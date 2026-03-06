Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new cast iron skillet from Field Company drops, Marty Supreme runners go live and the new MacBook becomes available for us to shop in pastels just in time for spring.
Marty Supreme x Koyo Bear Sharpman Shoe
All hail the ping pong king? A24 just knows how to do marketing right, and in the spirit of going beyond posters, fan edits and trailers, they’re bringing supreme energy to legitimately cool products. Japanese footwear brand Koyo Bear created the first “meant for table tennis” shoe. Now, they’ve teamed up with the famed film production company in the wake of Marty Supreme to drop a co-branded reissue of Japanese table tennis player Ichiro Ogimura’s 1952 design.
Field Company No. 5 Cast Iron Skillet
Cast iron typically conjures images of hulking, rusted, anvil-like cookware, but there’s nothing remotely medieval about Field Company’s latest addition to their already-robust lineup of American-made pans. Weighing in at a mere 2.2 lbs, the new (and highly portable) No. 5 Chef Skillet is light as a feather and fully functional as a souped-up sauté pan or powerhouse breakfast griddle, making it great for cast-iron newbies. That Japanese-style omelet never stood a chance.
Veja x Baserange Runners
Amaranth, natural, liquor tilleul — these aren’t cocktail ingredients; they’re the colorway names of the new collaborative sneaker from French footwear label Veja. Made in collaboration with Baserange, a French sister label invested in sustainability, the new Jitsu Nolyn sneaker features a craft-forward design (check out the Sashiko hand-stitching) and organic fabrics and materials, including hemp sourced from Toulouse farms. Plus, there’s the added benefit of the low-cut sneaker being chic as hell and totally on trend.
MacBook Neo
All things spring-coded are popping up as we head into this warmer season, and Apple didn’t want to miss out. They just released the MacBook Neo, which comes in a variety of colorways from Blush and Citrus to Indigo. It’s powered by the A18 Pro chip, and a little more compact than your MacBook Air — perfect for someone on the go who wants their laptop to stand out in a crowd of grey and navy.
Arc’teryx Sylan 2
Time to go speedy as the snow melts away, making way for some muddy trail runs. Arc’teryx just released their Sylan 2 shoe. The midsole retains a rockered shape, meant to propel you forward and a carbon-fibre plate is meant to give you some extra stability so you can tackle anything from root-forward forest runs to sloping rocky inclines.
J.Press Take Ivy Book
The originators of the classic Ivy aesthetic re-released Take Ivy, a book comprised of 1965 photographs taken by Teruyoshi Hayashida at all eight Ivy League institutions. The book was originally intended to capture and translate the essence of the American Ivy League look. Now, the contents have been repurposed with a fresh foreword by J.Press president and creative director Jack Carlson.
Ciele Spring Gear
As days get warmer, people take to the streets to get their miles in. Ciele’s spring gear drop just went live on their site, and it’s a collection of pieces catered to this transitional period, from new hats (cap and bucket) to singlets and lightweight, breathable shirts you can layer up or down quickly and get back to pounding the pavement in style.
