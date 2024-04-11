The 13 Best Gifts for Gardeners

Even if you have a green thumb, any gardener would appreciate a little help, so we gathered up the best gifts for gardeners that they’ll love — but that their plants will love even more. Since living in New York City, most of our editors regrettably don’t have large enough backyard spaces (or any at all), to plant our own sprawling, luscious gardens, and are a bit lost when it comes to what exact tools, accessories and supplies are needed to start, and maintain, one. So in our research, we came across a handy Reddit thread on r/gardening, where users offered plenty of sound gift ideas. Below, is a combination of those responses, along with some of our personal favorite outdoor/gardening picks we’ve tested and highly recommend.

The Best Gifts for Gardeners

Barebones The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool A hori hori is a Japanese digging knife, akin to long thin trowel. According to one Reditor, the tool is great for “weeding (both vertical for taproot and horizontal for other weeds), cutting back long grass, sawing through/digging out bramble roots, and planting bulbs.” Buy it now : $50

Harvest Apron Or if a bag is too much, you could go with this handy hands-free apron for all of their harvesting needs. Buy it now : $17

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sun Sleeves Why are sun sleeves on this list? Well one Reddit user offered that they protect your arms from thorny plants and poison oak — and of course, gardening while the sun beams down on you. Buy it now : $27

Kobo Candles Plant the Box Scented Candles Another popular response on the Reddit thread was a pretty simple gift idea: seeds. These hand-poured candles kick that idea up a notch. Not only do they smell delightful, but come in biodegradable, seed-infused packaging that lets them grow the plant the candle is based on. Buy it now : $30

AeroGarden Harvest Elite If their home is in a city, where light is often scarce — or if they’re someone who loves gadgets and gizmos — they’ll be wowed by this all-in-one, high-tech growing pod. The hydroponic planter and LED light supercharge your herbs and plants (the company boasts that their technology is 5 times faster than good ol’ soil and sun) and it’s handsome enough to sit out anywhere in your home. AeroGarden : $206 $110

Hua Trade 8″ Bypass Pruning Shears Ergonomic handles, Japanese SK-5 steel, a safety lock and a low price. It’s a cut above the rest. (Sorry, had to.) The Hua is known for its comfortable grip, which doesn’t cause hand pain after a long day of pruning plants. You should also make sure to make use of that locking mechanism. It keeps you safe from any unfortunate accidents. Buy it now

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller Nothing ruins an afternoon or evening in your outdoor space like mosquitos. Though a close second would be the noxious candles and smoke coils that most of us have used to ward off the little bloodsuckers. There’s a better way: the Thermacell E55. It’s got a rechargeable battery, so they don’t need outdoor electricity, and its repellent cartridges last 12 hours, and provide 20 feet of coverage. Amazon : $40 $30

Barebones Classic Work Gloves Made by Pakistani craftsmen, these buttery soft cowhide gloves from Barebones go from the garden to the garage, protecting their digits from all manner of hazards. Buy it now : $25

Fiskars Herb Snips 5″ with Soft Grip If they’ve invested the time and TLC to nurture their herb seeds and seedlings into thriving plants, you’d be foolish to hack ‘em up when harvesting. These specialized snipping shears allow for precise, delicate cutting. Buy it now : $14