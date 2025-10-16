How Tyler Pager Became a Star Political Reporter Before Turning 30

Moreso, Pager was interested in journalism as a way to ask questions. Combine being a curious person with an interest in writing, and he became really drawn into journalism, writing for his high school’s newspaper and covering a variety of topics, from sports to culture to city news, and becoming the editor-in-chief his junior year. He attended Northwestern, working for The Daily Northwestern and became editor-in-chief his junior year. He interned at Politico, USA Today and The Boston Globe. His interest in covering politics began to start in college. He’s interested in how people try to get power and how they use it — for better or worse — once they have it. He’s also interested in how policy is designed in Washington and how it’s then implemented, as well as the implications it has on the U.S. and the rest of the world.