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Wellness > Sex & Dating

Take It From a Woman: Do Not Offer Me a Flat Pillow

A bedding essential you might be overlooking

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 22, 2026 1:09 pm EDT
A man and woman lying in bed.
Nothing kills a mood faster than a limp pillow.
Getty/InsideHook

The Gist

This piece passionately argues that men must ditch their sad, flat pillows, emphasizing how a quality, supportive cushion is crucial for comfort and overall well-being. Waking up with a crick in the neck is a mood killer and a sign of poor hospitality, with experts confirming that an ill-fitting pillow can lead to myriad health issues.

Key Takeaways

  • Flat, unsupportive pillows should be replaced every two to three years, as they cause neck pain, stiffness and other health problems because of spinal misalignment.
  • A quality pillow demonstrates a host's consideration and is vital for maintaining proper head, neck and spine alignment throughout the night.
  • Choosing the right pillow requires matching it to one's sleep position, shoulder width and body frame. Rebound, durability and material quality should be prioritized over marketing claims.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you have women sleeping over at your place regularly, please do not make them rest their pretty little heads on a flat pillow. You know the kind I’m talking about: sad, lifeless, devoid of fluff. Not only do they offer zero head and neck support, but these pillows make me question how long you’ve been sleeping on them. According to one expert, you should toss your pillows every two to three years, depending on quality. If they’re flat, smelly or messing with your neck, it’s time to ditch ‘em. 

I’ve written about the importance of your space being one where women feel comfortable, and a supportive, memory foam pillow is a small but important upgrade to help you achieve that. Speaking from experience, nothing makes me less in the mood than waking up with a crick in my neck. A quality pillow communicates to your overnight guests that you’re a considerate host and, dare I even say, a generous lover. Like the unfortunate plague of navy blue bed sheets, men are still allowing the women they bed to sleep on their limp dorm room pillows. (Shudder.)

“A supportive, quality pillow communicates that comfort was considered, not overlooked,” says Ashley Puleo, wellness educator and owner of Relax the Back. “A well-made pillow suggests attention to detail, an understanding that quality matters and a desire to create a genuinely comfortable experience rather than simply a styled room.”

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Even if you’re sleeping solo these days, switching to a memory foam pillow was one of the best decisions I ever made for my overall wellbeing. For reference, I’ve been using the Coop Eden Adjustable Pillow for a couple years now, and it has completely changed the way I sleep. After just one night’s rest, I felt a significant difference in my neck. That’s because a bad pillow is the catalyst for a myriad of unpleasant health issues.

“Neck pain is often blamed on stress, age or a bad mattress, but an overlooked cause we frequently see is a pillow that no longer fits the body using it,” Puelo says. “A pillow is not just something soft under your head. Its job is to support the head and neck in proper alignment for six to eight hours each night.”

When a pillow becomes flattened, compressed or is simply incompatible with your body’s needs, the neck can rest too high, too low or slightly twisted for hours while you sleep. In the morning, this misalignment results in stiffness, shoulder tension, headaches, numbness in the arms or feelings of exhaustion, as if you never slept at all. 

Again, not optimal conditions for morning sex. That said, Puleo offers us some handy guidelines on how to choose a pillow that is right for you — and whoever you’re waking up next to.

How to Choose a Quality Pillow

  • A quality pillow should do one thing above all else: keep your head, neck and spine in comfortable alignment throughout the night. This means the neck should be in line with the rest of your spine. If the pillow quickly flattens, bunches up or loses structure, it may be comfortable at first, but it is not delivering lasting support.
  • Shopping by price point or bold claims on the packaging can be misleading. Loft, cooling, firmness and luxury branding sound impressive, but none of those things matter if the pillow is wrong for your sleep position or body frame.
  • Start with the fit. The pillow should match your sleep position, shoulder width and body frame so your head and neck stay aligned. A side sleeper usually needs more height and structure, while a back sleeper often needs a lower profile with good neck support.
  • A quality pillow should rebound after use, hold its shape and resist flattening. If it needs constant fluffing, folds in half or feels noticeably different after a short period of use, it’s likely not built for long-term performance.
  • Material quality matters. Look for premium foams, latex, adjustable-fill designs or other materials known for consistency and durability.
  • Breathability is another sign of quality. Materials that trap heat can disrupt sleep, so airflow, cooling covers or naturally breathable fills are worth considering.
  • Look for proof beyond packaging. A generous trial period, strong warranty and the ability to test or be fitted by knowledgeable specialists can be more meaningful than marketing claims.
  • The simplest answer: A quality pillow should still feel supportive after months of use and help you wake up without neck tension or shoulder stiffness.

Our Pillow Picks:

Coop Home Goods Original Pillow
Coop Home Goods Original Pillow
Buy Here: $89

This choose-your-own-sleep-adventure pillow comes with extra filling, so you can remove or add as much as you need based on your sleep position. Ideal for any kind of sleeper.

Coop Original Adjustable Pillow Crescent
Coop Original Adjustable Pillow Crescent
Buy Here : $99

Or if you’re a back-to-side sleeper, try Coop’s new crescent-shaped pillow.

Pluto Pillow
Pluto Pillow
Buy Here : $139

Fill out a three-minute questionnaire, and Pluto will design the perfect pillow based on your body, sleep needs and comfort preferences. Also, you’ll have 125 nights to test your Pluto Pillow to ensure it’s right for you.

Purple Harmony Pillow
Purple Harmony Pillow
Buy Here : $209

Purple’s soft, temperature-regulating Honeycomb GelFlex Grid design is embedded in each pillow, promising a cool, comfortable night of sleep.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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