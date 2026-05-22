Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Products of the Week: Tequila, Exfoliants and Pinky Watches

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 22, 2026 1:03 pm EDT
Product cut-outs, a green t-shirt, a grey watch and a black bar of soap.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Ciele/Sluff/Ressence

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new collab from Filson and Ford Bronco, Sluff releases a kit to refresh your skin and an indie Belgian watch label puts out a new style.

<strong>Skeeter’s Nootkatone Flavored Whiskey</strong>
Skeeter’s Nootkatone Flavored Whiskey

From New Hampshire’s experimental Tamworth Distilling — home to Venison Deerslayer Whiskey and a hopped gin — arrives this “whiskito” atomizer that promises a better drink and, oddly, fewer mosquitoes. You’re supposed to spray Skeeter over cocktails, and it contains nootkatone, a naturally occurring compound found in grapefruit peel and cedar, known for its bright citrus aroma and insect-repelling properties.

find here
Casio x J. Balvin Ring Watch
Casio x J. Balvin Ring Watch

Casio is nothing but innovative. For their second collab with global superstar J Balvin, the brand is releasing a special edition of their minuscule pinky ring watch, now featuring a flashy gold brick pattern and rhinestones. Even if you have no idea who J Balvin is, it’s a fun little number, especially at just $200.

buy here: $200
Filson x Ford Bronco Collaboration
Filson x Ford Bronco Collaboration

Filson’s utilitarian gear and garb is notoriously rugged, and the brand’s latest collab takes the cake for their most off-road offering yet. Literally, in this case, given that the legendary Pac-Northwest brand is teaming up with Ford’s Bronco line for an all-new, rough-and-tumble 4×4 SUV. Details are still emerging, but any and all mountain men should be on high alert.

read more here
Ressence Type 7 Watch
Ressence Type 7 Watch

While indie Belgian label Ressence’s Type 7 dropped last year for the watchmaker’s 15-year anniversary, the radically designed tool watch just got rebooted in a duo of new colorways. Cactus and Black both offer something new, aesthetically speaking, and the dial is as wild as ever. If you happen to have 36,000 CHF (approximately $45,800) sitting around, we couldn’t recommend it more.

read more here
<strong>Tequila Tromba Extra Grande Blanco</strong>
Tequila Tromba Extra Grande Blanco

If you love additive-free tequila, why not buy five bottles? That’s the promise of Tequila Tromba’s new Extra Grande Blanco, a 3.75L jug of tequila (a reposado in the same size is coming soon). I’ve admittedly never tried Tromba, but the brand has earned a Double Gold at the TAG Spirit Awards and a Top 3 Best Craft Tequila ranking from USA Today — albeit with modest scores from users at Agave Matchmaker. But at just $75, the Extra Grande is a steal, Think of it as an above average blanco that would be just $15 if you bought it in a regular 750ml bottle. 

read more here
Sluff It Kit
Sluff It Kit

The secret to smooth, silky skin is Sluff. Born from Korean bath culture, Sluff is a complete at-home exfoliant system that includes a textured mitt, body lotion and a buffing soap bar.

buy here: $48
Ciele Elite Collection
Ciele Elite Collection

The iconic running brand Ciele reimagined their Elite Collection earlier this month, and we’re obsessed. The operative apparel tweak of the collection is the use of COOLmatic fabrics that remove heat from the body to help regulate temperature. The new styles are perfect for warm summer days, so get shopping.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

lifestyle image of man holding duffle bag
These Are the Best Deals From Huckberry's Epic Memorial Day Sale
Left: The actor Austin Butler holding up his wrist with a watch. Right: A watch with a white dial and a gold bezel
Breitling’s Chronomat Gets a Hollywood-Coded Makeover
A photo of the Phillips auction house and a watch
A Preview of New York’s Premier Watch Auction
Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill
Stock Up for Grilling Season During the Vital Choice Memorial Day Sale

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sonos Roam 2
The Sonos Roam 2 Is an Ideal Portable Speaker

$179$134

Levi's 501 Original Fit
You Definitely Need to Take Advantage of This Levi’s Sale

From Our Partner

GAP — Baggy Cargo Pants — $44 from $90 — 51% off
Baggy Cargo Pants Will Always Be in Style

$90$44

Noah — Rugby Henley — $138 from $188 — 26% off
Noah’s Henley Is a Must Have, and It’s on Sale

$188$138

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A person stands between two loaded blue rafts numbered 24 and 26 at a sunny river launch site, with a Momentum Alaska raft visible nearby. A braided glacial river winds through a rocky gravel bar, backed by a dense spruce forest and dramatic snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky.
Lost in the Wildest Corner of North America
A cast iron skillet shown from three different sides on a white background with a gold border
To Rethink the Cast Iron Skillet, Made In Threw Out Nostalgia
a collage of new menswear
The Best Menswear Drops of the Week
Espresso Martini in front of a DJ record deck
The Absolute Best Coffee Liqueur for Espresso Martinis
A muscular rugby player stretching.
How to Maintain a Workout Routine, According to an Exercise Specialist
a black and white photo of a man and woman kissing under water
The 11 Best Waterproof Sex Toys for a Wet Hot Summer of Sex

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Style, Right This Way

Product cut-outs, a green t-shirt, a grey watch and a black bar of soap.

Products of the Week: Tequila, Exfoliants and Pinky Watches

Billy Reid's Memorial Day sale is not to be missed.

Billy Reid’s Memorial Day Sale Has Landed

lifestyle image of man holding duffle bag

These Are the Best Deals From Huckberry's Epic Memorial Day Sale

Diego Calva

Inside the 12 Most Stylish Days of the Year

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese