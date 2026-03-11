For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel > Hotels

The Weighted Hotel Minibar Is Wildly Outdated

The minibar is supposed to encourage spontaneous indulgence. Sensors totally kill the mood.

By Amanda Gabriele
March 11, 2026 1:02 pm EDT
Various drinks are visible inside a hotel minibar refrigerator
Careful not to touch
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

I just got back from a fabulous 40th birthday celebration in Vegas. It was a rollicking good time, made better by stays in two of The Strip’s best, most luxurious hotels. The rooms were absolutely perfect, save for the presence of one thing: weighted minibars.

Because the hotel minibar has experienced such a renaissance lately, I was expecting something more curated, not so much of the “don’t touch that or else” vibe. But now that I think about it, it was kind of a dumb expectation. After all, the Las Vegas Strip is one of the most concentrated clusters of hotel rooms in the world, and more than half of the world’s 20 largest hotels call Vegas home. It’s no wonder some have turned to a weighted system to ease the burden on staff who are keeping tabs on thousands of these a day.

We’re in the Golden Age of the Hotel Minibar
We’re in the Golden Age of the Hotel Minibar
 Think more sophistication, less desperation

But here’s the funny thing: Friends who were staying at mid-tier hotels with less-than-impeccable service (their words, not mine) had normal minibars. They could lift, look and consider all they wanted without immediately being charged for a soda or pack of gummy bears. Plus, they could actually use their mini fridges for leftovers, something I wasn’t able to do because of the sensors. The hotels they stayed in had the same number of rooms or more as the places I stayed, debunking the whole manpower argument.

When it comes to hotels, luxury is about freedom. Maybe it’s the concierge getting you into a hot restaurant last-minute with no reservation or the permission to bring your dog, who is not a service animal, everywhere around a property. Perhaps the hotel staff sees your weed and rolls you a joint during turndown service (yes, this has happened to me). But it’s definitely not about being afraid to inspect a bottle of wine on the minibar because you don’t want to be charged if you go beyond the 30-second limit.

The weighted minibar is officially passé, much like telephone surcharges and pay-per-minute business centers. If you’re offering every other comfort but won’t let guests sift through the room’s snacks and drinks at their leisure, it’s time to rethink calling yourself a luxury hotel.

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

More Like This

Inside the Monarch San Antonio; a dining room with elaborate lighting
A Hotel Years in the Making Opens its Doors in San Antonio
Hotel Marcel exterior
One Hotel Combines Memorable Architecture With EV Access
Hotel marquee
Does the Future of Booking Hotels Involve AI Agents?
Rendering of Nobu's Maldives resort
Nobu's Latest Project Is in the Maldives

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Dozens of people sitting close together at a cafe. Next time you're out and about, keep your headphones in your pocket and practice eavesdropping. It's good for you.
The Case for Eavesdropping
Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
three single dishes of food next to each other on white backgrounds
It’s Not Your Imagination: Restaurant Menus Have Gotten Shorter
In the kitchen 1950s. A young couple in their kitchen. She is making him taste the food and puts a spoon in his mouth. Sweden 1959 Kristoffersson ref CG35 (Photo by Sjöberg Bildbyrå/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Gen Z Men Want to Be “Obeyed” by Women
A man opening a container of nicotine pouches, or snus. The stimulant is gaining ground among wellness influencers.
The Hot New Thing in Wellness Is…Nicotine?
Inside the Monarch San Antonio; a dining room with elaborate lighting
A Hotel Years in the Making Opens its Doors in San Antonio

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Various drinks are visible inside a hotel minibar refrigerator

The Weighted Hotel Minibar Is Wildly Outdated

Inside the Monarch San Antonio; a dining room with elaborate lighting

A Hotel Years in the Making Opens its Doors in San Antonio

Aerial image of suburbs

Airbnb Is Offering World Cup-Related Incentives for New Hosts

Turkish Airlines plane in flight

Can Google Help Find Your Lost Luggage?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?