Culture > Sports

The Unrivaled Basketball League Teams Up With Maker’s Mark

The 2026 season begins on January 5

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 12, 2025 1:04 pm EST
Unrivaled and Maker's Mark are collaborating
Would you like some bourbon with your three-on-three basketball?
Maker's Mark

The most recent WNBA season ran from May through September. For many years, several of the league’s athletes have played overseas when their domestic season is over, but a new initiative has sought to change that: Unrivaled, a three-on-three women’s league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that debuted earlier this year. Unrivaled will be back for a second season in 2026, and among the changes in store is an arrangement with Maker’s Mark.

Unrivaled is the latest sports league to announce a spirits-related partnership. (Just ask Formula 1 or Major League Soccer.) This week’s announcement notes that Maker’s Mark “will be the first Official Spirits Partner of Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy.” The reference to them being the first such partner is interesting and may foreshadow Unrivaled adding other partners in the future.

What does this partnership mean in practical terms? According to the announcement, “specialty cocktails inspired by the league,” for one thing. Maker’s Mark will also have a prominent presence in the Loge VIP Box at Unrivaled games in Miami beginning in 2026, as well as Fan Fest events before the game. So if you enjoy both bourbon and basketball, there’s a lot to like about this arrangement.

In a statement, Unrivaled co-founder Collier drew a parallel between the league and the distillery. “What Maker’s Mark has done throughout its renowned history is exactly what Unrivaled aims to do, which is carving our own path to create something better and leaning into unreasonable ideas instead of shying away from them,” she said.

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet’s Penchant for Pickup Basketball Continues
Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet’s Penchant for Pickup Basketball Continues
 After talking movies, the duo took to the court

The growth of Unrivaled also suggests that three-on-three basketball is having something of a moment right now. The Ice Cube-backed men’s three-on-three league Big3 began play in 2017 and shifted to a city-based model for its 2025 season. Unrivaled’s 2025 season took place in Miami, with the league’s 2026 season scheduled to take place both there and in Philadelphia. That season is set to begin on January 5 with a pair of games in Miami.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Delaware Blue Coats game
How a Blind Basketball Commentator Does His Job
Dale Chihuly sculpture at Star Hill Farm
A New Dale Chihuly Exhibit Is Coming to Maker’s Mark
Coach Gerard Burley of Sweat DC fitness studio
Life After European Pro Basketball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 

Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Culture > Sports
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and a woman clinking glasses on a plane, vintage
How to Order the Best-Tasting Drinks on an Airplane
Lou de Laâge in Etoile, Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski in The Wheel of Time, and Luke Kirby in Etoile
Amazon Flushed a Galvanizing Year for TV Down the Toilet
Men's Warehouse gift guide
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
Michael Strassner and Liz Larsen in Jay Duplass’s "The Baltimorons"
“The Baltimorons” Is the Only Christmas Film Worth Watching This Year
Gifts for men who have everything
The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Sports, Right This Way

Unrivaled and Maker's Mark are collaborating

The Unrivaled Basketball League Teams Up With Maker’s Mark

Antetokounmpo logged 26 points and seven rebounds in Milwaukee's Monday night loss to the Wizards

Is Giannis Bailing on the Bucks? Inside the Bizarre Social Media Purge.

Soccer players kissing the World Cup trophy

Short-Term Rental Demand Is Way Up for the 2026 World Cup

Chris Paul walking on a basketball court

Report: Chris Paul Retiring After Current NBA Season

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, an overbuilt pepper mill that our editor-in-chief recommends as a great gift for home cooks

From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

Momofuku Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce, cashmere from the Ritz Paris x Frame collection and more of our favorite products of the week

Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere