Culture

Archaeologists Discovered a Very Old Wall in Eastern China

It can tell us plenty about the region's history

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 4, 2025 12:40 pm EST
Jinan, Shandong
Aerial view of Daming Lake in Jinan, Shandong Province of China.
Chen Yan/VCG via Getty Images

Parts of the Great Wall of China — almost certainly the first historical wall that most people would associate with China — have stood for more than 2,200 years. Now, a group of archaeologists working in Shandong have uncovered segments of a wall that’s several centuries older. What exactly this means for the historically-minded, however, is still up for debate.

LiveScience’s Owen Jarus wrote about the discovery and the differing expert opinions on why this find is so significant. When it was first built, Jarus reports, this wall was around 33 feet wide. A few hundred years later, it grew significantly, eventually reaching a much thicker 100 feet in width. This took part around the Warring States period of Chinese history, and the reason why you might want thicker walls can be easily answered by the name of the period in question.

Where it comes to the significance of this wall, that’s where things get a bit contentious. Experts who LiveScience spoke with stated that this new discovery was significant in and of itself, as opposed to because of its connection to any other historical walls. Initial reporting from Global Times argued that the recent discovery was part of the Great Wall of Qi — something LiveScience’s experts dispute.

Unearthing the Unexpected Corners of Viking History
Unearthing the Unexpected Corners of Viking History
 Eleanor Barraclough on the making of “Embers of the Hands”

It’s worth noting here that the Great Wall of China also incorporated parts of older walls into its structure; its builders opted not to start from scratch. That includes the Great Wall of Qi, as well as other historically significant structures throughout the country. As more details emerge on this new old wall, hopefully a greater picture of its meaning will come into focus.

More Like This

Bartender making drinks
Delaware and Maryland Are Feuding Over a Cocktail’s History
One of the best day trips from Beijing
What It’s Really Like to Hike the Great Wall of China
Corned beef cooked and sliced on a cutting board next to a knife
The Very Interesting History of Irish Corned Beef
Whisky glass
Whisky Is on the Rise in China. What Does That Mean for Baijiu?

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Hulu
How Did Hulu Botch the Oscars So Badly?
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Brain scan
Scientists Are Studying a Very Gross Way to Improve Brain Health
From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

"Noble Fragments" book cover

Confessions of a Teenage Book Hustler

Jinan, Shandong

Archaeologists Discovered a Very Old Wall in Eastern China

Delaware Blue Coats game

How a Blind Basketball Commentator Does His Job

March 2025 recommended books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This March

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.

A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.

BMW i4

BMW and Mini Got High Marks in J.D. Power's New EV Survey

Some of our favorite whiskeys of March

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Jinan, Shandong

Archaeologists Discovered a Very Old Wall in Eastern China