The 14 Best Tech Gifts to Give This Christmas

The one issue with gadget-related gifting? The underlying tech might be obsolete in a year. Or the device may be too confusing for a giftee — I’ve seen past tech gifts to loved ones sit unused (or even unopened).
Hopefully, you’ll find the tech gifts below to offer something useful, easy to use and worthwhile for the long haul. We’ve got earbuds, speakers and headphones from major audio brands, but also a few funkier “smart” items for the home and some devices that offer a nice mix of retro design and modern intelligence. Plus, you’ll find high-end tech and AI (not your enemy!) in new places, from everyday glasses to wine fridges.
A few of these items may need some set-up help, but it’s the holidays — consider part of your gift a brief post-gifting tutorial.
All of your gear can stay charged wherever you are, thanks to Satechi’s latest 3-in-1 charger. The key here is the advanced Qi2 tech, which delivers faster and more efficient charging — here, that means the device can simultaneously deliver 15W of power to a smartphone, 5W of power to AirPods and 5W of power to an Apple Watch. Bonus: It’s also foldable.
Endorsed by Olivia Rodrigo — which is cool and all, but the key here is that these earbuds offer an extremely secure fit, excellent sound and customizable cases and ear supporters. They’re certainly the most eye-catching earbuds you’ll ever own.
In the ‘80s and ‘90s, I failed many times — and, admittedly, succeeded here and there — to woo a woman with my impeccably curated mix tapes. Either relive those hormonal teenage days or jump on the physical media retro bandwagon with this throwback bundle, which allows you to convert digital playlists into cassette tapes.
No tech by your bed = better sleep. But for those who don’t want to go fully analog, ARC represents the distraction-free design of days past with a few modern touches. The alarm offers a mechanical chime that’ll gradually wake up, silent clock movement, brightness/nightlight control and a hidden digital display to help you easily set an alarm. One modern touch: It charges through a USB-C cable.
My Chromecast started to die a bit this year, but happily, Google has made something a lot better for your viewing pleasure. Not only can get all your streaming services on one screen, but you can use the box to control all your home’s smart devices.
Not only is Rocco the best-looking wine fridge we’ve ever seen, but it’s also the most helpful. Doubling as a bar cart, this beverage cooler features ultra-quiet climate control, extendable shelves and an app that you can use to adjust temperature and lights.
While not new, Apple’s excellent second-generation pro earbuds recently got a software update that turns these excellent noise-cancelling buds into a solid hearing aid (for people with mild to modest hearing loss).
First, and I cannot stress this enough, do not buy someone a scale unless they specifically ask for one. If they do, get them something that’ll tell them something more useful than just weight. Eufy’s C20 offers an easy-to-read display with multiple metrics available without a phone (though you can pair it with an app).
Whatever flatscreen you or your giftee owns, the sound quality isn’t up to par with the 4K visuals. Sonos’s products are easy to set up and the Arc Ultra in particular offers spatial audio and improved, clearer dialogue. While it’s not small, the Arc is rather sleek and fits nicely in front of or mounted below your TV.
Turn your bedside light on without bothering your partner (please, I can’t get this one fast enough). The clever Nighside offers a gentle ambient light and a focused spotlight for reading. And you can customize the lamp with different patterned fabric shades.
If anyone’s going to get sleep buds right, it’s the people behind the well-known Bose Sleepbuds (which had an iffy launch but greatly improved by the second-gen release). Ozio’s take are small, comfy and switch from your preferred audio to soothing soundscapes once you fall asleep.
Take your console games (via Steam, Game Pass, Epic, GOG and more) anywhere with this portable, Windows OS-powered handheld system. And wherever you arrive, you can plug the Ally X in and put your gaming back on the big screen.
Not just a portable photo printer, the Mini Link 3 create printable collages (like a photo booth) and add to your pics before printing with 3D AR effects.
As long as you’re not using these glasses (which look pretty much like ordinary shades and are available in over 100 style combinations) for evil purposes, there’s a lot of functionality here. You can take photos, ask Meta AI questions and listen to calls and music. Just don’t be a dick with the photo aspect, ok?
