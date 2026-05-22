Products of the Week: Tequila, Exfoliants and Pinky Watches

If you love additive-free tequila, why not buy five bottles? That’s the promise of Tequila Tromba’s new Extra Grande Blanco, a 3.75L jug of tequila (a reposado in the same size is coming soon). I’ve admittedly never tried Tromba, but the brand has earned a Double Gold at the TAG Spirit Awards and a Top 3 Best Craft Tequila ranking from USA Today — albeit with modest scores from users at Agave Matchmaker. But at just $75, the Extra Grande is a steal, Think of it as an above average blanco that would be just $15 if you bought it in a regular 750ml bottle.