You’re Letting Your Wife Down by Not Doing This on Christmas

Fill up your wife’s stocking this year — or else

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
December 17, 2025 10:49 am EST
Stockings hung on a mantle
We'll even give you some stocking stuffer suggestions.
Unsplash

Every year around this time of year, my TikTok essentially goes full-swing into Christmas mode, with videos of dogs getting pictures with Santa, elves on shelves and new baking recipes. It’s like the algorithm decorates itself, which is often very nice and wholesome. But there’s always one kind of video that never fails to make its way onto my feed: videos of disappointed moms with empty stockings on Christmas — and disappointed children who had faith in their other parents to fill it. 

@whataboutaub

It took him 10 years to notice it’s been empty this whole time. @Josh Jones #marriedlife #marriage #husbandsoftiktok #fail #ohno #christmas #psa #pregnant

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

This infuriating video with over a million likes shows a husband handing his wife an empty stocking while their children are opening theirs. “Is this an extra one?” he asks, picking up an empty stocking and bringing it to his wife while walking toward her. “No, it’s mine,” she says back.   

@shay.nanigans87

#moms #christmas stockings be lacking , if we don’t do it, no one will .

♬ original sound – Shay.nanigans87

“Here’s my impression of moms every Christmas morning,” the user in this video says. She proceeds to grab a very limp-looking stocking. “Babe, I feel something in here! You didn’t forget!” she says while grabbing the very bottom of the stocking. She reaches into the bag and pulls out a piece of the stocking that was accidentally left in there. “It’s okay, no, it’s no big deal, I don’t care,” she says. She then encourages her partner to open their stocking, saying, “There’s some stuff in the bag next to it too ’cause it wouldn’t all fit.”  

15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
 Small gifts that are neither boring nor thoughtless
@allieveers

Its fine im fine #momsoftiktok #christmasmorning #tobeawomen #fyp

♬ fade into you mazzy star – hopeless sandoval

“To be a woman…Is to have the only empty stocking on Christmas morning,” this video reads. The camera pans over the stockings on a mantle with one clearly empty, and the commenters came together for support. “I refuse. I filled the kids and mine and HIS was empty,” one user wrote. “Mines been empty for so many years and my 18 year old daughter filled mine to the brim this year,” wrote another. Many young women online have also shared stories about how they’re responsible for filling their mom’s stockings. 

@hannahloughlin

moms never get stockings 😕

♬ Clay Pigeons – Michael Cera

In this video, a woman explains she’s been filling her mom’s stocking since she was 13 because she told her she misses the magic of Christmas from when she was little. 

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men
 Cashmere scarves, fine fragrances and a whole lot of holiday cheer
@vanessa_rae13

Seeing all these wives post about how they fill their own stockings on Christmas is making me want to cry #stocking #stockingstuffers #stockings #christmas #christmascountdown #womanhood #beingawomanisastruggle #beingawoman #futurehusband

♬ Think Of Me Once In A While, Take Care – Take Care


“I hope I marry a man who fills my stocking at Christmas,” this woman wrote in her video. One user commented that their mom buys her own presents and signs them off “from dad.” 

@goobergobb

i dont think he is the man my mom thought she would end up with when she was a little girl. BREAKING NEWS: IM GOING TO THROW UP AND FIGHT WITH MY DAD 🗣️‼️🔥

♬ Think Of Me Once In A While, Take Care – Take Care

This user expressed their feelings about finding out that their mom fills up her own stocking, saying they didn’t “believe santa did it,” but they believed in their father — “for the longest time i thought my dad could care enough to do that simple thing for her,” they said. 

To a husband or father, this gesture may be something so small that they didn’t even think twice about it. The reality is that most women just want to be thought of — and they don’t want to have to tell you to think of them. It doesn’t need to be anything over-the-top, either (although it certainly can be): candy, jewelry, nail polish, duplicates of her go-to makeup products, which you could easily figure out by looking at what ones she owns that she’s used up the most. Even gift cards could suffice.

At this point, there’s no good excuse — especially when you see how it impacts their children. These videos show perfectly how they felt let down by their fathers — or how they fear the same thing happening to them in their marriages one day. 

Lucky for you, you’ve got plenty of time. There’s still a week until Christmas and we’ve got your back. If you have to pay an extra shipping fee to make sure it gets here in time, consider that your karma for waiting until the last minute — or possibly even forgetting to fill it until you read this article anyway.  

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness…
