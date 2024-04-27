Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 27, 2024 7:42 am
From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Percival, Koio, Heineken
Koio Capri Regenerative
Koio Capri Regenerative
Buy Here : $345

In a world of microplastics and neverending consumption pollution, it can be hard to feel good about your purchases, even if you are craving new sneakers for summer. Luckily, Koio’s Capri Regenerative — the brand’s premium sneaker made with leather from regenerative farms, the final phase of Koio’s plan to become fully “regenerative” by 2205 — just touched down in four new colorways, meaning you can scratch your credit card itch without feeling worse than you already do.

Jack Daniel’s Hard Tea
Jack Daniel’s Hard Tea
Read More Here

It’s a seemingly odd combination at first — an RTD collaboration between Jack Daniel’s and Pabst based around boozy black tea. Available in Original, Peach, Raspberry and Blackberry flavors, it’s a reminder that JD does have an entire line of fruity, relatively low-ABV bottled drinks that have been going strong since 1992.

Percival x Classic Football Shirts
Percival x Classic Football Shirts
Buy Here : $105

You may know the London-based brand Percival for their high quality trademark UK style direction. They just released a new set of football jerseys (or soccer for the poor uninitiated North Americans). We have strong opinions about whether or not it’s socially acceptable to sport a football (or any sport) jersey out in the regular world but this collection makes it hard to hold onto those. They’ve got a unique mix of styles which means something for everyone — and honestly you’ll look quite cool rocking these.

Heineken x Bodega Boring Phone
Heineken x Bodega Boring Phone
Read More Here

By now, you’re probably aware that dumb phones are all the rage. But a boring phone? Now that’s revolutionary. Streetwear retailer Bodega and Heineken have teamed up for a cameraless, GPSless, social medialess transparent flip phone that does…well, not much. But, does it really matter? You’ll be living in the moment.

GOLF le FLEUR Converse Sneakers
GOLF le FLEUR Converse Sneakers
Buy Here : $120

In a world of microplastics and neverending consumption pollution, it can be hard to feel good about your purchases, even if you are craving new sneakers for summer. Luckily, Koio’s Capri Regenerative — the brand’s premium sneaker made with leather from regenerative farms, the final phase of Koio’s plan to become fully “regenerative” by 2205 — just touched down in four new colorways, meaning you can scratch your credit card itch without feeling worse than you already do.

Rachel Antonoff x WallPops Wallpaper
Rachel Antonoff x WallPops Wallpaper
Buy Here : $60

Designer Rachel Antonoff is the queen of cool patterns, and her clothing features everything from caviar tins to heirloom tomatoes. Now, she’s partnering with WallPops on her very first peel and stick wallpaper, and we’re seriously considering an apartment makeover. Think bold, bright prints like artichokes, sardine tins and farfalle pasta.

Stateside Surfside Canned Starter Pack
Stateside Surfside Canned Starter Pack
Buy Here : $23

Presenting the drinks of the summer! Surfside, the spirits-based iced tea and lemonade brand, released five new flavors — all of which are refreshingly delicious. How do we know? Because InsideHook HQ got a chance to try the new cans and we editors were pleasantly surprised at how delicious and, most importantly, clean-tasting the lineup was. We’d recommend picking up a pack or two before MDW.

Hoka Skyward X Shoes
Hoka Skyward X Shoes
Buy Here : $225

Featuring a deep active foot frame that secures your heel for a smooth ride and a carbon fiber plate that creates a suspended feeling for your trotters, HOKA’s latest offering was designed to make running easy miles a daily occurrence. Crafted with the sort of elements that are typically associated with race-day products, a pair of Skyward barely tips the scales at under 12 ounces. “Our team started with a blank slate to innovate the signature cushioned ride that HOKA is known for,” said HOKA VP of product and apparel Colin Ingram. “We are looking forward to sharing the unique Skyward X ride experience with everyone to try out on the roads.” And we’re looking forward to trying it.

More Like This

From coolers to UFC shirts, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Coolers, Steak Knives and Le Labo Scents
From hot sauce to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets
Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats
Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats
From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers
Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Victrola Record Player
Save 50% on This Sleek Record Player

$400$200

Rolex
It’s a Really Good Time to Buy a Rolex

From Our Partner

Beams+ Camp Collar Shirt
Save Over $100 on The Perfect Party Shirt

$172$64

Barena Siroco Virgin Wool Jacket
You Won’t Find a Better Tailoring Deal Than This

$1,015$457

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bare-knuckle boxer Bobby Gunn
Excerpt: Meet Bobby Gunn, a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Father of Two
Head coach Sean McVay of the LA Rams.
No First-Round Draft Pick? No Problem for the Rams.
Two men, one a Republican and one a Democrat, sitting at a coffee shop in an illustration. We spoke with two men, one a Trump voter and one a Biden voter, about how they became friends despite political differences.
One’s a Conservative, One’s a Liberal. Here’s Their Secret to Friendship.
Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
Zach Wilson throws a pass against the Bills.
There’s Still a Sliver of Hope for the Busts of the 2021 QB Class

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Blundstones to Chore Coats: The 25 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

An orange vego garden bed teeming with colorful plants and flowers

Vego Will Help You Become a Better Gardener

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District