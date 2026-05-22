Products of the Week: Tequila, Exfoliants and Pinky Watches

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new collab from Filson and Ford Bronco, Sluff releases a kit to refresh your skin and an indie Belgian watch label puts out a new style.
Skeeter’s Nootkatone Flavored Whiskey
From New Hampshire’s experimental Tamworth Distilling — home to Venison Deerslayer Whiskey and a hopped gin — arrives this “whiskito” atomizer that promises a better drink and, oddly, fewer mosquitoes. You’re supposed to spray Skeeter over cocktails, and it contains nootkatone, a naturally occurring compound found in grapefruit peel and cedar, known for its bright citrus aroma and insect-repelling properties.
Casio x J. Balvin Ring Watch
Casio is nothing but innovative. For their second collab with global superstar J Balvin, the brand is releasing a special edition of their minuscule pinky ring watch, now featuring a flashy gold brick pattern and rhinestones. Even if you have no idea who J Balvin is, it’s a fun little number, especially at just $200.
Filson x Ford Bronco Collaboration
Filson’s utilitarian gear and garb is notoriously rugged, and the brand’s latest collab takes the cake for their most off-road offering yet. Literally, in this case, given that the legendary Pac-Northwest brand is teaming up with Ford’s Bronco line for an all-new, rough-and-tumble 4×4 SUV. Details are still emerging, but any and all mountain men should be on high alert.
Ressence Type 7 Watch
While indie Belgian label Ressence’s Type 7 dropped last year for the watchmaker’s 15-year anniversary, the radically designed tool watch just got rebooted in a duo of new colorways. Cactus and Black both offer something new, aesthetically speaking, and the dial is as wild as ever. If you happen to have 36,000 CHF (approximately $45,800) sitting around, we couldn’t recommend it more.
Tequila Tromba Extra Grande Blanco
If you love additive-free tequila, why not buy five bottles? That’s the promise of Tequila Tromba’s new Extra Grande Blanco, a 3.75L jug of tequila (a reposado in the same size is coming soon). I’ve admittedly never tried Tromba, but the brand has earned a Double Gold at the TAG Spirit Awards and a Top 3 Best Craft Tequila ranking from USA Today — albeit with modest scores from users at Agave Matchmaker. But at just $75, the Extra Grande is a steal, Think of it as an above average blanco that would be just $15 if you bought it in a regular 750ml bottle.
Sluff It Kit
The secret to smooth, silky skin is Sluff. Born from Korean bath culture, Sluff is a complete at-home exfoliant system that includes a textured mitt, body lotion and a buffing soap bar.
Ciele Elite Collection
The iconic running brand Ciele reimagined their Elite Collection earlier this month, and we’re obsessed. The operative apparel tweak of the collection is the use of COOLmatic fabrics that remove heat from the body to help regulate temperature. The new styles are perfect for warm summer days, so get shopping.
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