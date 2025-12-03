The Best Places to Order Booze Online

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Need a bottle for a party this weekend? Looking for a rare bourbon, tequila or rum? Must get a bottle in the next hour for whatever reason? We’re here to help. Not too much has changed on the booze ordering landscape since Drizly was swallowed up by Uber Eats in early 2024. And while we miss that dedicated service, there are plenty of options for ordering booze online.

While it might seem counterintuitive to suggest this at first, you would ideally order directly from your local liquor store (or pick up something from there). It’s going to be cheaper, and you can develop a relationship with that shop, They’ll get to know your preferences and maybe hint at a rare, allocated bottle availability. There are some smaller and more locally-focused options as well (like BOTLD in Pennsylvania) that might serve you better, depending on your location. And Wine-Searcher is a great resource to find out where to get any bottle, local or not (and not just wine).

The home page of Saucey, a fairly straightforward alcohol delivery service Saucey/screenshot

Similar to Drizly: Saucey

Available in several major cities, Saucey is your “I need some booze and mixers quick” option, offering a 30-minute delivery window. It’s a pretty minimal — it lacks the curation and insights of Drizly — but it replicates the basic requirements of door-to-door booze service with a modest delivery fee. There’s also a loyalty program, ongoing sweepstakes and, in some places, tobacco product delivery. * See also: ReserveBar, Uber Eats, Delivery.com, Minibar Delivery, Grubhub, Instacart

More Than Booze: Uber Eats

As noted above, Uber Eats is more than just food — you can tack on a grocery or dinner order to your alcohol request. It’s good for those who know exactly what they want but not so great if you want to explore or try something different (and understand what you’re getting). * See also: Delivery.com, Grubhub, Instacart

Frootbat specializes in rare and limited-edition bottles. Frootbat

If you’re having trouble locating allocated bottles, craft spirits or limited releases, Frootbat is ideal for these luxury purchases. The site also offers several useful guides to distillery and drinks categories, particularly for those rarer releases. * See also: The Whisky Exchange, Caskers, Seelbach’s, Cask Cartel, Flaviar, The Liquor Bros.

If You Only Drink One Type of Hooch: The Whisky Exchange

Yes, The Whisky Exchange certainly offers an array of non-whisky bottles, as well as wine and beer. But as the name suggests, their specialty is whisk(e)y from around the globe, and their insider knowledge is unparalleled (plus, they offer exclusives). * See also: Sip Tequila, Old Town Tequila, Sip Whiskey, Dekanta (Japanese whisky), Curiada (craft spirits), Boisson (non-alc), Proof No More (non-alc), CraftShack (primarily beer), Vivino (wine)

For Choice: Total Wine

Total Wine, which has been around since 1991 and has more than 250 physical stores, offers a wide variety of spirits, wine and beer. And you can order them pretty much however you want, including same-day delivery, shipping and store pick-up. It’s the department store of booze. * See also: ReserveBar, The Whisky Exchange, Wine.com

ReserveBar’s home page ReserveBar

For Booze Knowledge: ReserveBar

ReserveBar offers recipes, articles, curated collections, gifting ideas and, most importantly, context and information behind each bottle they sell. Plus, the site/app offers both same-day delivery and shipping options, along with exclusive bottles and a membership program. It feels more like a drinks discovery site than a straightforward e-commerce app. *See also: The Whisky Exchange, Flaviar, Sip Tequila

The Netflix-like grid and categorization on Passion Spirits Screenshot

For Curation: Passion Spirits

Passion Spirits feels like the Netflix of booze, even down to the design of the site. They offer fun categories (Made in America, Enjoy With a Cigar, Ginspiration) and an array of holiday- and gift-themed shopping lists. They might not have everything, but they offer just enough curation and selection that it’s doubtful you’ll leave the site without a bottle or three. Plus, they have a 20% off deal going right now if you download the app. See also: Wooden Cork, Flaviar

Why We Made These Picks

We’ve selected the above alcohol delivery sites based on a variety of factors: their general popularity, as defined by public intrigue, market impact and cultural relevance, and our own personal experience with the services. As experts in the field, we’ve (collectively) spent years testing hundreds of liquors across all manner of brands while ordering from dozens of different e-commerce sites dedicated to alcohol delivery. We’ve generally immersed ourselves in the world of food and drink, which informed our top picks for ordering booze online.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »