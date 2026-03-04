Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.

Forget the sad state of your typical bachelor bathroom; women notice every detail, from soap scum to scratchy towels, and it's often a major dealbreaker. Elevating your bathroom from a purely functional space to an intentional, welcoming oasis signals thoughtfulness and self-care, making a lasting impression on your female guests.

Almost every time I’ve stepped into a man’s shower, the Kill Bill sirens have sounded off in my head as I surveyed the scene of soap scum, dirty razors and empty Irish Spring bottles. (A lot is wrong with this picture, but the bottles of 5-in-1 body wash are somehow the most egregious bit.) Maneuvering beard clippings as I wash my hands or drying myself with a scratchy towel (and wondering when the last time it’s been run through a wash cycle, a la Nick Miller) doesn’t exactly, uh, get me in the mood. But even if your bathroom isn’t a neglected biohazard, there’s a good chance it’s still off-putting to women.

“I can’t say I’ve ever walked into a man’s bathroom and felt amazed. If anything, it’s usually quite the opposite,” Alejandra Colmenares, co-founder of Rest & Reset, a consciously crafted bedding and bath brand made in Portugal, tells me. “There’s often a simplicity that feels unfinished. Very functional. Very minimal. Not exactly inspiring.”

Start to think of your bathroom like a hotel room. What are the amenities you should offer? The woman you’re sleeping with probably doesn’t want to wash herself with a pathetic sliver of bar soap. She also likely didn’t pack a toothbrush. So, stock spares.

You should also be aware that women are nosey. We peek into your medicine cabinets, rifle through drawers and rip open shower curtains to check out your shampoo bottles. You might not realize that your choice of toiletries, like that aforementioned Irish Spring, can communicate to the women you’re dating that you don’t take much stock in your grooming.

“To me, a bathroom quietly reflects how someone approaches self-care. It doesn’t have to be complicated — but it should be intentional,” says Colmenares. “Take care of your body like it’s worth investing in. What touches your skin daily matters. And trust me, someone special will notice the effort.”

Here at Take It From a Woman, other female experts and I are constantly warning you about untended, unhygienic and poorly decorated bachelor pads. Your space should be one where women feel comfortable. So, with the help of Colmenares, we are identifying every bathroom dealbreaker you can be sure to avoid (or fix!), plus a few simple upgrades that are sure to impress your female guests.

InsideHook: What are the red flags you immediately notice in a man’s bathroom?

Alejandra Colmenares: The “one product does everything” situation. One product that’s shampoo, conditioner and somehow a face wash. Efficiency is admirable, but not at the expense of intention. If the toilet seat was left up. It’s less about the seat and more about awareness. One lonely towel doing triple duty for hands, face and everything else. Boundaries matter, even for towels. Overpowering, synthetic colognes that enter the room before he does. If it could trigger an allergy or disrupt hormones, it’s a no for me. And finally, so much clutter that there’s no space for my clean, non-toxic essentials. A bathroom should feel calm, not chaotic.

IH: What do men get wrong when it comes to decorating and maintaining their bathrooms?

AC: I think many men default to extremes, either everything is black and ultra-minimal, or there’s no real cohesion at all. Black towels aren’t inherently wrong, but bathrooms feel more elevated and welcoming when there’s intention behind the palette. I always recommend having two or three complementary towel sets, one that feels like “yours” and others that are guest-friendly. It creates warmth without overcomplicating the space.

The other thing is functionality. Minimalism is great, but not when it ignores how the space is actually used. Women typically need more than two towels — one for hands, one for face, one for hair and one for body. Thoughtful layering doesn’t create clutter; it creates comfort.

And then there are the small details that say a lot: no trash can, or one so small it’s purely symbolic. No extra toilet paper in sight. A bar of soap that’s seen better days instead of a proper hand wash. These things seem minor, but they signal whether a space is truly prepared for someone else. A well-designed bathroom should feel considered, like it anticipates the person using it.

IH: To ensure women feel comfortable, what are the design elements men should implement in their bathrooms?

AC: It’s less about changing your aesthetic and more about signaling thoughtfulness. Start with multiple clean, neatly folded towels, a proper hand towel, a bath towel and, ideally, an extra set that is visible and ready. One towel doing everything isn’t the move.

At the sink, have a clean liquid hand soap, not a worn bar, a simple face wash and products that don’t feel overly synthetic. Ingredient awareness is attractive. Bonus points for an extra, unopened toothbrush tucked away!

In the shower, skip the overpowering, nightclub-style scents. Choose a neutral, clean-smelling shampoo and body wash. Subtle always feels more elevated.

And honestly? A discreet squatty potty. It may not be glamorous, but it changes the entire bathroom experience, and efficiency is always appealing. Design-wise, stick to a cohesive, calm palette, warm neutrals, good lighting and soft textures. You don’t have to sacrifice masculinity. You just need balance. A bathroom that feels prepared and intentional instantly makes someone feel comfortable.

