The 23 Best Gifts for the Home That'll Work in Any Home

Culture > Design

The 23 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)

Comfy chairs and ice barrels? We’ve got ‘em. Digital picture frames and host gifts? Those too.

A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season
Splurge on a wood-fired hot tub, or go simple with an artfully framed photo. The choices are (nearly) endless.
Products via Vendors/InsideHook
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer
Updated October 26, 2023 8:28 am
Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he's covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Buying a gift for someone’s home this holiday season may seem like the easy route. Whether they live in a studio apartment or a lakefront mansion, everyone on your list has a place they lay their head at night. Then you actually start looking for said presents, and you begin asking yourself: Will they actually keep this? Does this fit their design sensibilities? Am I simply gifting them something they’ll feel obligated to display when I visit, but then throw in a closet the second I’m out the door?

These are all valid questions, but they’re also moot, at least when it comes to InsideHook’s home gift guide. The presents you’ll find below — including our favorite digital photo frame, the most beautiful hot tub we’ve ever seen and a frankly magical bidet you’ll want to gift to yourself — are all appropriate for a number of recipients, from your sibling with a loft in the city, to your grandparents whose home hasn’t changed since the ‘80s, to your Gen Z niece who just started college. 

And unlike every other home gift guide out there, we’ve included exactly zero candles. Go on, get them something they’ll remember come December 2024.

Aura Walden Digital Photo Frame
Aura Walden Digital Photo Frame

Aura makes our absolute favorite digital photo frames. They’re so easy to use, even your grandparents can do it: just download the Aura app onto your phone and add photos to the frame whenever you want. While Aura has a number of smaller tabletop models, the Walden is special because you can also opt to mount it on a wall. Now they can actually do something productive with the thousands of pictures on their phone.

Aura : $299
Stikkan Norwegian Kindling Splitter
Stikkan Norwegian Kindling Splitter

There’s no need to spend time awkwardly splitting kindling with a hatchet when we live in a world where the Stikkan Splitter exists. Hang it on a post or some other sturdy structure, place a piece of wood on the stalk and let leverage (not your wild swing) do the work.

Huckberry : $250
King Kennedy Rugs
King Kennedy Rugs

If your intended recipient’s home is full of what we’ll call “curiosities” — that is, furniture, art and objects that elicit the question, “Where the hell did you get that?” — then you can’t simply buy them something off the store shelf. The vintage rugs from King Kennedy, which come from all over the globe and are purposefully chosen for a healthy dose of wear and patina, should do nicely.

King Kennedy Rugs : $250 – $7,600
Theory11 Monarch Playing Cards
Theory11 Monarch Playing Cards

What’s the one thing everyone should have on their coffee table? No, not a coffee table book, but a deck of eye-catching playing cards. We love Theory11’s classic Monarch decks, but they deal in all sorts of themed decks too (from Basquiat to James Bond). Put these out on display, and guests will put their phones down. These also make great stocking stuffers since you can get a discount for buying in packs of six.

Theory11 : $13
Faribault National Park Blankets
Faribault National Park Blankets

Faribault Mill has been around since 1865. If you’re going to gift someone a blanket, why not make it one with almost 160 years of history behind it? Their National Park series features some of the company’s most impressive designs, including Half Dome in Yosemite, realized in a sumptuous blend of merino wool and cotton.

Fairbault : $245
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we've got you covered

Framebridge Walnut Wood Picture Frames
Framebridge Walnut Wood Picture Frames

You’ve got hundreds, if not thousands of photos on your phone. Put them to good use by uploading them to Framebridge and ordering immaculately framed photos your friends and family will cherish (especially because all the hanging hardware is included with easy instructions). We dig their wooden frames, like this dark walnut, but there are hundreds of options to choose from when you take into account frame styles and sizes.

Framebridge : $90
Toto Washlet C2 Bidet
Toto Washlet C2 Bidet

Is a bidet an appropriate gift for the holidays? Of course it is. Sure, you may have to do some explaining when they unwrap it, but once it’s installed, they’ll be thanking you after every luxurious trip to the commode. After personal experience with this entry-level model from Toto, we stand by its array of features, including a heated seat and adjustable pressure.

Amazon : $709$369
Loll Designs Lollygagger Bar Cart
Loll Designs Lollygagger Bar Cart

There are plenty of bar carts designed around the preconception that they’ll be paired with leather-bound books, cigars and wool suits. That’s fine for some. However, the Lollygagger Bar Cart, which is made from recycled milk jugs and comes in a kaleidoscope of colors ranging from sky blue to sunset orange, doesn’t take itself too seriously. Goes well with modern design, tequila and outdoor spaces.

2Modern : $1,295
Ice Barrel 300
Ice Barrel 300

Turn their home into a wellness retreat with the Ice Barrel 300, which makes cold plunges and ice baths a breeze. This insulated barrel features a small seat inside, a connection port if you’re using a chiller instead of ice, and a lid for keeping things frigid. They’ll have to provide one thing themselves: an explanation when the neighbors ask why they’re sitting in a barrel in their backyard.

Ice Barrel : $1,200
Barebones Railroad Lantern
Barebones Railroad Lantern

Friends don’t let friends use their smartphones as flashlights. Friends get their friends these antique-styled, USB-charged Railroad Lanterns from Barebones so they can channel their inner Indiana Jones when they’re in need of a little illumination.

Barebones : $100
Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock
Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock

Hatch started off selling sleep and sound machines for babies, and parents loved them, so they expanded into products for adults, like the beautifully designed Restore 2 Alarm Clock. If they were able to crack the code of helping infants sleep, you can trust that their sunrise alarm and sleep sounds will work for you. Finally, a way to banish your phone from your bedroom.

Hatch : $200
Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Jolie Filtered Showerhead

There’s a reason people gush about luxury hotel showers: they actually spend time picking out showerheads. To bring that vacation-level experience to your own home, there’s Jolie, a filtered, waterfall model (that we’ve previously reviewed) which removes contaminants like chlorine and heavy metals. Consider it a bathroom upgrade in a box.

Huckberry : $165
Fable Dog Crate
Fable Dog Crate

Your run-of-the-mill dog crates may get the job done, but no one is commenting on how inviting they are — pets included. If you know someone who treats their furry friend like their own child, then a proper dog-sized home is in order. The Crate from Fable looks like a side table while providing a cozy place for Spot to sleep. (If they need a bed insert too, that’s sold separately.)

Fable : $495 – $1,499
4Artworks Pop Star Mirror
4Artworks Pop Star Mirror

The best part of waking up is…looking at your gorgeous mug in this groovy mirror. Go sophisticated with the gold or silver finish, or for the right recipient, maybe they’ll appreciate the visual audacity of the pink edition. Available in a 24”x24” or 19”x19” size.

Afternoon Light : $189 – $269
“Ferrari: From Inside and Outside”
“Ferrari: From Inside and Outside”

With the upcoming Michael Mann movie and interest in Formula 1 surging in the U.S., Ferrari is having a bit of a cultural moment stateside. For the person in your life who binged Drive to Survive, give them a history lesson with this chronicle of Ferrari’s F1 team in 213 images from legendary photographers Rainer Schlegelmilch and Ercole Colombo taken over 50 years of racing. (We got a sneak peek earlier this year.)

Huckberry : $75
Modernica Papa Bear Chair
Modernica Papa Bear Chair

Retire their tired recliner and grace their living room with the Papa Bear Chair, which is quite possibly the greatest example of truth in furniture advertising. Designed by Danish maestro Hans Wegner, it’s like being embraced by a friendly polar bear (especially if you choose the angel wing fabric). If you’re feeling generous, get them the accompanying ottoman.

Modernica : $3,575
Goodland Wood-Burning Hot Tub
Goodland Wood-Burning Hot Tub

Is Goodland’s hot tub the easiest hot tub from a user experience perspective? Of course not, it’s a wood-burning model that you’ll need to stoke yourself. But instead of being a hassle, the entire experience becomes meditative: starting the kindling, stirring the water, building the fire, and then finally immersing yourself in the gorgeous cedar tub. Warning: If you get this for a friend, you’ll never see them at happy hour ever again.

Goodland : $6,295
A24 “99 Movie Crosswords”
A24 “99 Movie Crosswords”

Leave it to A24 to make the most aesthetically pleasing crossword puzzle book of all time. If you’ve got a cinephile on your list, put them to the test with this collection of movie-themed crosswords ranging from “Easy: Neophyte” to “Hard: Expert.” Bonus: There are some special puzzles sprinkled in that actors like Jenny Slate and Stephanie Hsu collaborated on.

A24 : $34
Alice Mushroom Lamp
Alice Mushroom Lamp

Among the treasure trove of curios in the MoMA Design Store, the Alice Mushroom Lamp is a diamond (or toadstool?) in the rough. Get a large one ($289), get a couple small ones ($75), pepper them around a room and you’ve got an enchanted forest right in your own home.

MoMA : $75 – $289
Nordic Knots Garden Maze Rug
Nordic Knots Garden Maze Rug

Be forewarned: while this hand-knotted, New Zealand wool rug is exactly the kind of aesthetic centerpiece that will turn a run-of-the-mill living room into a host’s dream worth of Architectural Digest, its maze design is also likely to induce vertigo for people who stare too long, or who spend too much time refilling their glass at the bar cart.

Nordic Knots : $1,095 – $2,995
Branch Basics Premium Glass Starter Kit
Branch Basics Premium Glass Starter Kit

For the environmentalist in your life (read: everyone, if they know what’s good for them!), Branch Basics offers a complete, no-brainer cleaning kit that will put you on the track to cutting out single-use plastics and harmful chemicals. Their eco-friendly Concentrate solution can be used to clean the kitchen, bathroom, glass surfaces, even laundry — all you need to do is dilute it at different levels for different purposes, using the labeled glass bottles. Couldn’t be easier.

Branch Basics : $125
Harry McNally Footwork Doormat
Harry McNally Footwork Doormat

Normal people have doormats that say things like “Welcome” or “Hello” or nothing at all. Fun people have this doormat from artist Harry McNally. Now you and everyone who visits will know how to box step.

Harry McNally : $140
GUBI x Noah Outdoor Lounge Chair
GUBI x Noah Outdoor Lounge Chair

The menswear gurus at Noah dipped their toe into the furniture world this year with this GUBI collaboration. The frame is made of handsome iroko wood, while the seat is strung with high-performance waterproof polyester available in navy, royal blue and yellow. We can’t think of a better place to relax during aperitivo hour. Ocean views not required.

GUBI : $2,799

More Like This

a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
29 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
Best travel gifts to give this holiday 2023
The 24 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year
a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background
The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Culture
Culture > Design

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

2023 MacBook Air
Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

$1,299$1,049

Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
This Cuisinart Grill and Smoker Is 39% Off

$350$215

Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey
Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey

From Our Partner

Asics Gel Lite III
Bodega’s Sitewide Sale Includes a Ton of Asics

$130$78

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Design, Right This Way

A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season

The 23 Best Gifts for the Home That'll Work in Any Home

The Georgian hotel in Santa Monica, California

The Georgian, a ’30s Art Deco Gem, Gets the Makeover It Deserves

A Shark Robot Vacuum on a purple background

The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper

A bed from Wayfair

You Don’t Have to Wait Until Prime Day to Snag Deep Discounts on Furniture

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.

Channel Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in "Fingernails"

Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With the Science of Soulmates

The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.

If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling

The Steelers line up against the Jaguars during the preseason.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 8 Games Including Jaguars-Steelers, Browns-Seahawks and Bengals-49ers