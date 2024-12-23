Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In holiday seasons past we would have readily and rightfully shamed you for waiting so long to snag gifts for everyone on your list, but after some self-reflection, we’re not that unlike you. At the beginning of December everyone thinks they have so much time until it’s December 23rd and you’re suddenly 30 gifts short.

While we’re not here to chastise you, we would, however, like to (gently) remind you that the clock is ticking and that if there were ever a time to buy gifts, it’s now. Like, right now. But before you throw yourself into a panicked state that leaves you too stressed to shop — stop, take a deep breath and browse our selection of the 15 best last-minute gifts.

Below you’ll find a range of gifts from shearling slippers to self-cleaning water bottles and extra-fancy hand soap, gifts that say Why yes, I did buy this extremely thoughtful and nice gift months in advance and have been ever-so-patiently waiting to give it to you. Sure, you might have to shell out a few extra bucks on shipping to make sure they arrive on time but sometimes you just do what you gotta do.