

This Summer, Skip Spikeball and Try These International Games Instead

Seven pastimes for the park, beach or garden. None involving a mini trampoline.

Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body

Workouts tips and insight into how lifeguards train, sans any responsibility to actually patrol a beach