It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.

With the Christmas rapidly approaching, it’s time to ditch the hourlong scrolls on Etsy for something a bit more reliable: Huckberry’s holiday shop. We’re not ashamed to admit that even we (your daily purveyors of good taste) rely on the retailer for top-tier curation and selection of Huckberry gifts that inform our own holiday purchases.

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides There’s no better feeling than giving that perfect holiday gift…and there’s no harder task than finding it. InsideHook is here to help.

Of course, we still need to uphold our aforementioned part of the bargain, which is why we’ve rounded up a variety of Huckberry gifts to help you combat the “I really don’t need anything this year” and “anything is fine” responses you’re sure to receive. If your partner is a wannabe camping expert, we’ve got you covered. If your neighbor is need of a style upgrade, look no further. If your friend has a peculiar adoration for staying cozy, we’ve got something for them, too.

Now for a touch of good news/bad news. Today is the last day to score guaranteed holiday shipping from the outdoor retailer, meaning you have T-minus 12 hours to get your holiday presents in order. The good news is that this list should now come in handy. Below, find our extensive Huckberry Holiday Gift Guide, with a present for every type of person on your list.

Part of a trio of exclusive releases, Huckbery’s take on the iconic Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket is practically a piece of art. A hardwearing, ultra-warm piece of art.

Everyone appreciates a solid weatherproof boot, especially if it appeases the actual outdoorsman and ‘fit god alike.

Fitness freaks and analog appreciators alike will be thrilled by Timex’s Ironman Reissue.

Tired – glassware. Wired — topographical glassware.

The James Brand’s Carter is a no-brainer gift; expensive enough to show you really care, quality enough to show you actually thought about it and functional enough that he’ll actually use it.

A reliable beanie in a fisherman style is a classic fall/winter must-have. This one is affordable, soft and made from a blend of wool, nylon and spandex. So you have the necessary warmth and added a bit of stretch to keep things comfortable.

Wythe make a name for itself with timeless westernwear, especially when it comes to recreating those vintage-feeling work shirts you’d steal from your grandparents’ closet. This moleskin snap shirt — complete with mother-of-pearl-buttons — is the perfect example of how perfect (and how simple) a good piece of clothing can be.

Built for the trails, Norda’s 001 trainers will look just fine in his local Equinox, too.

You’re probably familiar with Rumpl’s nylon outdoor blankets, but and DTC company makes a fine gift for any outdoor fanatic.

Featuring thick features and a bold stainless steel casing, Unimatic’s UC4 watch is something of a tank, making it the perfect daily driving for any guy constantly on the go. This is not to say that it doesn’t dress up nicely — it is an Italian-made timepiece, after all.

It’ll feel like she stole the robe from her favorite hotel. Onsen’s Hooded Waffle Robe is exceptionally absorbent and superiorly soft, thanks to some California-grown long-staple Supima cotton.

The OG Le Mont St Michel gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “Blue Christmas”.

Italian utilitarianism means American prowess in one very giftable boot collab.

The Full-Zip Hoodie has a classic structured fit that is double-lined so it can easily keep out the cold weather. It also has reinforced seams for durability but the interior still manages to feel soft. It’s made from a heavy-duty 23oz fleece and it’s cut and sewn in the USA. It’s also guaranteed to last the titular 10 years.

The Waxed Hudson Jacket takes a few cues from hunting jackets but winds up being even more durable while still landing all the classic details. The interior body is lined with a thick and warm flannel, plus it has corduroy trims at the cuff and a rear game pocket. Any decent hunting jacket needs multiple places to store your items, which is why they included two front pockets with additional side-entry pockets and a nifty front flap pocket. It also has a waxed canvas shell that’s extremely weather-resistant.