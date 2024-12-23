Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

15 Gifts For the Last-Minute Shopper

Gifts so good they'll never know you just bought 'em

By Lee Cutlip and Hanna Agro
December 23, 2024 8:29 am
The best last-minute gifts that still say "I care"
Arc'teryx, Ralph Lauren, Mr Porter
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In holiday seasons past we would have readily and rightfully shamed you for waiting so long to snag gifts for everyone on your list, but after some self-reflection, we’re not that unlike you. At the beginning of December everyone thinks they have so much time until it’s December 23rd and you’re suddenly 30 gifts short.

While we’re not here to chastise you, we would, however, like to (gently) remind you that the clock is ticking and that if there were ever a time to buy gifts, it’s now. Like, right now. But before you throw yourself into a panicked state that leaves you too stressed to shop — stop, take a deep breath and browse our selection of the 15 best last-minute gifts.

Below you’ll find a range of gifts from shearling slippers to self-cleaning water bottles and extra-fancy hand soap, gifts that say Why yes, I did buy this extremely thoughtful and nice gift months in advance and have been ever-so-patiently waiting to give it to you. Sure, you might have to shell out a few extra bucks on shipping to make sure they arrive on time but sometimes you just do what you gotta do.

Diptyque Holiday Candle Set
Diptyque Holiday Candle Set
buy here: $150
Dameson Madder Quilted Bag
Dameson Madder Quilted Bag
buy here: $100
Drink Trade Coffee Subscription
Drink Trade Coffee Subscription
buy here: $50-$190
Alex Mill Cashmere Beanie
Alex Mill Cashmere Beanie
buy here: $98
Yiayia and Friends Olive Oil
Yiayia and Friends Olive Oil
buy here: $25
Tekla Sleep Mask
Tekla Sleep Mask
buy here: $95
Aesop Screen 1 Gift Kit
Aesop Screen 1 Gift Kit
buy here: $115
Free People Raggedy Ankle Socks
Free People Raggedy Ankle Socks
buy here: $16
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag
buy here: $20
Bitters Sampler Set
Bitters Sampler Set
buy here: $45
Saphronia Handmade Mug
Saphronia Handmade Mug
buy here: $71
Ralph Lauren Packable Puffer
Ralph Lauren Packable Puffer
buy here: $268 $215
Arc'teryx Bird Word Toque
Arc’teryx Bird Word Toque
buy here: $60
Paul Smith Texture Belt
Paul Smith Texture Belt
buy here: $195
Book of the Month Subscription
Book of the Month Subscription
sign up here

