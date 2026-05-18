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The 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

May 18: With summer right around the corner, these new menswear releases are practically mandatory

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 18, 2026 1:13 pm EDT
a collage of new menswear
The best new drop this week include American-made jeans, designer sneakers and more.
InsideHook

The Gist

InsideHook's The Stitch once again delivers a meticulously curated selection of the week's top menswear drops, saving you the trouble of sifting through countless new apparel, footwear, and accessory releases. This essential guide highlights the must-have style, watch, and grooming items you won't want to miss.

Key Takeaways

  • The weekly roundup features a handpicked selection of new apparel, footwear, and accessories.
  • Highlights include vacation-ready shirts, high-tech sneakers, and American-made denim.
  • The curated list also showcases luxury items like suede slippers and designer rings, alongside practical pieces such as packable shorts and summer blazers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome back to InsideHook’s weekly deep dive into the best new menswear, where Paolo Sandoval, editor of The Stitch email, curates his favorite drops. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, Paolo’s done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Todd Snyder’s Amalfi-ready vacationwear includes an excellent printed shirt, On and Loewe collab on a high-tech racer, Chris Black-founded Hanover releases made-in-America jeans and The Row debuts a sumptuous slipper.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 18, 2026

Todd Snyder Capri Polka Dot Shirt
Todd Snyder Capri Polka Dot Shirt

Just imagine this printed Todd shirt paired with some white shorts and a spritz in your hand.

Todd Snyder : $228
On x Loewe LightSpray Cloudmonster
On x Loewe LightSpray Cloudmonster

For the latest installment of their ongoing partnership, Loewe retouched On’s new, 3D-printed Cloudmonster.

On : $990
Hanover Wander Jeans
Hanover Wander Jeans

A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…

Hanover : $165
Eighteen East Full Zip Caleb Shirt
Eighteen East Full Zip Caleb Shirt

NYC-based Eighteen East lovingly refers to the fabric used for this front-zip shirt as “Brickstop.”

Eighteen East : $188
The Row Casa Suede Slippers
The Row Casa Suede Slippers

Sometimes, a little bit of luxury goes a long way.

Mr Porter : $1,050
Boggi x FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Nations Polo
Boggi x FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Nations Polo

What better way to prepare for the upcoming World Cup than with a swanky new summer polo?

Boggi : $118
Gramicci Nylon Packable G-Short 9″
Gramicci Nylon Packable G-Short 9″

Endlessly packable, extremely wearable.

Huckberry : $92
Folk Lunar Linen-Cotton Suit Trousers
Folk Lunar Linen-Cotton Suit Trousers

Pair with the matching blazer and you’ve got your summer wedding attire sorted.

Mr Porter : $225
Lu’u-Dan Enter The Dragon Belt
Lu’u-Dan Enter The Dragon Belt

Martial arts skills not included.

Lu’u-Dan : $375
Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts
Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts

Made in L.A. and cut from a stone-washed, 13.5-ounce selvedge denim, these relaxed jorts are a galaxy-brain addition to any summer wardrobe.

Small Talk Studio : $375
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides

The woven “Intrecciato” leather in these Bottega slides is also used in the brand’s highly coveted bags.

Mytheresa : $1,150
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt

Casino Royale put Sunspel’s Riviera Polo on the map. Twenty years later, the trim, Bond-endorsed shirt gets a limited-edition version in Sea Island cotton.

Sunspel : $425
Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring
Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring

You see the Gs.

Mr Porter : $430
Frame Pyjama Shirt
Frame Pyjama Shirt

Relaxed, box-cropped and available in a lovely yellow stripe.

Frame : $268
Todd Snyder 5u0026#8243; Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk

Summer is almost here. Do you know where your trunks are?

Todd Snyder : $148
Adidas x Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake Embossed Sneaker
Adidas x Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake Embossed Sneaker

Who would’ve guessed…yet another Wales Bonner Adidas banger. This time, the Gazelle is treated to a scaly makeover.

Nordstrom : $220
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Cotton-Linen Blazer
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Cotton-Linen Blazer

Soft through the shoulders and incredibly lightweight, this vintage-inspired Banana blazer is exactly what you should be slipping over a tee this summer.

Banana Republic : $380
La Paz Guerreiro T-Shirt
La Paz Guerreiro T-Shirt

Earn your stripes…or just buy ’em.

Huckberry : $80
Community of Lovers Hemp Pant
Community of Lovers Hemp Pant

Swap in your sweats for these hemp-cotton trousers from Community of Lovers.

Canoe Club : $325
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt

This PRL polo is aggressively summery. That’s the whole point.

Ralph Lauren : $198
Pompeii Mido Trainer
Pompeii Mido Trainer

Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater.

Huckberry : $165
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans

You asked, Madewell delivered: summer jeans.

Madewell : $148
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe

Canadian label James Coward frequently crops up on lists of up-and-coming menswear designers, and the brand’s recent collaboration with heritage shoemakers Sanders, a funky leather dress shoe with a banana-style lacing system, is the perfect example of why.

James Coward : $474
Drake's Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket

With a mandarin collar and pankou closures, Drake’s recent take on the herringbone chore coat is more refined than rugged.

Drake’s : $995
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt

Beware of ants.

Blue in Green : $280
Our Legacy Rig Chinos
Our Legacy Rig Chinos

Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique.

Mytheresa : $590
Manresa Ram Island Shorts
Manresa Ram Island Shorts

These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.

Manresa : $205

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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