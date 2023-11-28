The Best Cheese Gifts for Every Type of Person

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Everyone loves getting presents, but sometimes more stuff just isn’t the right move (think a tiny apartment with simply no more inches to spare). That’s when something edible makes for the perfect gift, especially around the holidays when drop-in guests and impromptu festive gatherings are all the more likely. Our friends over at Murray’s Cheese have the absolute best gifts for every type of person, who are guaranteed to be charmed by the tasty treats within.

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides We’ve scoured for and tested hundreds of products that’ll knock the socks off any deserved person on your list, and compiled them into handy, curated gift guides with all the best stuff 2023 has to offer.

For the person who’s always hosting: The Party Starter We all have someone in our life who is constantly hosting — whether it’s a small, casual gathering or a big blowout bash. If you want to bring something extra special to their holiday soiree, this box is filled with crowd-pleasers like buffalo mozzarella, blue cheese-stuffed olives and hot soppressata. Murray's Cheese : $115

For the constant DIYer: Choose Your Chèvre Adventure Kit This interactive chèvre kit is perfect for the person who can’t seem to sit still — they always need a new project to keep them busy and entertained. A log of tasty goat cheese comes with an array of toppings like rosemary Marcona almonds, pepper jelly and hickory bacon so they can chop, dollop and roll their way to custom cheesy perfection. Murray's Cheese : $95

For the friend who won’t stop gabbing about their Italy trip: La Dolce Vita If they just can’t stop regaling you with tales of their summer trip to the boot, this Italian sampler is tasty enough to make them stop talking, if even just for a few minutes. Goodies like Piave Vecchio, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto Di Parma and Castelvetrano olives will take them back to long, lazy meals in the Mediterranean mindset. Murray's Cheese : $130

For the game-day obsessed: Slam Dunk Snacks They’ve made you Buffalo chicken dip and hosted you for the big game more times than you can count. Treat them to a day off from cooking so they can just sit back and watch their favorite team. Slam Dunk Snacks is a perfect mix of cheeses, meats, crackers, olives and even cocoa-dusted almonds for a sweet treat to top it all off. Murray's Cheese : $95

For the city slicker: The New York Nosh Maybe they used to live in NYC and moved away, or perhaps they just love to visit on the regular. Or maybe your giftee is simply a fan of delicious New York eats — whatever the situation, this gift box delivers. Soppressata and burrata give a taste of little Italy, Carnegie Deli pastrami and pickles are Jewish delights, and New York State white cheddar shows pride for the Empire State. Murray's Cheese : $145

For the partner in crime: Cheese Tower for Two Whether you’re looking for a gift for your partner, roommate or bestie, this Cheese Tower for Two is perfect for a culinary date night. Cave Aged Cornelia, ash-coated Selles-sur-Cher and irresistible Vermont Creamery Bijou are made for each other and stacked into a neat little tower for the ultimate snack dinner. Murray's Cheese : $77

For the takeout king or queen: Mac and Cheese Club Perfect for the gourmand who doesn’t know how to use the stove, this subscription delivers gooey mac and cheese to their door every month for a period of three, six or 12 months. Each delivery comes with one classic, panko-topped version and one specialty flavor that’s only available through the club. They can heat and eat right away or freeze for later enjoyment. 3 month subscription : $57