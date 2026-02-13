Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Nobu’s Latest Project Is in the Maldives

It's the company's first hospitality project there

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 13, 2026 4:35 pm EST
Rendering of Nobu's Maldives resort
A drone rendering of Nobu's Maldives resort.
Nobu Hospitality

In the last six months, Nobu’s hospitality division has been busy, with new projects announced in Azerbaijan, Kuwait and Montenegro. The company’s latest project, however, takes them to a very different type of terrain — and to one of the more idyllic spots in the Indian Ocean. That location is the Maldives, an archipelago that’s recently faced some existential threats and had an unlikely comeback story.

The project, known as Nobu Hotel, Residences, and Restaurant Maldives, is set to include 26 beach villas, 30 overwater villas and — for admirers of the archipelago who are interested in a longer commitment — 10 Nobu Island Estate Residences, each of which is situated on an island of its own. Also located on a private island will be a restaurant; the resort is also set to include assorted other luxury amenities, from tennis courts to swimming and diving facilities.

“Before we embarked on this journey, we envisioned something truly special,” explained Nobu Hospitality CEO Trevor Horwell in a statement. “As part of the new generation of Maldives hotels, we aim to set a new standard of rarity. Our priority is to create a superior island experience rather than follow a formulaic approach — one where design, world-class dining, and the natural environment harmoniously coexist.”

 Some new fees just went into effect

Nobu’s foray into the Maldives — the company’s first — isn’t the only high-profile project coming to the island nation. Late last year, another luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, was announced with a scheduled opening date in 2029. Not surprisingly, construction is also underway on an expansion of Velana International Airport. After all, if you’re going to have an influx of international visitors, they’re going to need somewhere to arrive.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City


