Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys

In a world of microplastics and neverending consumption pollution, it can be hard to feel good about your purchases, even if you are craving new sneakers for summer. Luckily, Koio’s Capri Regenerative — the brand’s premium sneaker made with leather from regenerative farms, the final phase of Koio’s plan to become fully “regenerative” by 2205 — just touched down in four new colorways, meaning you can scratch your credit card itch without feeling worse than you already do.

It’s a seemingly odd combination at first — an RTD collaboration between Jack Daniel’s and Pabst based around boozy black tea. Available in Original, Peach, Raspberry and Blackberry flavors, it’s a reminder that JD does have an entire line of fruity, relatively low-ABV bottled drinks that have been going strong since 1992.

You may know the London-based brand Percival for their high quality trademark UK style direction. They just released a new set of football jerseys (or soccer for the poor uninitiated North Americans). We have strong opinions about whether or not it’s socially acceptable to sport a football (or any sport) jersey out in the regular world but this collection makes it hard to hold onto those. They’ve got a unique mix of styles which means something for everyone — and honestly you’ll look quite cool rocking these.

By now, you’re probably aware that dumb phones are all the rage. But a boring phone? Now that’s revolutionary. Streetwear retailer Bodega and Heineken have teamed up for a cameraless, GPSless, social medialess transparent flip phone that does…well, not much. But, does it really matter? You’ll be living in the moment.

Designer Rachel Antonoff is the queen of cool patterns, and her clothing features everything from caviar tins to heirloom tomatoes. Now, she’s partnering with WallPops on her very first peel and stick wallpaper, and we’re seriously considering an apartment makeover. Think bold, bright prints like artichokes, sardine tins and farfalle pasta.

Presenting the drinks of the summer! Surfside, the spirits-based iced tea and lemonade brand, released five new flavors — all of which are refreshingly delicious. How do we know? Because InsideHook HQ got a chance to try the new cans and we editors were pleasantly surprised at how delicious and, most importantly, clean-tasting the lineup was. We’d recommend picking up a pack or two before MDW.

Featuring a deep active foot frame that secures your heel for a smooth ride and a carbon fiber plate that creates a suspended feeling for your trotters, HOKA’s latest offering was designed to make running easy miles a daily occurrence. Crafted with the sort of elements that are typically associated with race-day products, a pair of Skyward barely tips the scales at under 12 ounces. “Our team started with a blank slate to innovate the signature cushioned ride that HOKA is known for,” said HOKA VP of product and apparel Colin Ingram. “We are looking forward to sharing the unique Skyward X ride experience with everyone to try out on the roads.” And we’re looking forward to trying it.