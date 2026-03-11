The Weighted Hotel Minibar Is Wildly Outdated

I just got back from a fabulous 40th birthday celebration in Vegas. It was a rollicking good time, made better by stays in two of The Strip’s best, most luxurious hotels. The rooms were absolutely perfect, save for the presence of one thing: weighted minibars.

Because the hotel minibar has experienced such a renaissance lately, I was expecting something more curated, not so much of the “don’t touch that or else” vibe. But now that I think about it, it was kind of a dumb expectation. After all, the Las Vegas Strip is one of the most concentrated clusters of hotel rooms in the world, and more than half of the world’s 20 largest hotels call Vegas home. It’s no wonder some have turned to a weighted system to ease the burden on staff who are keeping tabs on thousands of these a day.

But here’s the funny thing: Friends who were staying at mid-tier hotels with less-than-impeccable service (their words, not mine) had normal minibars. They could lift, look and consider all they wanted without immediately being charged for a soda or pack of gummy bears. Plus, they could actually use their mini fridges for leftovers, something I wasn’t able to do because of the sensors. The hotels they stayed in had the same number of rooms or more as the places I stayed, debunking the whole manpower argument.

When it comes to hotels, luxury is about freedom. Maybe it’s the concierge getting you into a hot restaurant last-minute with no reservation or the permission to bring your dog, who is not a service animal, everywhere around a property. Perhaps the hotel staff sees your weed and rolls you a joint during turndown service (yes, this has happened to me). But it’s definitely not about being afraid to inspect a bottle of wine on the minibar because you don’t want to be charged if you go beyond the 30-second limit.

The weighted minibar is officially passé, much like telephone surcharges and pay-per-minute business centers. If you’re offering every other comfort but won’t let guests sift through the room’s snacks and drinks at their leisure, it’s time to rethink calling yourself a luxury hotel.

