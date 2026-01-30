From Our EIC: Stock Up on Essentials at Huckberry’s Winter Sale

The EIC returns with a curated list of must-have essentials from Huckberry's newly launched winter sale, urging readers to snag personal favorites like durable hoodies, versatile pants and stylish outerwear at significant markdowns. It's a confident endorsement of quality gear, many items already tried-and-true, now available at compelling prices.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just last week, I used this space to tell you about a handful of items in Huckberry’s “Just Landed” section that had caught my eye.

And now I’m back with my picks from their newly launched winter sale, which, conveniently, features a few of the items I wrote about last week as well, in addition to all manner of basics and essentials from Huckberry’s house brands and beyond.

If $148 seems like a lot to pay for a hoodie, even one that’s said to last you a solid 10 years, I would confidently tell you that I own it in multiple colors and assure you that it is worth every penny. Currently, though, this would not even be necessary, as it’s marked down to an extremely reasonable $88. Don’t sleep on it. And if the crewneck version is more your style, that one’s also on sale.

I wrote about the Relwen Windzip a few weeks ago, praising it for its warmth, light weight and durability. I’ve been calling on mine even more than usual lately, for dog walks and snow-shoveling alike. And now the hooded version, which I am currently coveting, is marked down by $90.

A very handsome and very versatile chukka boot that looks sharp and feels like a sneaker.

I have carried on at length about the 365 Pant over the years, and it remains one of the most reliable garments in my closet. It’s a sturdy, no-nonsense 5-pocket that’s easily dressed up or down, and comes in a bunch of different fits and a ton of different colors. At just $81, you’ll want to stock up.

Black Watch Tartan is perhaps the greatest pattern in all of menswear. And hunting jackets are perhaps the greatest outerwear style of all time. Here, legacy makers of wool clothing and accessories Pendleton combine the two to great effect.

Not sure how this happened, but the newly released Sweater Chore Coat from Huckberry house brand Wills is already on sale, marked down all the way from $198 to $118. A nicely polished layer that’ll serve you well straight through spring.

No, it’s not a crewneck cardigan like the ones you’ve been wondering if you could pull off ever since Paul Mescal started wearing them, but instead a more traditional V-neck that will nevertheless make you look like you know what you’re doing.

I recently bought my first Carhartt Watch Hat, and I love it. I’m wearing it right now as I sit on my couch writing this, in fact. The “Deep Lagoon” color, marked down nearly 50% to just $16, is calling to me.

