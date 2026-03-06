Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 6, 2026 12:32 pm EST
You're gonna want to check these out.
You're gonna want to check these out.
Arc'teryx, Ciele, J.Press

The Gist

This week's curated drop of fresh gear, apparel and tech brings a surprisingly light cast iron skillet, stylish new sneakers and a vibrant, compact MacBook, all ready to elevate your spring adventures.

Key Takeaways

  • Marty Supreme and Japanese footwear brand Koyo Bear reissued Ichiro Ogimura's 1952 table tennis shoe design.
  • Field Company launched its No. 5 Chef Skillet, a lightweight 2.2-pound cast iron pan designed for versatility and ease of use.
  • Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, a compact laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip and offered in several spring-inspired colorways.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new cast iron skillet from Field Company drops, Marty Supreme runners go live and the new MacBook becomes available for us to shop in pastels just in time for spring.

Marty Supreme x Koyo Bear Sharpman Shoe
Marty Supreme x Koyo Bear Sharpman Shoe

All hail the ping pong king? A24 just knows how to do marketing right, and in the spirit of going beyond posters, fan edits and trailers, they’re bringing supreme energy to legitimately cool products. Japanese footwear brand Koyo Bear created the first “meant for table tennis” shoe. Now, they’ve teamed up with the famed film production company in the wake of Marty Supreme to drop a co-branded reissue of Japanese table tennis player Ichiro Ogimura’s 1952 design. 

shop here
Field Company No. 5 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No. 5 Cast Iron Skillet

Cast iron typically conjures images of hulking, rusted, anvil-like cookware, but there’s nothing remotely medieval about Field Company’s latest addition to their already-robust lineup of American-made pans. Weighing in at a mere 2.2 lbs, the new (and highly portable) No. 5 Chef Skillet is light as a feather and fully functional as a souped-up sauté pan or powerhouse breakfast griddle, making it great for cast-iron newbies. That Japanese-style omelet never stood a chance.

buy here: $125
Veja x Baserange Runners
Veja x Baserange Runners

Amaranth, natural, liquor tilleul — these aren’t cocktail ingredients; they’re the colorway names of the new collaborative sneaker from French footwear label Veja. Made in collaboration with Baserange, a French sister label invested in sustainability, the new Jitsu Nolyn sneaker features a craft-forward design (check out the Sashiko hand-stitching) and organic fabrics and materials, including hemp sourced from Toulouse farms. Plus, there’s the added benefit of the low-cut sneaker being chic as hell and totally on trend.

shop here: $220
MacBook Neo
MacBook Neo

All things spring-coded are popping up as we head into this warmer season, and Apple didn’t want to miss out. They just released the MacBook Neo, which comes in a variety of colorways from Blush and Citrus to Indigo. It’s powered by the A18 Pro chip, and a little more compact than your MacBook Air — perfect for someone on the go who wants their laptop to stand out in a crowd of grey and navy.

shop here
Arc'teryx Sylan 2
Arc’teryx Sylan 2

Time to go speedy as the snow melts away, making way for some muddy trail runs. Arc’teryx just released their Sylan 2 shoe. The midsole retains a rockered shape, meant to propel you forward and a carbon-fibre plate is meant to give you some extra stability so you can tackle anything from root-forward forest runs to sloping rocky inclines.

buy here: $220
J.Press Take Ivy Book
J.Press Take Ivy Book

The originators of the classic Ivy aesthetic re-released Take Ivy, a book comprised of 1965 photographs taken by Teruyoshi Hayashida at all eight Ivy League institutions. The book was originally intended to capture and translate the essence of the American Ivy League look. Now, the contents have been repurposed with a fresh foreword by J.Press president and creative director Jack Carlson.

buy here: $50
Ciele Spring Gear
Ciele Spring Gear

As days get warmer, people take to the streets to get their miles in. Ciele’s spring gear drop just went live on their site, and it’s a collection of pieces catered to this transitional period, from new hats (cap and bucket) to singlets and lightweight, breathable shirts you can layer up or down quickly and get back to pounding the pavement in style.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

Gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk #19 and Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States celebrate after the medal ceremony for Men's Ice Hockey following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The Screen-Free Movement Hits the Olympic Stage
Huckberry winter sale
The Huckberry Winter Sale Is Here to Save You From the Cold
A safari in South Africa, with a rhino on the plain.
The Ultimate Guide to Road-Tripping Across South Africa
Puffer jacket
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Patagonia’s Retro Fleece Is Now Under $100
Patagonia’s Retro Fleece Is Now Under $100

$150$95

Now’s the Best Time to Pick Up a Pair of Sunglasses
Now’s the Best Time to Pick Up a Pair of Sunglasses

$115$59

La Roche-Posay’s Cult-Favorite Face Moisturizer Is 20% Off
La Roche-Posay’s Cult-Favorite Face Moisturizer Is 20% Off

$25$20

Time for a Bedding Refresh
Time for a Bedding Refresh

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank
Nicole Kidman, Courtney Barnett, Ryan Gosling and Jamie Lee Curtis, all of whom have new projects coming out in March 2026
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for March
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition watch on a man's wrist
The 16 Best Watches of February

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Turkish Airlines plane in flight

Can Google Help Find Your Lost Luggage?

This one's not to be missed.

From Our EIC: Shop This Quiet Huckberry Sale

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

graduate ann arbor guest room

A Hotel We Love: Graduate by Hilton Ann Arbor

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?