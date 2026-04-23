Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style > Celebrity

For the “Beef” Press Tour, Oscar Isaac and Charles Melton Find Menswear Harmony

From complementary Celine to collegiate sweaters, the leading men treated their Netflix promo like a sartorial tête-à-tête

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 23, 2026 3:51 pm EDT
Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them
Oscar Isaac was the yin to Charles Melton's yang at the "Beef" premiere in Los Angeles.
Olivia Wong/WireImage via Getty

Netflix is doubling down on tension. No spoilers, but the second season of the hit anthology series Beef has been hailed as a simmering, volatile exploration of the generational divide between millennials and Gen Z. And with an all-new ensemble of elite actors that includes Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, Beef is primed to deliver extreme cortisol spikes.

The accompanying press tour, however — interviews, the L.A. premiere, The Kelly Clarkson Show — has been anything but contentious, at least as far as the menswear is concerned. Whether by accident or some predetermined scheme, Melton and Isaac have developed a synergistic sartorial wavelength. The duo has been in top form, riding a frequency that could only be described as harmonious. (In other words: zero beef.)

Take, for instance, the season’s Los Angeles premiere. Isaac, a seasoned menswear titan, rolled up in a fiery eruption of tonal Celine — a slightly-oversized “ultra red” dress shirt, tucked into single-pleat burgundy trousers, with a maroon sweater slung casually over his shoulders. Effortlessly cool and a bit casual, despite the magmatic tones involved.

A man in a red shirt with burgundy pants, a maroon sweater around his shoulders and sunglasses
Nobody is doing it like Oscar Isaac.
Getty
A man with black hair and a navy suit
Charles Melton, budding menswear king.
Getty

Melton, on the other hand, also arrived in Celine, but as the yang to Isaac’s yin, opting for a pinch-waist tailored blazer in navy and wide-leg slacks. (Also, a very sleek Cartier Tank.)

It’s worth pointing out that the two have different stylists — Isaac works with industry veteran Matthew Henson, while Melton is styled by Samantha McMillen. Regardless of whether or not the looks were coordinated, the visual contrast between the two is galaxy-brain work.

A man wearing big pants and a double breasted blazer in front of a red background
Huge tailoring — literally.
Getty
A man in sunglasses and a leather jacket waves with one hand
Isaac doing his best “Top Gun” impression.
Getty

Subsequent stops have provided more goodness. At the New York premiere, Melton took a page out of Isaac’s playbook with similarly tonal Valentino suiting dressed down with a knit wrapped around the neck. (Isaac threw on Bode for the occasion.) Elsewhere, there have been leather jackets and oversized suiting, inverted color palettes and canary-colored V-necks — all further proof of two bona fide A-listers bringing their A-game.

While you won’t catch the same vibes between Melton and Isaac on-screen in season two of Beef — although the costume design of the show is surprisingly considered — there’s certain to be some sparks.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Birkenstock x Song for the Mute
Birkenstock and Song for the Mute Let You Choose Your Footwear Fighter
A sweatshirt, a tote bag and a messenger bag from the Bleu de Chauffe giveaway
Stock Up for Spring With This Bleu de Chauffe Giveaway
Candian menswear brands
Canada Is a New Style Hotspot
A split image of a model in a KOTN jacket and a close up of an Adidas sneaker.
The Best New Menswear Releases to Add to Cart This Week

Leisure > Style > Celebrity
Leisure > Style

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man laying against the rocks, doing nothing.
The Case for "Strategic Laziness"
A collage of wedding-related photos.
The 19 Most Common (and Controversial) Wedding Debates, Solved
A man writing in the park
Why You’re Sharp One Day and Foggy the Next
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
seven bottles of bourbon on a wavy blue background
7 Bourbons Under $40 That the Pros Keep at Home
A black car in the foreground with a red, white and orange taillight behind it
For Sale: Cormac McCarthy’s Lotus

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

For the “Beef” Press Tour, Oscar Isaac and Charles Melton Find Menswear Harmony

Birkenstock x Song for the Mute

Birkenstock and Song for the Mute Let You Choose Your Footwear Fighter

A sweatshirt, a tote bag and a messenger bag from the Bleu de Chauffe giveaway

Stock Up for Spring With This Bleu de Chauffe Giveaway

Candian menswear brands

Canada Is a New Style Hotspot

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

spring color trends

The Colors You Should Be Wearing This Spring, According to Menswear Insiders

Mijenta Symphony Series

Mijenta Tequila’s Symphony Series Rethinks How Barrel Aging Works

New watches from Universal Genève and Jaeger‑LeCoultre that debuted for Watches and Wonders 2026

Our Favorite New Timepieces From Watches and Wonders

Spread of numbers across a black screen

Math Equation Becomes Sex Symbol. Does It Add Up?