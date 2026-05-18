The 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

InsideHook's The Stitch once again delivers a meticulously curated selection of the week's top menswear drops, saving you the trouble of sifting through countless new apparel, footwear, and accessory releases. This essential guide highlights the must-have style, watch, and grooming items you won't want to miss.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome back to InsideHook’s weekly deep dive into the best new menswear, where Paolo Sandoval, editor of The Stitch email, curates his favorite drops. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, Paolo’s done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Todd Snyder’s Amalfi-ready vacationwear includes an excellent printed shirt, On and Loewe collab on a high-tech racer, Chris Black-founded Hanover releases made-in-America jeans and The Row debuts a sumptuous slipper.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 18, 2026

Hanover Wander Jeans A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam… Hanover : $165

Pompeii Mido Trainer Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater. Huckberry : $165

Our Legacy Rig Chinos Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique. Mytheresa : $590

Manresa Ram Island Shorts These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block. Manresa : $205

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »