Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere

We gave you lots of great gifting ideas for the 2025 holiday season, but if you need just one more bout of inspiration for the woman in your life, look to Sézane. The French brand has been crafting effortlessly chic wardrobe staples for years, and their holiday collection just launched. Their famous Emile Cardigan is a classic, but in this new drop, we’re getting sequined flats, sturdy brown bags, delicate charm bracelets and tons of velvet. These are all things that your wife, girlfriend or daughter will appreciate as we head into the colder months.