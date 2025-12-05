Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
December 5, 2025 12:14 pm EST
Momofuku Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce, cashmere from the Ritz Paris x Frame collection and more of our favorite products of the week
You're gonna want to check these out.
Sézane, Frame, Momofuku

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A pizza oil collection featuring Peanuts characters drops, Momofuku releases a new barrel-aged soy sauce and Skims teams up with the North Face ahead of ski season.

Brightland Snoopy's Pizza Night Gift Set
Brightland Snoopy’s Pizza Night Gift Set

There’s rarely been a Peanuts collaboration we didn’t love, and this latest one with the olive oil purveyors at Brightland is no exception. The brand just released a limited-edition Snoopy-themed pizza set, which features their best-selling Pizza Oil, 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Rapture Balsamic Vinegar. The cherry on top? It all arrives at your door packed into a custom “Snoopy’s Pizza Night” box.

buy here: $110
Skims x The North Face Ski Collection
Skims x The North Face Ski Collection

We just know this is going to be the drop of the season. Skims teamed up with the North Face ahead of ski season to release some stunning snow gear, available in both adult and children’s sizing. The collaboration features jackets, snow pants, scarves and long underwear all styled in a distinct Skims fashion with muted colors, while maintaining the technical know-how the North Face is famous for. The collection will be available on December 9 at both the North Face and Skims sites.

shop here
Corridor x Nanga Kairo Parka
Corridor x Nanga Kairo Parka

There’s something about an extremely well-made parka that looks a little bit like it was dug out of your grandpa’s attic that drives us crazy. Genuinely. This one in particular, crafted by Corridor and Japanese outerwear brand Nanga, will last you for years to come. It’s crafted in part from recycled nylon and features Spanish duck down on the inside so you’ll be warm all winter long.

buy here: $795
Momofuku Gold Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce
Momofuku Gold Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce

There’s your normal grocery story soy sauce, and then there’s Momofuku’s Gold Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce. The batch is part of an exclusive holiday drop and is only available for a limited time. It was born from a partnership with King’s County Distillery in New York City, where the soy sauce was aged for 12 months in their select bourbon barrels. Featuring notes of caramel, vanilla and spice that blend with the innate salinity of the soy sauce, this is a bottle you’ll want to preserve in your pantry.

buy here: $20
Sézane Holiday Collection
Sézane Holiday Collection

We gave you lots of great gifting ideas for the 2025 holiday season, but if you need just one more bout of inspiration for the woman in your life, look to Sézane. The French brand has been crafting effortlessly chic wardrobe staples for years, and their holiday collection just launched. Their famous Emile Cardigan is a classic, but in this new drop, we’re getting sequined flats, sturdy brown bags, delicate charm bracelets and tons of velvet. These are all things that your wife, girlfriend or daughter will appreciate as we head into the colder months.

shop here
Ritz Paris x Frame
Ritz Paris x Frame

The Ritz Paris has been teaming up with denim and clothing brand Frame for some time now — dropping curated collections that marry delicate craftsmanship with the iconic heritage of the Parisian property. Their fifth drop features co-branded silk scarves, cashmere sweaters and striped pajama sets, as well as tailored jackets and pants. We’re obsessed with the effortless look and will be nabbing some selects ahead of the holiday season.

shop here
B.Draddy x Elijah Craig Small Batch Collection
B.Draddy x Elijah Craig Small Batch Collection

Whiskey and the golf course just make sense…right? Right. That’s why Kentucky bourbon stalwart Elijah Craig has teamed up with golf and lifestyle brand B.Draddy to release a limited-edition apparel capsule featuring co-branded hoodies, vests and polos.

shop here
Cabbages World Grocery Bags
Cabbages World Grocery Bags

One of our favorite cooking influencer couples, Anna Archibald and Kevin Serai of Cabbages World, just dropped some fresh merch. The release features reusable grocery bags printed with roe, California rolls, cabbage and other food-related items. There’s also a stylish selection of simple graphic tees and hoodies that lean into the cooking niche the couple is so viral for.

shop here

