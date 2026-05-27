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With Memorial Day Weekend in our rearview, all eyes are on summer. While the astronomical start of the season isn’t until June 21st, it’s 82 degrees in New York City today, and we’re more than ready to break out the shorts and linen button-downs.

While we have enough informative, forward-thinking style guides to get you through Labor Day, courtesy of style editor Paolo Sandoval, I believe it’s vital to get a woman’s perspective on summer fashion — specifically, what we ladies want to gawk at you in this summer. (We do judge your street style, just FYI.)

It’s why I consulted five very cool women to get their insight on all of the trends, accessories, colognes and more that they want to see you in, whether you’re headed to the beach or the bar. Think of it as your summer style guide with the female perspective in mind.

Vintage Surfer Aesthetic

As someone born and raised in Rio de Janeiro but who has also spent the past years living in San Diego, I’ve realized how similar the energy of both places can be when it comes to style. There’s this effortless, vintage surf culture that exists in both cities, interpreted in completely different ways. In Rio, it feels sensual, carefree and naturally confident. In San Diego, it feels laid-back, nostalgic and very influenced by old-school surf culture. This summer, I’d love to see men leaning more into that vintage surfer aesthetic again. Worn-in board shorts, faded graphic tees, vintage watches, good-smelling skin instead of overpowering cologne. Just that cool vibes look that feels like you’ve spent the entire day by the ocean. I think the most attractive style is when it doesn’t look overly curated but still feels intentional and authentic to a coastal lifestyle. — Isabella Bailey, founder of Ismê Swim

Knit Polos

If there’s one thing I tell my male clients heading into summer, it’s to swap their regular tee for a knit polo. It’s one of the easiest upgrades you can make. The texture immediately elevates your look without you having to put in any extra effort. Knit fabric breathes better than you’d expect and never looks stiff or overdone. I love this one from Todd Snyder because it’s made from a linen-cotton blend, which makes it perfect for hot summer days. — Molly West Coe, stylist and founder of StyledBuy and StyledGuy, a personal styling membership platform

Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a great, socially acceptable summer shoe for men. They immediately give your outfit a European look and add an easy elegance. Sneakers are too thick on a truly hot day, and flip-flops are an arrestable offense for men in a city. Espadrilles give off the vibe that you know what you’re doing and will quickly become your go-to shoe on hot days. — Coe

Colored Lens Sunglasses

A cool pair of sunglasses can go a long way for your outfit, and colored lenses are having a moment. They add instant personality to your look. The trick is to pick a neutral frame and let the lenses do the talking. Aim for a blue, green or honey lens to elevate the energy of your outfit. — Coe

New England Coastal Prep

I love a cold, moody beach just as much as I love turquoise tropical waters. And when it comes to dressing, the former always makes for the best outfits: Oversized sweaters casually worn atop white trousers. A rugby shirt paired with shorts that are a little wet at the hem from walking in the water. And, as Logan just sang the praises of in a recent Take It From a Woman newsletter, the quarter-zip pullover is a tried-and-true, cozy-chic garment to throw on for dockside drinks or after that post-beach day shower. If you look like you’re about to helm a sailboat or mix Martinis for the clambake, you’re on the right track. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Pleated Shorts

We’ve done a 180 since about five years ago, when thigh-baring shorts were the sexiest warm-weather look. Now, men’s trousers are baggier. Shorts have been creeping back down to 12 inches for some time now. And while historically I’ve been a proponent of short shorts, I’m warming up to a looser, slouchier bottom. Still, there’s a middle ground between a tight khaki short and a jort that falls below the knees. I believe it lands on a pair of pleated shorts. This summer, I’m all in on the style. It’s the easiest way to look simultaneously relaxed and put-together, and they look pretty damn good at any length. Plus, you can throw it on with your other warm-weather favorites, like a fitted tee or linen button-down, and have yourself a casually sharp summer fit. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

High-Waisted Baggy Linen Pants

I love a pair of worn-in Levi’s or dyed khaki shorts for the summer, but what I really want to see are slightly sheer, slightly crumpled linen pants. Probably with a slight cuff to them. They give off the impression that you just came in from an ocean dip, rinsed off and threw on something slightly elevated and clean. J.Crew obviously has some great options, but this pair from Banana Republic is a standout for me. — Hanna Agro, Social Media Editor

Bold Camp Collar Shirts

I love a good camp collar shirt on a man. Few things announce the arrival of summer quite as effortlessly — equal parts relaxed and refined, and polished without feeling overworked. But this season, might I suggest taking it a step further? A bold stripe, an abstract print or, in short, something with a little personality. Because the only thing more attractive than a man who looks like he put in some effort is one who isn’t afraid to take a sartorial risk. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »