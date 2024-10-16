Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Design

Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.

Kenzie Elizabeth saves you from yourself with her interior design expertise

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 16, 2024 12:10 pm
Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
InsideHook

From Williamsburg to Philadelphia, comedian Rachel Coster goes where no one would dare: the bedrooms of men in their twenties and thirties. With nearly 175,000 TikTok followers, the account Boy Room (@boyroomshow) investigates the horrors of young, male interior design sensibilities. 

I’m not even being facetious. A 31-year-old man named Danny from Philadelphia has adorned his home with dead animals. 32-year-old Jerome from New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood doesn’t own a duvet cover. Henry, a 27-year-old from South Philadelphia, has a cardboard wall that separates his bedroom from the bathroom. Other common traits: Navy blue bed sheets, unmade beds and floors covered in clothes. 

Even without the shocking video evidence documented by the TikTok show, many women have already been exposed to the mess, grime and questionable design choices of men’s living spaces via hookups in flex-walled Murray Hill apartments, parties at their male friends’ homes or as soon as they move in with their boyfriends. 

For Kenzie Elizabeth, the terror that boys’ rooms wrought on her began at an early age with her siblings. “I grew up with a lot of brothers, so I have unfortunately seen it all. You hope it gets better, but it rarely does. I could actually tell you the few times I’ve walked into a man’s home with it being clean. It was so shocking that it’s truly ingrained in my memory,” Elizabeth tells me. 

Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
 Six very knowledgeable women on what they want to see men wear this fall 

Since starting an online presence with a YouTube channel 10 years ago, Elizabeth has launched a podcast with Dear Media — the largest female marketplace in audio — called House Guest and is the founder of home lifestyle brand Friend of Mine.  

To be fair, Boy Room offers some pretty obscene and exaggerated examples of male bedrooms. (I, for one, have never come across taxidermy, defrosted bagged meatballs or framed rat tails in any man’s bedroom) 

However, there are still interior design faux pas plenty of men fall prey to. For example, did you know that the color of your sheets can tell a lot about your behavior? Or that your girlfriend absolutely loathes your gaming setup? Whether you’re a single guy bringing women back to your apartment or courting someone who frequents your place, you should ensure your space is one women feel comfortable in (one that doesn’t involve her having to dodge the minefield of dirty socks on your floor), without completely sacrificing your taste in design. In order to hopefully help you strike this tasteful, harmonious balance in your living space, I sought the interior design advice of Elizabeth, along with some new home decor product recommendations you might want to consider outfitting your space with. 

InsideHook: What do you think men get wrong when it comes to decorating their space?

Kenzie Elizabeth: I think men get it wrong when it comes to decorating their space by not actually having any sort of vision for their space. They typically just go grab some stuff at Target and call it a day. They stick with what they know (navy sheets, cold greys, etc) instead of ever trying to make their space more of a home. Men tend to be less intentional with their space. Most of what they have on the walls are things they just threw up there.

IH: Particularly for men who are dating/in relationships/bring women back to their homes, what are the design elements, products, etc, that men should have in their space to ensure that women can feel comfortable in there without completely sacrificing masculine taste?

KE: Interior design tips that appeal to both genders would be a good signature home scent. I’d recommend a big candle on the coffee table. Wicker is a good in between and very gender neutral. A solid thick blanket is also great for comfort and very versatile.

IH: In a similar vein,it can be difficult for couples living together to compromise on interior design. Do you have any tips for men who might be struggling with compromise?

KE: I think you have to pick your battles. If it’s something that really really matters to you, maybe find a cute basket to hide the ugly gaming system. If it’s not that important to you, let it go.

IH: Do you have any home brands you would recommend men to shop from?

KE: I personally love home brands like CB2, West Elm, Container Store, Lulu and Georgia and Six Penny. Both H&M Home and Zara Home are extremely underrated and very well priced — perfect for home decor for both genders!

IH: Anything you think men should explicitly stay away from when outfitting their homes? 

KE: Stay away from millennial gray, navy sheets and cheap old furniture you’ve kept since college! Invest what you’re able to in your space.

Kenzie’s Picks

Le Labo Santal 26 Medium Concrete Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Medium Concrete Candle
Buy it now : $78
Brightroom Woven Water Hyacinth Milk Crate
Brightroom Woven Water Hyacinth Milk Crate

Buy it now : $15
Lola Blankets Desert Dune
Lola Blankets Desert Dune
Buy it now : $249
Threshold Poster Frame Light Wood
Threshold Poster Frame Light Wood

Buy it now : $20

Sexy Scents

The Candle by Lulu and Georgia
The Candle by Lulu and Georgia
Buy it now : $48
Loewe Small Tomato Leaves Candle
Loewe Small Tomato Leaves Candle
Buy it now : $120
Lafco New York Champagne
Lafco New York Champagne
Buy it now : $115
D.S. & DURGA Wild Brooklyn Lavender 
D.S. & DURGA Wild Brooklyn Lavender 
Buy it now : $70

Stay Organized

Open Spaces Underbed Storage
Open Spaces Underbed Storage
Buy it now : $148
Yamazaki Home Foldable Laundry Hamper
Yamazaki Home Foldable Laundry Hamper
Buy it now : $50

Throw Out Your Cheap Furniture

H&M Home Mango Wood Coffee Table
H&M Home Mango Wood Coffee Table
Buy it now : $419
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow : $299
Floyd Sink Down Lounge Chair
Floyd Sink Down Lounge Chair
Buy it now : $1,267
Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in the Kitchen Framed Print
Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in the Kitchen Framed Print
Huckberry : $379

More Like This

James Dean and models wearing suede jackets.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Be Wearing Suede. And So Should She.
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.
Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket
A collection of women showing off beautiful jewelry.
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before Buying Jewelry for Your Partner

Culture > Design
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Are Now $50 Off

$249$199

10-Piece Cookware Set / Nonstick / Essentials
You’ve Got One More Day to Shop the All-Clad Sale

From Our Partner

Cherry Los Angeles Fleece Pants
Freak Your Fleece (For Half Off)

$300$150

Champion Half Zip
Champion’s Cozy Quarter Zips Are 43% Off

$70$41

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Along the cliff lines of Beauty Mountain in New River Gorge
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New River Gorge, America’s Newest National Park
Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
Utah Hockey Club
Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer
Apple hearing software
Apple's AirPods Are Going From Hearing Aid Hack to Actual Hearing Aids
The YouTube Guide to Whiskey, a collection of the best YouTube channels about brown spirits that we recommend
The YouTube Guide to Whiskey

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer