Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Big 'fits from music's biggest hits

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 1, 2026 6:23 pm EST
Grammys 2026
The biggest looks from the Grammys 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
AFP via Getty Images

Live from Los Angeles, it’s music’s biggest night! Well, Top 40’s biggest night. Well, kinda. The point is — the 68th Grammy Awards are officially underway, with a host of global icons, emerging pop stars and (checks notes) Turnstile packing out Crypto.com Arena.

With Trevor Noah returning as host and a variety of huge names across a multitude of genres, disciplines and labels (these range from Bad Bunny to Addison Rae) all vying to take home the biggest prizes in music, we’re expecting big things, not only of the actual awards, but equally as important, of absolutely stuffed with sartorial big steppers. If the pre-show awards are any indication, we’re in for a hell of a night.

We’ve been following along live with the all of the latest looks from the Grammys 2026 red carpet — find the best below.

The fashion IQ to wear custom Schiaparelli… (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Bad Bunny in Custom Schiaparelli

Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny is once again showing that he is head and shoulders above the rest of the competition with some huge-shouldered Schiaparelli.

That ‘stache is tight. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Benson Boone in Giorgio Armani

This velvety, sheer-shirted Giorgio Armani suit is the only formalwear soft enough to even think about backflipping in.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Sombr in Custom Valentino

Impossibly slinky. Surprisingly tasteful. You have to wonder what it sounds like when he walks, though.

Clipse in the house. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Clipse

I can personally guarantee that Clipse’s coral LV suits are softer than anything you have touched in your life.

Bieber in Balenci. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga

I think I hate this. It might be genius, though.

Full heart, clear eyes, Jelly Roll. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
WireImage

Jelly Roll

Will never get tired of seeing those face tats.

Cha-Ching! (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
AFP via Getty Images

Feid

Is leather daddy cab driver a thing I missed?

Link-up of the century. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Pharrell Williams and Angélique Kidjo

Skateboard P, Angélique Kidjo and a whole lot of lapel.

The host with the most. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
WireImage

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is a great host. The fit of this tuxedo is perfect. The print, however…

She wears short skirts, he wears t-shirts, she’s cheer captain, he’s the front man of The Bleachers. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jack Antonoff

If you can produce hits like Jack Antonoff can, do you even need to wear a tux? You really should, though.

US musician and singer Jon Batiste arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
AFP via Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Less is more, Jon.

That’s Mr. Rhymes to you. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Busta Rhymes

This is the most Busta Rhymes thing Busta Rhymes could wear. Don’t ask me why.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: J Balvin attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

J Balvin

This is how you do a tux. No notes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ludwig Göransson, winner of the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media for “Sinners”, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Ludwig Göransson

Not sure what to call this color — a dusty lilac, maybe? — but it photographs fantastically. Also, hair goals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jeff Goldblum attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff? What are you doing here?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omah Lay attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
WireImage

Omah Lay

A bit too casual for the red carpet, IMHO.

Jamie Foxx at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Billboard via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

Alright, who told Jamie Foxx about the mountain hat?

Red carpet jeans! (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Shaboozey in Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Kinda double RL, no? Oh, wait…it’s literally double RL (and Purple Label).

Bon Iver is absolutely suited. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Justin Vernon in Bode

Clearly no one said not to Bon Iver as a kid. Stetson, Bode suit, labor org tote, bolo tie, ten-gallon hat.

We saw you from across the pit and we loved your vibe. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

Turnstile

The hottest polycule on the block just hit the red carpet.

Very…something. Ambitious, maybe? (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Getty Images for The Recording A

YUNGBLUD in Custom Chrome Hearts

Leopard print proof that it always pays off to commit to the bit.

Leon Thomas takes home the Best R&B Album award. Also, biggest leather ‘fit. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Leon Thomas

Short-sleeve leather? In this economy?

A look only Dijon could pull off. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
AFP via Getty Images

Dijon

Maybe the only headscarf we’ll see on the red carpet. An early contender for look of the night.

Great suit, even better accessories. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Billboard via Getty Images

Khristopher Riddick-Tynes

Some very nice texture on songwriter Khristopher Riddick-Tynes’ Prada suit.

