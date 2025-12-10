What You Should Wear This Holiday, According to Cool Women

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is in full swing. Do you know what you’re wearing to Christmas Eve dinner? Or to your company’s holiday party? What about your bangin’ New Year’s Eve party? (You’ll want to look good for that midnight kiss.) All of this is to say: take some consideration into your festive ‘fits this year.

I’d argue the holidays are the best times for dressing. Maybe even the sexiest time for dressing. Snowflakes are falling like it’s a holiday rom-com, there’s a cozy nip in the air and you can look dashingly handsome with minimal effort.

To help ensure you look absolutely dashing under the mistletoe this year, I consulted seven very cool, very knowledgeable women on the coats, layers and accessories they want to see you in this holiday season.

A Big Ass Overcoat



There’s nothing that looks more polished and sophisticated than seeing a man rocking a very long, oversized, single-breasted overcoat made from high-quality materials. A coat like this is quite timeless and a piece worth splurging for, and you’ll look good in just about anything you wear with it. I want you to look like Chandler Bing or Joey Tribbiani in season one of Friends. I want it to look like the coat is swallowing you whole — barely previewing the accompanying polished and sophisticated ‘fit you’re wearing underneath. A sneak peek at your shirt collar and tie? The neckline of your sweater? I’m all in. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

I love The Bear’s Christmas episode “Fishes” from 2023, not only because it’s one of the best episodes of the series, but also because it features one of my favorite outfits of all time: the twin looks sported by Neil and Teddy Fak. In terms of holiday dressing, it doesn’t get more classic — or classy — than this. A blue and green plaid shirt accented by a burgundy sweater around the shoulders is festive but not too on the nose. Bonus points if you match your partner, dog or child. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

A Turtleneck as the Star

I don’t know what it is about a turtleneck that’s so chic, but every winter it becomes the simplest shortcut to looking like the good guy in a holiday movie. A chunky, light-colored knit especially works because it feels relaxed but still put-together. Black is great too (even if it does veer a touch Steve Jobs), but truly: let the turtleneck be the star, not a base layer. — Elisabeth Chambry, Director of Commerce and Partnerships

A pair of sexy specs

With the dreary weather, it’s easy to lean on knit sweaters and deep browns and call it a day. But accessories are what make your outfits your own! I love how a pair of sunglasses can instantly add a personal touch. You can play with shapes, tints and colors, and the stakes are much lower if you’re looking to experiment. The French eyewear brand Jimmy Fairly just launched in the U.S., and their frames telegraph the kind of effortless Parisian swagger I want to see more guys channel this holiday season. — Zoe de Leon, Social Editor



Cashmere Sweaters

I’d go for a well-cut cashmere sweater. Cashmere is not only breathable but actually warmer than cotton and even many wool blends of the same thickness — that means a thin cashmere sweater can keep you warmer than a heavier cotton or wool piece, while looking sleeker and more luxurious. Cashmere sweaters are incredibly versatile — cozy enough for a relaxed gathering but polished enough for a dinner or party. A quality cashmere sweater can last a decade if you treat it well (get a good cashmere comb). It’s one of those wardrobe investments that truly go the distance. The best part? Your partner can wear it too. My husband and I share the same cashmere sweaters. I like the oversized fit, and his fits perfectly on me. — Claire Mercieca, Founder of Embrace

Festive Colors

Wearing lots of emerald greens, ruby reds and maroons during the holiday season isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but as someone whose wardrobe shifts almost exclusively to jewel tones as soon as that first chill in the air hits, it’s something I wish more men would think to do. This time of year is bleak enough as it is; don’t you want to seize the opportunity to brighten up your look? Even if holiday merriment isn’t your thing, you should know that these rich colors are flattering on everyone. — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

Utility Wear

Generally speaking, when I think of holiday menswear, I picture fishermen’s sweaters and chinos — and pretty much nothing else. As an alternative, I raise you utility wear. Utility jackets are perpetually in style, but this winter is the moment to really lean in: utility shirts, utility pants and a pair of nice leather moc-toe boots. Done right, the whole look reads both rugged and refined. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Paint Me a Picture

Sometimes tacky, but when done right, I really love a funky little sweater, and there’s no better time to sport a layer depicting a snow-capped landscape or downhill skiers than now. Whether you’re spending NYE in a chalet or Christmas Eve at home cozied up by the fireplace, these festive sweaters are a non-boring option this celebratory season. Show me some personality! Please.

