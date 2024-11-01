Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

Men are notoriously difficult to shop for...but nothing is impossible

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 1, 2024 5:41 pm
Gifts for men who have everything
Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Anyone who’s holiday shopped for loved ones — an often soul-crushing process for those not immediately blessed with a feel for gifting or a heart of gold, or both —  knows just how difficult it can be to find the right gift, even for someone you know exceptionally well. The act of nailing Christmas presents, Hanukkah gifts or whatever denominational holiday you practice during the winter months is fraught with confusion, self-doubt and the dreaded question of whether or not they already have whatever Apple product you’re about to drop $249 on.

The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2024
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2024
 Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

This is often through no failing of the gift giver. At the expense of generalizing (we hope you’ll grant us just a moment of oversimplified conjecture here), those male-presenting folks tend to much, much worse at articulating their wants and needs when it comes to holiday presents. This is not to say it’s not hard to find gifts for women, too. But it feels fair to say that the fallback phrase of “I don’t need anything,” or, “I already have everything” is presented, at least, as a distinctly masculine issue.

We sympathize with your plight — as a staff of enlightened men ourselves (not all of us, but some), we’ve come to understand the frustrations of a blasé giftee…which is why we’ve compiled a nifty list of gifts that even we, discerning editors-cum-obsessives, would be happy to receive, despite our general claims to owning everything we could possibly need already. Suggestions range from manly lunchboxes to oddly-shaped massage rollers to multi-thousand-dollar watches, so we’re absolutely sure you’ll find something for all the men who have everything in your life. Shop below.

The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in the Kitchen Framed Print
Sonic Editions Anthony Bourdain in the Kitchen Framed Print
Buy Here : $379

Kitchen Confidential is a seminal text for any chef-writer-badass, but even the most serious Bourdain fanboys probably don’t have this tasteful, limited-edition print by Sonic Editions. Bestow and watch him light up.

Perry Ellis Tech Knit Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
Perry Ellis Tech Knit Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
Buy Here : $80$45

In partnership with Perry Ellis

He definitely has a business-causal crewneck. He most likely has a chunky turtleneck. A versatile mockneck pullover from Perry Ellis, however — that might just be your sweet spot for knits he doesn’t own and definitely needs.

Orvis Shotshell Dog Collar
Orvis Shotshell Dog Collar
Buy Here : $49

A great way to get around the ol’ “he has everything he could possibly want” conundrum is to gift for those adjacent to him. A child, perhaps, or, better yet, something for his beloved fur baby. Some like, say, a made-in-USA genuine leather dog collar from Orvis, complete with baller brass shotgun shell detailing and the opportunity to customize with up to 26 characters? That sounds pretty okay to us.

Ariat Bench Made Clanton Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Clanton Western Boot
Buy Here : $290

One thing he definitely doesn’t have? Lasso skills.

CouchConsole Drink & Snack Tray
CouchConsole Drink & Snack Tray
Buy Here : $60

Half gag gift and half ingenious novelty, the CouchConsole has everything he needs for the perfect three-screen (small, medium and large, for those wondering) veg, right down to the spill-proof design and USB-C charging plug.

YETI Daytrip Lunch Box
YETI Daytrip Lunch Box
Buy Here : $80

Everything? Does he have a very manly lunchbox that can fit five (!) cans of whatever beverage he chooses to indulge in at once? Didn’t think so,

Therabody Wave Duo
Therabody Wave Duo
Buy Here : $99

When he’s not lifting, he’s going to be tending to those bulk muscles, and one of the best ways to do that is with the Therabody Wave Duo. Designed for the ultimate recovery massage that can hit all those hard to soothe cracks and crevices across the back, spine and neck, it’s an entirely different ballgame from even the classic Theragun (assuming he already has one).

Made In 12″ Blue Carbon Steel Wok
Made In 12″ Blue Carbon Steel Wok
Buy Here : $139

Most men serious about cooking already have the essentials — a good cast iron, a razor-sharp Japanese knife, etc. The wok, however, has yet to be widely adopted. This shiny blue carbon steel joint from Made In is slightly more splash proof than traditional designs and cooks beautifully.

New York Times Birthday Book
New York Times Birthday Book
Buy Here : $110 – $160

You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is a great gift for even the most stubborn of men here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.

Stylophone S1 Pocket Synthesizer
Stylophone S1 Pocket Synthesizer
Buy Here : $35

For the musicians and ADHD-afflicted alike, this inexpensive pocket synthesizer offers a game-like music-making experience. Don’t stress about its toy-esque appearance — the sound fidelity is strong enough that it’s been used professionally. (Does the name The White Stripes mean anything to you?)

La Californienne Daybreak 24mm Gold-Plated and Leather Watch, Ref. No. YG DB-05 Half n Half
La Californienne Daybreak 24mm Gold-Plated and Leather Watch, Ref. No. YG DB-05 Half n Half
Buy Here : $1,680

Watches provide an excellent resource for gifting — after all, you can never have too many. For a splashy holiday present, try bestowing this tasteful Le Califronienne Daybreak. Or, for something more out there, this bubblegum pink dial Oris Divers Sixty-Five. Hell, you could even splurge for a luxurious Cartier Santos, granted he’s been a very, very good boy this year.

ClassPass Membership
ClassPass Membership
Buy Here

A ClassPass membership is a top-tier gift for those extra fickle guys, if only because it puts the onus on them to actually decide what they want to do for once. Still, the berth of options available on the platform makes its it a thoughtful present for any man who enjoys a workout class, wellness activity, or even deep-tissue massage.

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Buy Here : $150

Falling squarely in the “nice to have but would never buy it for myself” category, Loftie’s high-tech smart alarm clock has all sorts of goofy functions that are ostensibly wellness-related and sure to tickle.

Smithey Salt Keeper
Smithey Salt Keeper
Buy Here : $40

In many ways, a salt keeper is the ultimate splurge item — at face value, there’s virtually no reason to have one. That being said, that does mean that he probably doesn’t own one (ergo: easy present) and they do prove slightly more useful — and more fun — than a regular-degular salt shaker. At least according to our Editor-in-Chief.

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

