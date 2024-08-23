Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Headphones, Griddles and Kith Loafers

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
August 23, 2024 2:21 pm
From loafers to headphones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sporty & Rich drops a new pair of headphones in collaboration with Sonos, Kith graces us with loafers in a collection for Blackstock and Weber and Made In releases yet another stellar griddle pan.

Sporty & Rich x Sonos Ace Headphones
Buy Here : $449

Ever wish your over-ear headphones were a bit more itgirl-girlboss-slay? Resident influencer favorite Sporty and Rich have tastefully collaborated with high-end sound design denizens Sonos for a minimally branded makeover of the newly released Ace over-ear headphones (find our review here) that are, in a word, iconic. They’re literally perfect for telegraphing “everything you like I have never heard of” energy on your hot girl walks. And $449.

Kith for Blackstock & Weber 
Buy Here

Kith really said, “I’m walking here.” The Ronnie Fieg-founded label is officially reprising one of its top collaborations of last year with Brooklyn brethren and InsideHook friends Blackstock & Weber, launching a second installment of B&W’s cult Ellis Penny Loafer: available in four muted colorways — pistachio is the standout of the crop — each suede loafer is handmade in Portugal, Goodyear welted, and embossed with a swaggy little Kith for Blackstock & Weber embellishment. Don’t sleep.

Away’s Courtside Tote Collection
Buy Here : $125

The countdown to the U.S. Open is on, which means that everyone you know is about to be suddenly very keen on tennis, regardless of how many times they’ve picked up a racket, or tuned into a match, over the course of the last year (or ever), us included — which is why we’re leaning into Away’s Courtside Collection, the centerpiece of which is the all-new, limited edition Courtside Tote. Made from custom-made nylon and available in two colorways, it’s got dedicated pockets designed for tennis or pickleball rackets, tennis balls, a water bottle and even a laptop. Will we be using it to transport or tennis gear? That would require us to have tennis gear! Nevertheless you can find us sporting it everyday from August 26 to September 8.

Made In Round Carbon Steel Griddle
Buy Here : $199$159

Ok Made In! We love a fresh kitchen appliance to sink our teeth into. This professional grade carbon steel griddle pan can be bought with or without an added on press to make all the smash burgers you want. It is naturally non-stick and pre-seasoned with a mixture of shea and coconut oils.

Boston Chunky Birkenstocks
Pre-Order Here : $150

Are these larger-than-life mules — literally dubbed the Boston Chunky — straight heat, or cooked as hell? Unclear. What is clear is that anyone a little too into platform Doc Martens or thoroughly insecure about their height are going to get a little more insufferable about how sick these new Birkenstocks are. (It’s us. We’re anyone.)

Post Malone x Stetson Golfer Hat
Pre-Order Here : $45

Bedazzled Trucker hats are in. This Post Malone x Stetson collab ships out August 26th so that you can live out your glammed up country music dreams in style.

