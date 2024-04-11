Leisure > Gear

The 13 Best Gifts for Gardeners

They'll love these gifts — and so will their plants

By The Editors @insidehook
April 11, 2024 11:10 am
The best gifts for gardeners, on a vintage postcard background
Anyone with a green thumb will love these gifts.
Nextrecord Archives / Getty Images

Even if you have a green thumb, any gardener would appreciate a little help, so we gathered up the best gifts for gardeners that they’ll love — but that their plants will love even more. Since living in New York City, most of our editors regrettably don’t have large enough backyard spaces (or any at all), to plant our own sprawling, luscious gardens, and are a bit lost when it comes to what exact tools, accessories and supplies are needed to start, and maintain, one. So in our research, we came across a handy Reddit thread on r/gardening, where users offered plenty of sound gift ideas. Below, is a combination of those responses, along with some of our personal favorite outdoor/gardening picks we’ve tested and highly recommend.

The Best Gifts for Gardeners

Barebones The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool
Barebones The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

A hori hori is a Japanese digging knife, akin to long thin trowel. According to one Reditor, the tool is great for “weeding (both vertical for taproot and horizontal for other weeds), cutting back long grass, sawing through/digging out bramble roots, and planting bulbs.”

Buy it now : $50
Barebones Gathering Bag
Barebones Gathering Bag

A sturdy, and handsome, bag constructed from waxed canvas for easy collecting.

Buy it now : $80
Harvest Apron
Harvest Apron

Or if a bag is too much, you could go with this handy hands-free apron for all of their harvesting needs.

Buy it now : $17
Kneeling Pad
Kneeling Pad

Their knees will thank you.

Buy it now : $30$12
REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sun Sleeves
REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sun Sleeves

Why are sun sleeves on this list? Well one Reddit user offered that they protect your arms from thorny plants and poison oak — and of course, gardening while the sun beams down on you.

Buy it now : $27
Kobo Candles Plant the Box Scented Candles
Kobo Candles Plant the Box Scented Candles

Another popular response on the Reddit thread was a pretty simple gift idea: seeds. These hand-poured candles kick that idea up a notch. Not only do they smell delightful, but come in biodegradable, seed-infused packaging that lets them grow the plant the candle is based on.

Buy it now : $30
Steele Canvas Garden Utility Tote Bag
Steele Canvas Garden Utility Tote Bag

A high-quality organizational bag is a must for keeping their many tools nearby and readily accessible.

Buy it now : $99
AeroGarden Harvest Elite
AeroGarden Harvest Elite

If their home is in a city, where light is often scarce — or if they’re someone who loves gadgets and gizmos — they’ll be wowed by this all-in-one, high-tech growing pod. The hydroponic planter and LED light supercharge your herbs and plants (the company boasts that their technology is 5 times faster than good ol’ soil and sun) and it’s handsome enough to sit out anywhere in your home.

AeroGarden : $206$110
Hua Trade 8″ Bypass Pruning Shears
Hua Trade 8″ Bypass Pruning Shears

Ergonomic handles, Japanese SK-5 steel, a safety lock and a low price. It’s a cut above the rest. (Sorry, had to.) The Hua is known for its comfortable grip, which doesn’t cause hand pain after a long day of pruning plants. You should also make sure to make use of that locking mechanism. It keeps you safe from any unfortunate accidents.

Buy it now
The Sill Modern Sprout Brass Mister
The Sill Modern Sprout Brass Mister

This beautiful brass mister keeps moisture-loving plants happy, and when not in use, makes a stylish statement sitting on your sill.

Buy Here : $34
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller

Nothing ruins an afternoon or evening in your outdoor space like mosquitos. Though a close second would be the noxious candles and smoke coils that most of us have used to ward off the little bloodsuckers. There’s a better way: the Thermacell E55. It’s got a rechargeable battery, so they don’t need outdoor electricity, and its repellent cartridges last 12 hours, and provide 20 feet of coverage.

Amazon : $40$30
Barebones Classic Work Gloves
Barebones Classic Work Gloves

Made by Pakistani craftsmen, these buttery soft cowhide gloves from Barebones go from the garden to the garage, protecting their digits from all manner of hazards.

Buy it now : $25
Fiskars Herb Snips 5″ with Soft Grip
Fiskars Herb Snips 5″ with Soft Grip

If they’ve invested the time and TLC to nurture their herb seeds and seedlings into thriving plants, you’d be foolish to hack ‘em up when harvesting. These specialized snipping shears allow for precise, delicate cutting.

Buy it now : $14

More Like This

Cannabis Gift Guide
21 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
Huckberry gift guide items
It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.
a dog in a striped sweater
The Best Gifts for Dog Owners, The Most Insufferable Breed of Parent
A collage of PJs on a cozy fireplace background
The Best Men’s Pajamas and Loungewear for You, a Man Who Just Wants to Be Cozy

Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

GoPro HERO12
Your Best Action Camera Choice Is Now on Sale

$400$349

Bose Soundlink Resolve
This Powerful Bose Portable Speaker Is 31% Off

$219$150

Carhartt Mesh-Back Cap
Get Ready for Summer With This Carhartt Hat

$20$12

Levi's 559 Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
These Classic Levi’s Are on Sale

$70$42

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Agostino Perrone, Director of Mixology at the Connaught hotel and Connaught Bar in Mayfair, London
How to Make the Signature Martini From the World’s Best Bar
Baked chicken wings and legs in honey mustard sauce. Serving dishes in the restaurant on a black plate
5 Ways to Use Whiskey in the Kitchen
An illustration of a man spinning a wheel with six different types of masculinity, including alpha male, feminist and white knight.
Good Luck Deciphering the “Very Mixed Messages” of Masculinity
A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company
For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 
Sahith Theegala tees off in Houston. We spoke to the pro golfer ahead of the 2024 Masters.
Sahith Theegala Is Hoping Second Time’s the Charm at the Masters
A bottle and glass of Martingale Cognac on a table
Review: Martingale Aims to Unite Cognac and Whisky Drinkers

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best gifts for gardeners, on a vintage postcard background

The 13 Best Gifts for Gardeners

Dyson Deals on blue and yellow grain background

Loads of Dyson Products Are on Sale at Amazon

From Shark to Dyptique, here are some cleaning products you didn't know you needed.

Elevate Your Spring Cleaning Routine With These Products

Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats

Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A 1997 Ford Mustang II, the second-generation model. Our writer talks about the four different Ford Mustangs he's owned in his lifetime.

Confessions of a Four-Time Ford Mustang Owner

Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.

The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King

Hop water

What Is Hop Water, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison