Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

The Best Menswear From Sundance, the Winter Olympics of Indie Movies and Huge CoatsThis year’s festival was full of massive outerwear and even bigger ‘fits
With Trevor Noah returning as host and a variety of huge names across a multitude of genres, disciplines and labels (these range from Bad Bunny to Addison Rae) all vying to take home the biggest prizes in music, we’re expecting big things, not only of the actual awards, but equally as important, of absolutely stuffed with sartorial big steppers. If the pre-show awards are any indication, we’re in for a hell of a night.
We’ve been following along live with the all of the latest looks from the Grammys 2026 red carpet — find the best below.
Bad Bunny in Custom Schiaparelli
Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny is once again showing that he is head and shoulders above the rest of the competition with some huge-shouldered Schiaparelli.
Benson Boone in Giorgio Armani
This velvety, sheer-shirted Giorgio Armani suit is the only formalwear soft enough to even think about backflipping in.
Sombr in Custom Valentino
Impossibly slinky. Surprisingly tasteful. You have to wonder what it sounds like when he walks, though.
Clipse
I can personally guarantee that Clipse’s coral LV suits are softer than anything you have touched in your life.
Justin Bieber in Balenciaga
I think I hate this. It might be genius, though.
Jelly Roll
Will never get tired of seeing those face tats.
Feid
Is leather daddy cab driver a thing I missed?
Pharrell Williams and Angélique Kidjo
Skateboard P, Angélique Kidjo and a whole lot of lapel.
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah is a great host. The fit of this tuxedo is perfect. The print, however…
Jack Antonoff
If you can produce hits like Jack Antonoff can, do you even need to wear a tux? You really should, though.
Jon Batiste
Less is more, Jon.
Busta Rhymes
This is the most Busta Rhymes thing Busta Rhymes could wear. Don’t ask me why.
J Balvin
This is how you do a tux. No notes.
Ludwig Göransson
Not sure what to call this color — a dusty lilac, maybe? — but it photographs fantastically. Also, hair goals.
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff? What are you doing here?
Omah Lay
A bit too casual for the red carpet, IMHO.
Jamie Foxx
Alright, who told Jamie Foxx about the mountain hat?
Shaboozey in Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Kinda double RL, no? Oh, wait…it’s literally double RL (and Purple Label).
Justin Vernon in Bode
Clearly no one said not to Bon Iver as a kid. Stetson, Bode suit, labor org tote, bolo tie, ten-gallon hat.
Turnstile
The hottest polycule on the block just hit the red carpet.
YUNGBLUD in Custom Chrome Hearts
Leopard print proof that it always pays off to commit to the bit.
Leon Thomas
Short-sleeve leather? In this economy?
Dijon
Maybe the only headscarf we’ll see on the red carpet. An early contender for look of the night.
Khristopher Riddick-Tynes
Some very nice texture on songwriter Khristopher Riddick-Tynes’ Prada suit.