Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Buy Her This. Trust Me.

You can't go wrong at all with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
December 19, 2025 2:10 pm EST
You can't go wrong here.
You can't go wrong here.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the nice things about working at the only men’s lifestyle publication on earth whose editorial team is made up of far more women than men is that I am constantly exposed to conversations about topics that would appear to have literally nothing to do with men. “Just another day at the men’s lifestyle publication” is a joke I make multiple times a week when I overhear conversations about their Nuuly orders or their fairy smut or whatever.

From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks
From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks
 Is the Männkitchen Pepper Cannon a ludicrous name? Yes. But it’s also a brilliant design.

But the truth is, I love it. The idea of men preaching to each other in some weird echo chamber makes my skin crawl, frankly, and as a husband, a father of two daughters and a brother of two sisters, I find that it’s come in handy in my non-work life as well. So reader, trust me when I tell you this one thing that could quite possibly save Christmas: the woman or women in your life will be very, very happy if you buy them the Dyson Airwrap i.d.

What is it, exactly? Based on chatter I’ve heard around the office, it is some sort of miracle hair styler that performs countless tasks that would normally require multiple devices, providing a straight-from-the-salon look with truly minimal effort.

At its core, I guess it’s a curler, but it’s also a dryer, a flyaway smoother (essentially a straightener) and a volumizing brush. And because we’re talking about Dyson here, there is of course some very impressive technology — the claim with the Airwrap is that it performs all these tasks without causing any heat damage to her hair. It also connects to a Dyson app where she can set up her “hair profile” and establish a “personalized curling sequence,” whatever that means.

Again, we’re talking about Dyson, so it does not come cheap. The Airwrap i.d. is normally priced at $650 but is currently marked down to $480. And, here’s the best news: If you place your order before Sunday, 12/21, it’ll still show up in time for Christmas.

So go ahead and rummage around wherever she does her hair, and if you see an assortment of regular old drug-store-looking devices, I assure you this will make a very good gift.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
Buy Here : $650 $480

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

More Like This

Products of the Week: PlayStation Watches and Cortado Cups
Products of the Week: PlayStation Watches and Cortado Cups
collage of lifestyle images
The 15 Best Last-Minute Gifts
Holiday shipping deadlines
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Favorite Retailers’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines
amazon collage of lifestyle images
Need to Order Last-Minute Gifts? Amazon’s Got You.

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Amazon Echo on grey background
Need a Last-Minute Gift? Buy an Amazon Device.

From Our Partner

Shinola Runwell Chronograph Watch
Shinola’s Excellent 25% Off Deal Ends Today

From Our Partner

JBL Charge 6
JBL Has Your Ideal Portable Speaker

From Our Partner

Today Is the Best Time to Buy Sonos Gear
Today Is the Best Time to Buy Sonos Gear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Stockings hung on a mantle
You’re Letting Your Wife Down by Not Doing This on Christmas
To ensure you get kissed under the mistletoe this year.
What You Should Wear This Holiday, According to Cool Women
These are the best viral moments of 2025.
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
This is not a coat closet. Please act accordingly.
FFS, Stop Putting Your Winter Coat in the Overhead Storage Bin
Several signs of $30 or less with two hands with bourbon bottles reaching for each other
Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar
Two clips from Heated Rivalry.
Why Your Girlfriend Is Obsessed With This New Gay Hockey Show

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: PlayStation Watches and Cortado Cups

You can't go wrong here.

From Our EIC: Buy Her This. Trust Me.

A$AP Rocky made the list of our biggest 'fits of the year, and participated in one of the worst trends

The Biggest ‘Fits and Worst Trends of the Year, According to a Style Editor

Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.

Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Contemporary movies

The Year the Auteurs Finally Portrayed Present-Day America

Booker's The Reserves 2025

Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.

Three videos of food being served, taken from the restaurant-rating app Beli

Does Dining Out Even Count If It’s Not on Beli?

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten