Right now isn’t the best time to be a Sonos fan. For months users have been railing against the audio brand’s app revamp — you’ll find some very intense discussion on the Sonos subreddit, many with subject lines like “The real reason why the new Sonos experience is a fail.” This week, The Verge suggested the company may even bring back an old version of its app. Meanwhile, Engadget noted that Sonos is so concerned about fixing the app that it’s delaying two products bookmarked for holiday release — and laying off 100 people.

So I’m going to briefly talk about something positive. Sonos’s first foray into headphones works particularly well for one type of user: someone who’s fully bought into the Sonos eco-system already.

I’ve always equated Sonos with speakers and, for a few years, I’ve been happy with my Sonos home theater setup (a Ray soundbar, two Sonos One speakers and a subwoofer) and a few of their portable options (primarily the Roam).

Surprisingly, Sonos launched headphones earlier this summer. Dubbed the Sonos Ace, they’re aesthetically compatible with the rest of the Sonos line, but could they deliver the same powerful, clear and balanced sound — and ease of use — as my other Sonos gear?

The Ace was released earlier this year just as Sonos was going through its app relaunch — and that app is also powering the headphones. Uh oh. But in the end, the ineffectualness of the app proved to be just a minor distraction; the Ace delivers a Sonos-like experience (in a good way) with a few hiccups.

The specs:

Comes with USB-C and 3.5 mm cables

30-hour battery life

Dynamic head tracking

Wear detection

Dolby Atmos

Active noise cancellation Aware mode

Available in black or white

Spatial audio

TV audio swap

Voice control

Bluetooth 5.4

What works:

As someone with a Sonos home theater setup, I can happily note that it takes just one tap in the Sonos app to switch between your soundbar/speaker setup to your headphones. I instantly have an option for late-night viewing — and there were no issues on the app with this feature.

The active noise cancellation is superb. My partner noted she stood behind me for five minutes while I was testing out the headphones and “said some pretty rude things” and I never noticed (uh, thanks?). It also completely drowned out all the worst parts of subway rush hour, although I doubt I’ll often wear these outside the home.

The Aware mode lets in a noticeable amount of outside noise — highly recommended if you’re walking outside or in a space (like an office) where you need to stay somewhat attentive.

The headset offers balanced spatial audio that’s decently immersive with a nice, distortion-free kick. Occasionally, the songs, movies and particularly podcasts felt a little distant — I wouldn’t call this a “rich” listening experience — but everything I sampled sounded clear and detailed.

The travel case is noticeably slim and fashioned from recyclable materials.

What kind of works:

I prefer tactile over tap controls, but the Control Key here feels a bit plastic-y and its placement is a little high on the right earcup

Built from memory foam and soft vegan leather, the Ace earcups are comfy. But like most over-ear sets, they’re also very warm after a short time.

If you like head tracking with your audio — where the sound alters as you shift positions — it works fine here. Personally, I find it disorienting.

My major complaint with my Sonos home theater is that dialogue can be difficult to hear or understand (even with Speech Enhancement on). Utilizing the Sonos Ace headphones while I was streaming Netflix/Hulu offered a solid audio experience that, sadly, didn’t make anything easier to understand.

What needs work:

When I paired this with my iPad, taking off the headphones did not stop the audio. But that feature did work when I paired it with my iPhone.

The only EQ settings on the app are bass, treble, balance and a bass/treble “loudness” boost available at low-volume levels.

Yes, the app is a bit buggy. A few settings seemed to change randomly and any features you miss from the old app are, well, still missing. If the app is a deal breaker for you, you’ll want to avoid the Ace.

The limited-edition Sporty & Rich x Sonos Ace collaboration Sporty & Rich

Of note

This month, Emily Oberg’s Sporty & Rich teamed up with Sonos to launch a limited-edition version of these headphones that have a “tennis core” vibe: You’ll find a Sporty & Rich crest on the left earcup, and the headset comes in a couture case and “tennis-inspired” packaging. They’re available for purchase for $449 exclusively on the Sporty & Rich retail site and in-store at the NYC flagship location in SoHo.

Final thoughts

If you’re looking for a personalized sound experience, the Sonos Ace might not be for you. And I’m not sure it offers anything superior to other high-end headphones — there are audio elements of recent Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and even Skullcandy headsets that I’d rank equally (or even slightly above) this Sonos pair.

That said, as a Sonos user, having a solid, comfy pair of headphones that I can sync with my home theater system is a game-changer. They’ll sit next to me on the couch.