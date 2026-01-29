Abercrombie & Fitch’s NFL Fan Gear Is Stocked for Super Bowl LX

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The table has officially been set for football’s biggest night. In the rematch of the century (read: 2015), it’s Seahawks versus Patriots in the upcoming Super Bowl LX — Feb. 8 for those invested parties. By our calculations, this gives lifelong diehards and recent converts alike approximately 10 days to snag some hyper-necessary gear to rep your regional allegiances, or forever suffer the indignity of the fake fan label.
Luckily for you, Abercrombie & Fitch is here to save the day. As an official merch partner of the NFL, the OG mall brand turned bastion of cool-meets-affordable style has everything you need to support your champions of choice (or, more likely, your since-forgotten contenders), with a massive range of tees, hoodies, zips and outerwear for every NFL team imaginable. There’s even officially licensed Super Bowl LX apparel for anyone who’s just excited to celebrate the massive sporting event.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Super Bowl LX fan gear styles to get your ready for the big game; you can find the entire lineup of NFL by Abercrombie apparel here.
Shop Abercrombie & Fitch NFL Fan Gear
Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Varsity Bomber Jacket
Wait…didn’t we see this one in Good Will Hunting?
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee
We see your vintage-inspired band tee and raise you a vintage-inspired ‘hawks tee.
Abercrombie & Fitch Super Bowl Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
For the fan who’s just here to see both teams go out there and have a good time.
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Crew Sweater
Charming retro without forgoing a clear and obvious allegiance to the blue wave.
Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Quarter-zips are yesterday’s news — we’re onto half-zips now.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.