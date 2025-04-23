Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

That idea led her to the island of Islay, a whisky mecca known for its peated single malts. “It’s where I started to like whisky — not peated, interestingly,” she says. “But more importantly, I was going to all these distilleries who were saying, ‘We’re doing things the way they’ve always been done.’ And I was coming from a perspective of caring about sustainability — I had done some work of that kind in the food space, and I was seeing how these food brands were reflecting the values of the next generation of consumers.”