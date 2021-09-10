Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Lelo’s Luxurious, High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated January 21, 2026 12:45 pm EST
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You know what’s going to guarantee some mind-blowing Valentine’s Day sex? Incorporating a few sexual wellness items into the mix. Toys, accessories, lubes and serums help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience for both you and your partner, but you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why I’d encourage you to, instead, invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses.

When it comes to sex toys, Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo offers some of the most innovative, high-quality (and good-looking) devices on the market. Trust me — I’ve tried plenty of ’em.

And right now, you can have better orgasms and save some coin because the brand is taking up to 50% off its selection of luxury, tech-forward toys during its Valentine’s Day Sale. The sale includes discounts on everything from new devices and tried-and-true best-sellers to sexual wellness accessories and lubricants — all made with body-safe silicone and ready to deliver on-demand orgasms.

Below, I’ve highlighted a few of the best deals from the Lelo Valentine’s Day Sale. Whether you’re going at it alone or with a partner this V-Day, there’s something for every and any occasion. You can also peruse all of the discounts here.

Lelo Sona 3 Cruise
Lelo Sona 3 Cruise
buy here: $179 $138

The app-connected Sona 3 Cruise is equipped with 12 pleasure settings and is crafted from one piece of super-smooth silicone. As an owner of this device, my favorite part (besides its toe-curling suction capabilities) is its acutely curved (and gold-plated) back, which makes operating a bit more comfortable. 

Lelo Sila
Lelo Sila
buy here: $199 $139

Another oral sex simulator, the Lelo Sila, is one of the most luxurious-looking devices she can own.

Lelo F1S V3
Lelo F1S V3
Buy Here : $259 $189

A serious advancement in AI technology, Lelo’s latest innovation is a male masturbator that utilizes artificial intelligence to upgrade your orgasms. The app-connected stroker uses sonic waves and patented cruise control technology to stimulate the phallus. All you really have to do is sit back and relax.

Lelo Dot
Lelo Dot
Buy Here : $209 $146

With a unique pinpoint shape, this clitoral vibrator moves in an elliptical motion, allowing users to hit any erogenous zone with precise stimulation thanks to its soft and bendable tip. 

Lelo Loki Wave 2
Lelo Loki Wave 2
Buy Here : $229 $115

A prostate massager is a must-have for any man’s sex toy collection, and the Loki Wave offers a sleek, high-tech model that provides both external and internal stimulation, complete with a fully waterproof design that invites a man to ride the waves of 10 different stimulation settings wherever water-based play may take him.

Lelo Soraya Wave Rabbit Vibrator
Lelo Soraya Wave Rabbit Vibrator
buy here : $239 $179

With 12 speeds and vibrations and a delicious curved design, this discounted rabbit vibrator delivers mind-blowing internal and external stimulation.

Lelo Tiani Harmony
Lelo Tiani Harmony
buy here: $179 $134

If you’d prefer to go hands-free, these wearable devices will target both your sweet spots — simultaneously.

Lelo Tor 3
Lelo Tor 3
Lelo : $169 $127

One of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, Lelo’s TOR 3 is a super smooth, waterproof silicone ring that’s designed to be worn during sex, ratcheting up sensations for both parties.

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
