The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2024
Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend...we've got you covered
Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be an overwhelming, time-consuming endeavor. There are like a bajillion products marketed towards women, all claiming to enhance their lives in one way or another.
That’s why I have narrowed that glossy, goopy world down to 100 items. Items that your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister, daughter, grandma and all the other ladies you hang out with will undoubtedly love. Why trust me? Well, over the past five years, I have tirelessly and diligently tested countless women’s products spanning all pertinent categories — beauty and wellness, home and kitchen, style and fitness — and now have a well-trusted catalog of items I use daily, have gifted and recommend whenever I get the chance. I also just have very good taste.
Below you’ll find the best gift ideas for women in every aspect of their life — stuff to keep them relaxed, the gear they need for their workouts and travels, items to spruce up their homes, kitchens and closets, and the beauty products that actually might change their lives.
Our Most Favorite Gifts for Her
- The Best Under-$50 Gift: Crown Affair Hair Towel, $45
- The Best Under-$100 Gift: SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer, $88
- The Best Jewelry Gift: Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings, $395
- The Best Workout Gift: Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra, $50
- The LED Face Mask: Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask, $599
- The Fashion-Forward Find: Alohas East Alli Croc Boots, $400
- The Most Popular Gift: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $38
- The Fall Style Staple: Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, $195
- The Best Beauty Splurge: Foreo UFO 3 Mini
- The Best Handbag: Staud Alec Bag, $199
- The Best Home Find: New York Times Birthday Book, $110
- The Best Kitchen Tool: Great Jones Baking Mats, $50
- The Best-Smelling Gift: Initio Parfums Prives 3 oz. Atomic Rose Eau de Parfum Spray, $360
The Best Style Gifts for Her
LDMA High Sculpt Brief
Using the best nylon on the market, each LDMA undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish.
Buck Mason White Slub Easy Crew
I love this T-shirt so much that I genuinely get sad when I realize it’s in the laundry and can’t wear it. Buck Mason has perfected the white tee with this short sleeve crewneck that’s made from unbelievably soft and lightweight slub cotton.
Andie The Tulum
Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
The much-anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for the gals.
Everlane Day Glove
Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing.
Jungmaven 100% Hemp Sespe Short
This Jungmaven is the perfect warm-weather WFH fit — roomy, lightweight, comfortable and extremely cute. The adjustable straps allow for a super relaxed or more structured fit while the deep pockets fit hands, chapstick, phone and keys comfortably.
Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant
I recently traveled around Paris in these 100% Mulberry silk pants on a 90-degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring — and they’ll absolutely be a go-to staple for me this fall.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
You can read our full review of the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag here. But TLDR; the internet-famous belt bag is a favorite for good reason. It’s been my personal go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition (sans a slight zipper snag I recently noticed.) Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room.
Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Selena Gomez, Greta Gerwig, Sydney Sweeny and other A-listers have all been spotted rocking Alex Mill’s best-selling jumpsuit, presumably for good reason. The utility-inspired garment is effortlessly fashionable and functional, with deep pockets and an adjustable fit.
Staud Alec Bag
If she’s in need of a phenomenal going-out bag, Staud’s polished leather bag is her gal. She also comes in a surfeit of chic colors.
Alohas East Alli Croc Boots
She likely already owns a pair of black knee-high boots, so let’s spice up her shoe rack with this eye-catching, and sustainably made brown croc leather boot that features a sturdy block heel.
Lunya Washable Silk Slip Dress
She can wear it to bed, she can wear it out on the town, Lunya’s washable silk slip dress is a sultry marvel.
July Everyday Small Tote
This structured tote from Australian travel brand July can be used as a personal item, commuter bag or everyday carrier. It has a designated laptop pouch, a secure zipper closure and a convenient luggage band she can easily attach to her luggage.
Beauty & Wellness Gifts
Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask
The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, she’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device.
Foreo UFO 3 Mini
You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device.
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to your post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here.
Crown Affair Hair Towel
$45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel and you’ll understand why. That’s because this unique microfiber waffle knit towel absorbs water while preventing hair damage, so she’s left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.
Chanel Les 4 Rouges Eyeshadow and Blush Palette
I’ll let you in on a secret: Chanel beauty items make for the best gifts. Just like its higher-end offerings, the designer brand’s makeup and skincare come beautifully wrapped in Chanel’s signature packaging. She’ll love the luxury gift wrap and you’ll love not having to spend $5,000 on a purse. Not sure what to buy? I’d go with this multi-use eyeshadow and blush palette that’s branded with the iconic double “C” logo.
Soft Services Buffing Bar
If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have.
Initio Parfums Prives 3 oz. Atomic Rose Eau de Parfum Spray
Every time I wear this fragrance, I get compliments.
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer
Expensive skincare is always a good idea. We admit, shopping for someone else’s skin can be extremely difficult — so when in doubt go with an ultra-rich moisturizer. Specifically this one from SpoiledChild, that’s packed with anti-aging properties.
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml
One of the travel products Alexandra Daddario told us she can’t travel without, this serum is formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals to address a wide range of skin concerns.
Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte
Gossamer’s Co-Founder Verena von Pfetten put us onto this beauty brand by female French makeup artist Violette Serrat. For the chic red lipstick wearer, they’ll greatly appreciate this lightweight, long-lasting matte lipstick.
Ouai Hand Lotion
Because no one wants to buy fancy hand lotion for themselves.
Home & Kitchen Gifts
Material The reBoard
Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion.
New York Times Birthday Book
You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.
Venus et Fleur Eternity Roses
If you really want to impress, splurge on a bouquet of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses, which last for up to a year.
Loftie Clock
The smart alarm clock expertly (and gently) wakes you in the way your body naturally would. But the two-phase alarm is just one of many cool features of this clock, alongside settings for meditations, sound baths, white noise and so much more.
Sardel Organic
Of the 21 olive oils the InsideHook staff tried this year, Sardel was the bottle that surprised us the most, and we agreed it would be perfect for a special occasion or to give as a gift.
Caraway Cookware Set
This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating.
Great Jones Baking Mats
These reusable, silicone mats are a total baking game-changer. They make clean-up simple and are way cuter than boring parchment paper.
MacKenzie Childs Spoon Rest
Handmade, hand-glazed and hand-painted in Aurora, this ceramic checkered spoon rest is a stovetop statement piece.
Our Place Hosting Apron
The traditional apron is functional, sure, but is it cute? Not really. Thankfully Our Place designed a flattering dress-like apron this year, so she can seamlessly transition from preparing to partying.
Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson’s most technologically advanced vacuum to date, the Gen5detect makes for an impressive gift.
Coop The Original Pillow
Give the gift of a better night’s sleep with Coop’s premium, adjustable pillow that comes with removable fill for her preferred level of support.
Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier
Yes, it’s expensive. And yes, it will last a lifetime. Stews, sauces, soups, bread … the possibilities are endless.
Riedel Veloce Cabernet/Merlot
Florent Martin, Head Sommelier of The Peninsula Paris, uses Riedel’s red wine glasses to serve spectacular wines “from Bordeaux and the Rhône Valley.” If it’s good enough for the French, it’s good enough for us.
AeroGarden Harvest 2.0
For apartment dwellers and those lacking a green thumb: the AeroGarden Harvest is an indoor, all-season home garden with the ability to grow fresh herbs, lettuce and more.
Paint Your Life
Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos.
Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
If you really want to spoil them, treat them to one of Brooklinen’s most premium bedding offerings: some seriously soft cashmere sheets.
Fitness & Outdoor Gifts
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short.
Oura Ring 3.0
Oura condenses the benefits of a health tracker in a tiny ring package, complete with accurate information about sleep and recovery and sans any bulk or annoying or silly-looking wearable straps.
Stanley 40 Oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
If for any reason she doesn’t already own Stanley’s viral insulated drinking companion, it’s your duty to gift her the beloved 40L hydration mammoth.
Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder
I’ll admit — the concept of a bag solely designed to carry your water bottle in sounded ridiculous — but I was dead wrong. Calpak’s water-resistant sling bag has quickly become one of my most-used, favorite accessories. Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag does so seamlessly.
Olipop Fruity Fun Variety Pack
Of the many prebiotic sodas on the market, Olipop takes the cake (or in this case, the low-sugar, high-fiber, carbonated beverage). This 35-can variety pack includes healthier alternatives to those flavor-packed drinks she loves.
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka’s most cushioned Clifton to date, the ninth iteration of the award-winning running shoe features 3mm more midsole foam, a lighter weight and an improved durabrasion rubber outsole. The Clifton 9 is ideal for runners looking for a softer, plusher ride during easy runs.
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra
Complete with sewn-in pads, this Nike bra provides medium support during both her low and high-impact workouts. It’s also available in a very pretty, very spring-ready light blue.
On Cloudmonster Womens
Featuring On’s biggest CloudTec® ever for massive cushioning, the Cloudmonster promises extremely soft landings and maximum rebound. Fittingly named to feel like running on clouds.
Manduka Superlite Travel Yoga Mat
Lugging your mat to class is a pain, but not with Manduka’s ultra-light travel yoga mat that easily folds and is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber.
Rhone Serene Tank
Did you know that one of our go-to brands for premier men’s activewear makes some pretty good womenswear as well? Well, now you do. Rhone offers a collection of good-looking, high-performance apparel suitable for both low-impact and high-intensity workouts. If you add one piece from the collection to her activewear arsenal, let it be this airy, anti-chafe and odor-resistant tank.
Best Travel Gifts
High Camp Flasks Parkside Flask 750
One of my favorite new beach-going essentials, this 3-piece wine set fits an entire bottle of wine for up to 24 hours. Though, unlike other travel wine insulators out there, the Parkside Flask comes with two tumblers that seamlessly fit on each end of the flask, for quick and convenient on-the-go drinking. A pretty ingenious design, TBH.
Caraa Nimbus Weekender Bag
With a stylish, recycled water-repellant nylon outer shell, 10 total pockets and compartments and two interchangeable carrying modes, the Nimbus is perfect for those who take pride in their airport fit and love to overpack.
Cadence Travel Containers
Available in sets of six or 12, seven different colorways and capable of being labeled in virtually any way imaginable, Cadence’s customizable, leakproof and magnetic capsule sets are, undoubtedly, the sleekest reusable travel containers I’ve come across yet.
Ostrichpillow Hot and Cold Eye Mask
For those who have a hard time falling asleep on flights, allow me to introduce you to Ostrichpillow’s Hot & Cold Eye Mask. Not only does it provide thermal therapy and gentle pressure for natural, instant relief from eye strain and muscle tension, it signals to everyone around you that you’d kindly like to be left alone.
Béis Dopp Kit
This dopp kit features a water-resistant lining in the bottom compartment and a special pocket just for keeping your toothbrush clean.
Dagne Dover Dash Grocery Tote
I can’t tell you how many compliments I’ve received since acquiring this roomy mesh tote from female-founded bag brand Dagne Dover. Let’s just say… a lot.
Jewelry Gifts
Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace
If she doesn’t already have a personalized, Carrie-Bradshaw-esque, solid gold necklace with her name on it, it’s your duty to get her one.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri’s slim Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance.
Catbird One O’Cock Tennis Bracelet
If you’re feeling really generous.
Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings
A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape.
Fossil Raquel Watch Ring
She has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory.
Breda Women’s Jane Tethered Watch
We’re big fans of Breda, the Dallas-based watch brand offering beautifully designed, modern silhouettes. This best-selling style from the brand makes for a solid timepiece gift.
Birthdate Pendant Necklace
For the astrology girlie in your life, Birthdate’s recently launched line of glistening, personalized jewelry makes for a phenomenal gift. The personalized astrology brand’s Birthdate Pendant is a fully custom necklace set with gemstones and crystals, which are determined by the wearer’s birthdate. The piece is super thoughtful and is available in gold and sterling silver.
Eden + Elie Modern Peranakan Gold Narrow Bangles Set Of 2
Add a splash of color to her wrists with these beaded 14k gold-plated bangles handwoven by Singapore artisans.
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Safely transporting your jewelry can be a real pain in the ass. This protective case from female-founded brand Dagne Dover ensures her accessories stay secure and neatly organized en route.
Zoe Lev Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops
A true everyday hoop, Zoe Lev’s rectangle hoop earrings are quite minuscule — making them perfect for chill, day-to-day activities like working out and sleeping.
Retrofête Alphabet Earring
A personalized, statement-making accessory. Even Selena Gomez is a fan.
Lisa Says Gah Anchovy Earrings
For the tinned fish lover in your life.
