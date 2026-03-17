Have Weight Goals? Start with Hims.

As spring approaches, shaking off winter's inertia to tackle fitness goals feels timely, and Hims emerges as a holistic solution, offering personalized weight management plans that integrate medication with comprehensive lifestyle support.

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It’s mid-March. Do you know where your New Year’s resolutions are? I have big fitness goals for myself this year —holistically, that includes getting stronger, incorporating the right diet to support that and making sure my weight aligns with my ability to perform my best. Instead, I’ve been stuck in that end-of-winter malaise of not wanting to do anything whatsoever (except see movies and eat bread). But as spring is finally here, thank god, maybe it’s time to get back into it.

There are truly countless forms of diet and weight loss programs out there these days, but if you find a good one, it can be truly helpful toward overarching wellness aspirations. When Hims came across our desks, we found its holistic approach made for a standout one-stop-shop for not only weight goals, but also diet and overall wellness.

Unlike its competitors, Hims takes the underlying factors affecting your weight into account and offers access to personalized plans based on your unique needs. With prescription options like oral medication kits or GLP-1 injections, plans are personalized to your body, health history and weight loss goals. This comprehensive approach combines medication with ongoing access to medical providers, meal plans and recipes, movement guides and sleep support.

Here’s how it works:

Answer some questions about your health history, lifestyle and goals, 100% online

A medical professional will review your intake and determine what’s right for you

If prescribed, you’ll get a personalized plan designed just for you with unlimited online access to follow-ups, adjustments and answers to your questions

Hims’s program is available 100% online with oral medication kits for as little as $69 per month with a 10-month plan paid upfront in full and GLP-1 injections, like compounded GLP-1, starting at $199 per month for a six-month plan paid upfront in full.

It’s not yet available in all 50 states, so just be sure to check their website to see if your state is eligible.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »