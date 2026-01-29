Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Abercrombie & Fitch’s NFL Fan Gear Is Stocked for Super Bowl LX

Abercrombie & Fitch has all the Super Bowl LX fan gear you need to rep your team, regardless of who you support during the postseason

By Carl Caminetti
January 29, 2026 3:34 pm EST
Abercrombie & Fitch NFL
Abercrombie & Fitch has your NFL fan gear on lock.
Abercrombie & Fitch

The Gist

With Super Bowl LX on the horizon, Abercrombie & Fitch has officially licensed NFL fan gear, ensuring enthusiasts can proudly rep their teams or celebrate the big game in style.

Key Takeaways

  • Abercrombie & Fitch is an official NFL merchandise partner.
  • The brand offers a wide range of apparel, including tees, hoodies and outerwear, for all NFL teams.
  • Officially licensed Super Bowl LX apparel is also available for purchase.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The table has officially been set for football’s biggest night. In the rematch of the century (read: 2015), it’s Seahawks versus Patriots in the upcoming Super Bowl LX — Feb. 8 for those invested parties. By our calculations, this gives lifelong diehards and recent converts alike approximately 10 days to snag some hyper-necessary gear to rep your regional allegiances, or forever suffer the indignity of the fake fan label.

Luckily for you, Abercrombie & Fitch is here to save the day. As an official merch partner of the NFL, the OG mall brand turned bastion of cool-meets-affordable style has everything you need to support your champions of choice (or, more likely, your since-forgotten contenders), with a massive range of tees, hoodies, zips and outerwear for every NFL team imaginable. There’s even officially licensed Super Bowl LX apparel for anyone who’s just excited to celebrate the massive sporting event.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Super Bowl LX fan gear styles to get your ready for the big game; you can find the entire lineup of NFL by Abercrombie apparel here.

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch NFL Fan Gear

Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Varsity Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Varsity Bomber Jacket

Wait…didn’t we see this one in Good Will Hunting?

Buy Here : $220
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee

We see your vintage-inspired band tee and raise you a vintage-inspired ‘hawks tee.

Buy Here : $50
Abercrombie & Fitch Super Bowl Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Super Bowl Graphic Crew Sweatshirt

For the fan who’s just here to see both teams go out there and have a good time.

Buy Here : $80
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Crew Sweater

Charming retro without forgoing a clear and obvious allegiance to the blue wave.

Buy Here : $100
Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch New England Patriots Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Quarter-zips are yesterday’s news — we’re onto half-zips now.

Buy Here : $100

Meet your guide

Carl Caminetti

Carl Caminetti

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
More from Carl Caminetti »

