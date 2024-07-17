How to Craft the Perfect Jello Shot

Nothing, and I mean nothing, quite says day at the beach, spring break or raging house party like those brightly colored, boozy confections we know as jello shots. Easy to transport and even easier to consume, these fruity drinks possess a world of culinary possibilities, especially when we apply a bit of science.

Mixing alcohol into gelatin is not a 20th-century invention by any means. The medieval cookbook Le Viandier de Taillevent features a recipe combining aspic (the natural gelatin prominent in beef and chicken stock) and wine. It is, however, widely accepted that satirist Tom Lehrer first fashioned the modern version in 1956 as a way to hide alcohol at a party on a military base. Since then, jello shots have taken hold at all kinds of celebrations, and even bars are getting in on the action by making their own versions, often based on classic cocktails. When made right, a jello shot is sublime, an adult version of the childhood treats; when made poorly, it’s like you just ate a spoon of mushy vodka.

To perfect the jello shot, we must break it down into its components: gelatin, booze and flavorings. A balance of these three will not only affect the flavor but also the texture when chilled (which I personally think is the more important of the two).

There are two options for gelatin: sheets and powder. Unless you’re a pastry chef and familiar with gelatin sheets, the powdered form is easier to work with. That said, we’ll resist the temptation of using flavored powdered gelatin. Sure, it makes fine jello shots, but controlling the flavor and sugar content is the difference between fine and legendary. For optimal texture, one envelope of unflavored gelatin (just less than one tablespoon) can set one cup of liquid.

Next you need to select the right alcohol. While it’s tempting to load up jello shots with a high-proof spirit, keep in mind that alcohol doesn’t chill or set like water does. In extensive research, I found the sweet spot is between 30 and 40 proof when all of the liquids are combined. In other words, this would be a 1:1 ratio of an 80 proof spirit like vodka and the non-alcoholic ingredients. I recommend letting the flavorings do the heavy lifting and use vodka, which has a more neutral flavor than other spirits.

Finally, consider the flavor components of the jello shot. If you’re using unflavored gelatin and vodka, you have a blank canvas with which to work. Strong fruit juices like pineapple, cherry and blood orange all make wonderful jello shots, and you can even think outside of the box with citrus soda, cola or even coconut water.

Simply put, a half cup of vodka, half cup of fruit juice and one envelope of unflavored gelatin could make a jello shot. That said, there’s zero reason we can’t incorporate a liqueur and sparkling wine, so long as we balance the ratios to produce the optimal proof at the end. Given that jello shots are a summer party’s best friend, let’s turn to the king of summertime liqueurs, limoncello, to produce the top-tier jello shot of our dreams.

Sparkling Limoncello Jello Shots Servings: 16 Ingredients 2 packets unflavored gelatin (about 2 Tbsp.)

.5 cup water

.25 cup limoncello

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

.5 cup 80 proof vodka

.75 cup chilled Prosecco Directions In a small saucepan, add the gelatin and water and stir to combine. Let sit for 2 minutes to bloom the gelatin, then place the saucepan over low heat. Stir often until the mixture clears and the gelatin dissolves, 3 to 4 minutes. Once dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat and carefully add the limoncello, lemon juice and vodka. Stir to combine. Once combined, slowly pour in the Prosecco to preserve some of the carbonation; no need to stir again. Pour the mixture into 1-ounce cups and refrigerate at least 4 hours, though overnight is best. Keep chilled until consumption.

