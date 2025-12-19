From Our EIC: Buy Her This. Trust Me.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the nice things about working at the only men’s lifestyle publication on earth whose editorial team is made up of far more women than men is that I am constantly exposed to conversations about topics that would appear to have literally nothing to do with men. “Just another day at the men’s lifestyle publication” is a joke I make multiple times a week when I overhear conversations about their Nuuly orders or their fairy smut or whatever.

But the truth is, I love it. The idea of men preaching to each other in some weird echo chamber makes my skin crawl, frankly, and as a husband, a father of two daughters and a brother of two sisters, I find that it’s come in handy in my non-work life as well. So reader, trust me when I tell you this one thing that could quite possibly save Christmas: the woman or women in your life will be very, very happy if you buy them the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

What is it, exactly? Based on chatter I’ve heard around the office, it is some sort of miracle hair styler that performs countless tasks that would normally require multiple devices, providing a straight-from-the-salon look with truly minimal effort.

At its core, I guess it’s a curler, but it’s also a dryer, a flyaway smoother (essentially a straightener) and a volumizing brush. And because we’re talking about Dyson here, there is of course some very impressive technology — the claim with the Airwrap is that it performs all these tasks without causing any heat damage to her hair. It also connects to a Dyson app where she can set up her “hair profile” and establish a “personalized curling sequence,” whatever that means.

Again, we’re talking about Dyson, so it does not come cheap. The Airwrap i.d. is normally priced at $650 but is currently marked down to $480. And, here’s the best news: If you place your order before Sunday, 12/21, it’ll still show up in time for Christmas.

So go ahead and rummage around wherever she does her hair, and if you see an assortment of regular old drug-store-looking devices, I assure you this will make a very good gift.

