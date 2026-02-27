Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank

Quay has the lookalike sunglasses on lock

By Shelby Slauer
February 27, 2026 4:47 pm EST
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
You can't be Jon Hamm, but you can look like him.
The Gist

Jon Hamm's latest role as Monty Miller in "Landman" is a masterclass in style, especially with his iconic sunglasses, and now fans can easily replicate those West Texas looks with affordable alternatives from Quay.

Key Takeaways

  • The cast of Landman, including Jon Hamm's character, display enviable sunglasses styles.
  • The series, set in West Texas, features a range of eyewear from brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley.
  • Budget-friendly alternatives from Quay are suggested to achieve the show's signature looks.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you had to come up with a list of the best-dressed men on TV, chances are, Jon Hamm — sorry, that’s Don Draper to you — would be on there, most recently as Monty Miller in Landman on Paramount+. If you haven’t seen the show, it’s a story of fortune-seeking amongst roughnecks and billionaires in the world of oil, made by the creators of Yellowstone. More importantly, the series has blessed us with two seasons’ worth of classic Jon Hamm looks.

Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots
Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots
 Big iron on the hip? Try croc boots on the dogs.

Everyone on the series, for that matter, has iconic looks to lend, particularly when it comes to the sunglasses department; the show is set under the hot sun of West Texas, after all. From Ray-Bans to Oakleys, the cast rocks some serious shades in enviable styles. But you don’t have to break the bank to recreate those looks for yourself. We’ve done the honor of rounding up some lookalikes from one of our favorite sunglasses retailers, Quay. See below for our Landman picks, or check out the full site here:

Shop Quay Sunglasses:

Quay On the Fly
Quay On the Fly
Buy Here : $75
Quay En Route
Quay En Route
Buy Here : $100
Quay High Key
Quay High Key
Buy Here : $95
Quay Free Fall
Quay Free Fall
Buy Here : $115 $59

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
