Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar

If you’re new to the whiskey world, you might not realize that, while there are myriad outrageously expensive, long-aged bourbons on the market, there is also a glut of inexpensive gems waiting to be discovered. You don’t have to fork over the equivalent of a car payment to get your hands on a well-made, sippable bourbon. When it comes to price-to-value, you’d be amazed at the number of nuanced, complex bourbon whiskeys priced less than $30 for a 700 or 750ml bottle.

If $30 seems cheap to you, that’s totally understandable — it would seem you have to spend at least $50 for an expression worthy of sipping neat or mixing into your favorite whiskey-based cocktails. Luckily, that’s simply not true. Well-known brands like Buffalo Trace, Knob Creek, Old Forester, Elijah Craig and Wild Turkey all have bourbons that any seasoned drinker would be glad to have on their home bar.

So now is the perfect time to stock up for the holidays and the winter ahead. You can probably find all of these at one of our preferred boozy e-commerce sites (we’re using Total Wine below for consistency), and your local liquor store will definitely have them in stock. Reminder: Prices will vary by location.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Total Wine

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Perhaps your actual grandpa drank this bourbon decades ago, but that doesn’t make it any less of a bargain banger today. Aged in accordance with the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, this high-rye bourbon spent a minimum of four years aging in a federally-bonded warehouse. Coming in at a potent 100 proof, this popular expression begins with a nose of vanilla beans, candied orange peels, cinnamon candy and rich oak. The palate is centered on notes of raisin, citrus peel, caramelized sugar and peppery rye. The finish is long, warm and ends with a nice hint of rye spice.

Knob Creek 9 Total Wine

Knob Creek 9

If you only purchase one expression from this list, make it Knob Creek 9. (Editor’s note: We’re cheating a bit because the lowest price we found for Knob Creek 9 near us for a 750mL was $32, and the average was closer to $40. But you can find a 375ml bottle for about $24 and a 1.75L for $55 to $60.) This 100-proof Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey was matured for a minimum of nine years in charred American oak barrels. This results in a multilayered whiskey that starts with scents of charred oak, candied nuts and toffee. Sipping it reveals flavors of dried fruits, toasted vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, pipe tobacco and brown sugar. The finish is sweet and warm.

Buffalo Trace Total Wine

Buffalo Trace

The flagship bourbon from arguably the most renowned whiskey brand in the country, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon carries no age statement. But the 90-proof whiskey is believed to be aged for at least eight years in charred oak barrels. This creates a complex sipping and mixing bourbon that starts off with a nose of sticky toffee, toasted vanilla beans, mint and oak. Drinking it brings flavors like butterscotch, raisins, candied nuts, licorice and gentle wintry spices. It all ends with a mellow, sweet, lightly warming finish.

Redemption High Rye Bourbon Total Wine

Redemption High Rye

If you’re the type of drinker who prefers a little spice in their bourbon, you’ll love the surprisingly affordable Redemption High Rye. As the name suggests, this whiskey begins with a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley. It has no age statement, but it’s believed to have matured for two to three years. On the nose, you’ll be greeted with aromas of dried fruit, citrus peel, vanilla bean and oaky wood. Sipping it reveals pipe tobacco, caramelized sugar, mint, licorice, candied vanilla and cracked black pepper. The warming, spicy finish makes it a great choice for sipping neat or on the rocks on a cool evening.

Wild Turkey 101 Total Wine

Wild Turkey 101

If you were to ask seasoned drinkers and bartenders alike to tell you their favorite value bourbons, there’s a good chance you’ll hear Wild Turkey 101 picked many times. This 101-proof blend consists of bourbons matured for a minimum of eight years in charred oak barrels. The nose is a symphony of scents, including candied nuts, orange peel, toffee, vanilla bean and oak. The palate is centered on caramelized sugar, citrus peel, baking spices, dried cherry and toasted vanilla bean. The finish is a memorable mix of sweetness and spice.

Elijah Craig Small Batch Total Wine

Elijah Craig Small Batch

If there’s any bourbon on this list that should cost much more than $30, it’s Elijah Craig Small Batch. The award-winning whiskey was matured for eight to 12 years, depending on the batch, and it’s known for aromas of dried fruit, toasted marshmallow, mint, toffee and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of baking spices, vanilla, butterscotch, honey and charred wood. The finish is dry and warm, ending with a final flourish of caramel sweetness. Sip this whiskey neat, on the rocks or mixed into a classic Old Fashioned.

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond Total Wine

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

Evan Williams is arguably the most underrated whiskey brand in the United States. While you can’t go wrong with any of its expressions, one of the best value bottles is Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond. Matured for at least four years in a federally-bonded warehouse, this 100-proof whiskey offers aromas of toasted barley, vanilla bean, dried fruit and oak. Sipping it reveals flavors like candied orange peel, treacle, brown sugar, vanilla bean, cracked black pepper and wintry spices. The finish is lingering, warm, dry and lightly spicy. It’s the type of big, bold bourbon whiskey that won’t get lost in your favorite cocktails and also serves as a decent sipper.

