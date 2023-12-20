Leisure > Gear

It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.

From all-time favorites to last-minute stocking stuffers, Huckberry has something for everyone

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 20, 2023 8:16 am
Huckberry gift guide items
Huckberry has all the gifts you could possibly need.
Huckberry

With the Christmas rapidly approaching, it’s time to ditch the hourlong scrolls on Etsy for something a bit more reliable: Huckberry’s holiday shop. We’re not ashamed to admit that even we (your daily purveyors of good taste) rely on the retailer for top-tier curation and selection of Huckberry gifts that inform our own holiday purchases.

Of course, we still need to uphold our aforementioned part of the bargain, which is why we’ve rounded up a variety of Huckberry gifts to help you combat the “I really don’t need anything this year” and “anything is fine” responses you’re sure to receive. If your partner is a wannabe camping expert, we’ve got you covered. If your neighbor is need of a style upgrade, look no further. If your friend has a peculiar adoration for staying cozy, we’ve got something for them, too.

Now for a touch of good news/bad news. Today is the last day to score guaranteed holiday shipping from the outdoor retailer, meaning you have T-minus 12 hours to get your holiday presents in order. The good news is that this list should now come in handy. Below, find our extensive Huckberry Holiday Gift Guide, with a present for every type of person on your list.

Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket
Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket
Huckberry : $299

Part of a trio of exclusive releases, Huckbery’s take on the iconic Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket is practically a piece of art. A hardwearing, ultra-warm piece of art.

Huckberry x Xtratuf Waterproof Deck Boot
Huckberry x Xtratuf Waterproof Deck Boot
Huckberry : $125

Everyone appreciates a solid weatherproof boot, especially if it appeases the actual outdoorsman and ‘fit god alike.

Huckberry x Timex Ironman Flix Reissue
Huckberry x Timex Ironman Flix Reissue
Huckberry : $109

Fitness freaks and analog appreciators alike will be thrilled by Timex’s Ironman Reissue.

Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $60$51

Tired – glassware. Wired — topographical glassware.

The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife – Exclusive
The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife – Exclusive
Huckberry : $139

The James Brand’s Carter is a no-brainer gift; expensive enough to show you really care, quality enough to show you actually thought about it and functional enough that he’ll actually use it.

Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30

A reliable beanie in a fisherman style is a classic fall/winter must-have. This one is affordable, soft and made from a blend of wool, nylon and spandex. So you have the necessary warmth and added a bit of stretch to keep things comfortable.

Wythe Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt
Wythe Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt
Huckberry : $188

Wythe make a name for itself with timeless westernwear, especially when it comes to recreating those vintage-feeling work shirts you’d steal from your grandparents’ closet. This moleskin snap shirt — complete with mother-of-pearl-buttons — is the perfect example of how perfect (and how simple) a good piece of clothing can be.

Norda 001 RZ 2023 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 001 RZ 2023 Trail Running Sneaker
Huckberry : $285$199

Built for the trails, Norda’s 001 trainers will look just fine in his local Equinox, too.

Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Sherpa Puffy Blanket
Huckberry : $175

You’re probably familiar with Rumpl’s nylon outdoor blankets, but and DTC company makes a fine gift for any outdoor fanatic.

Unimatic UC4 Watch
Unimatic UC4 Watch
Huckberry : $575

Featuring thick features and a bold stainless steel casing, Unimatic’s UC4 watch is something of a tank, making it the perfect daily driving for any guy constantly on the go. This is not to say that it doesn’t dress up nicely — it is an Italian-made timepiece, after all.

Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Buy Here : $195

It’ll feel like she stole the robe from her favorite hotel. Onsen’s Hooded Waffle Robe is exceptionally absorbent and superiorly soft, thanks to some California-grown long-staple Supima cotton.

Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Huckberry : $275$234

The OG Le Mont St Michel gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “Blue Christmas”.

Huckberry x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boot
Huckberry x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boot
Huckberry : $479

Italian utilitarianism means American prowess in one very giftable boot collab.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Huckberry : $128

The Full-Zip Hoodie has a classic structured fit that is double-lined so it can easily keep out the cold weather. It also has reinforced seams for durability but the interior still manages to feel soft. It’s made from a heavy-duty 23oz fleece and it’s cut and sewn in the USA. It’s also guaranteed to last the titular 10 years.

Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry : $348

The Waxed Hudson Jacket takes a few cues from hunting jackets but winds up being even more durable while still landing all the classic details. The interior body is lined with a thick and warm flannel, plus it has corduroy trims at the cuff and a rear game pocket. Any decent hunting jacket needs multiple places to store your items, which is why they included two front pockets with additional side-entry pockets and a nifty front flap pocket. It also has a waxed canvas shell that’s extremely weather-resistant.

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

