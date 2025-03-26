Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness

Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman

I've tried dozens of sexual wellness products. These are the only ones you need.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
March 26, 2025 12:41 pm EDT
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Lovehoney/Getty

A couple of years ago, I wrote an extensive explainer on almost every single sexual wellness item I own. From vibrators and arousal topicals to clean-up wipes and lubricants, I detailed the experience of testing each item, listing their pros and cons and, ultimately, if I thought it was worth adding to your own private arsenal.

Between this little sexual wellness voyage I embarked on and my job of writing about new sex toys and various sex acts, I feel quite confident in my ability to recommend a damn good product that gets the job done. Whether that job is, indeed, reaching new, blissful sensations of climax or it’s heightening foreplay, experimenting with bondage and new positions, reducing friction or helping with clean-up, there’s a product that’ll enhance it.

We know that these sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience for both you and your partner, but you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why I’d encourage you to, instead, invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses. And that’s why I’d recommend sourcing your sexy devices and accessories from Lovehoney.

The premier sex retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands, along with a variety of sexy pleasure essentials, including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and more. With the help of Lovehoney, I’ve decided to create a sex chest checklist, if you will. Essentially, these are the categories of sexual wellness products I believe everyone should have on hand if they’re looking to achieve more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex — alone or with a partner.

Below, are my recommendations, along with the best product available at Lovehoney for the job.

A Comfortable Couple’s Vibrator: We-Vibe Sync 2 Remote Control and App Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator

Incorporating wearable devices (or any new device, really) into sex for the first time can be daunting for both parties. But the We-Vibe Sync’s slim and flexible fit uniquely adjusts to your body and doesn’t feel obtrusive during intimate moments. And while it is designed for hands-free clitoral and G-spot stimulation, both partners will enjoy the powerful sensations, bringing you both closer together (speaking from experience.)

We-Vibe Sync 2
We-Vibe Sync 2
We-Vibe : $159

An Ergonomic Massage Wand: Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator

Keyword: ergonomic. When it comes to wand vibrators, it’s imperative that the device (which can often be bulky and heavier than other styles of vibrators) feels comfortable and easy to maneuver in hand. This expert-approved wand — with seven vibration modes — is designed with a curved handle and flexible neck, so you or your partner can easily hit the right spot.

Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Buy Here : $80 $40

A High-Quality Lubricant: Lelo Personal Moisturising Lubricant 5.0 fl. oz

I’m a snob when it comes to my lube. The days of using cheap drugstore lubricants are far behind me after I’ve bathed in the spoils of high-quality personal moisturizers. They’re slick without feeling greasy, properly lubricate without getting sticky and are often housed in design-forward bottles nice enough to display right on your nightstand. This water-based lube from luxury Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo fits all of those bills, and is conveniently compatible with toys and condoms.

Lelo Personal Moisturising Lubricant 5.0 fl. oz
Lelo Personal Moisturising Lubricant 5.0 fl. oz
Buy Here : $30

A Sex Toy Cleaner: Lovehoney Fresh Toy Cleaner 8.5 fl oz

Please please please … clean your sex toys. The simplest way to do so is with a toy cleaner. Just spritz Lovehoney’s 5-star water-based formula onto toys, accessories and whatever else that needs a quick freshen up and you’re good to go for your next round.

Lovehoney Fresh Toy Cleaner 8.5 fl oz
Lovehoney Fresh Toy Cleaner 8.5 fl oz
Buy Here : $17

Intuitive Restraints: Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Red Under-Mattress Restraints

Whether you’re a BDSM pro or a curious beginner, assembling your restraint system shouldn’t feel like you’re building a piece of IKEA furniture. So, to ensure frustration doesn’t kill the mood, it’s wise to pick up some under-mattress restraints. Specifically, these top-rated restraints from Bondage Boutique. For just $50, you can seamlessly turn your bed into a full-restraint system and easily hide them when you’re done playing.

Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Red Under-Mattress Restraints
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Red Under-Mattress Restraints
Buy Here : $50

A Trusty Travel Vibrator: Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator

Your partner probably doesn’t want to lug her hefty wand vibrator on every romantic vacation or weekend getaway you guys take together (every woman has a fear of TSA rifling through their carry-on and finding a rumbly, intimate device). So, why not ensure you’re carrying a travel-friendly backup? This affordable bullet vibrator from Lovehoney is the perfect size to stow away in your Dopp kit. It’s excellent for precise clitoral stimulation and though she be but little, she is fierce with three intensities and seven rhythms.

Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator
Buy Here : $17

A Vibrator for You: Lovehoney Champion Lover Remote Control Rechargeable Cock Ring

Cock rings are worn for a number of reasons: to maintain an erection, make an erection harder, heighten sensation, to help you last longer or for edging. Use it to elevate solo sessions or during penetrative sex with a partner (the vibrations will feel heavenly for her as well). This particular remote-controlled, rechargeable vibrating cock ring from Lovehoney has three speeds and seven vibrations, plus features a ribbed texture for adding clitoral or perineal stimulation during penetrative intercourse.

Lovehoney Champion Lover Remote Control Rechargeable Cock Ring
Lovehoney Champion Lover Remote Control Rechargeable Cock Ring
Buy Here : $70

A Supportive Sex Pillow: Lovehoney Elevate Sex Position Enhancer Wedge

If you’re doing it right, you know that sex isn’t always the best for your back … or neck … or hands. In order to relieve some tension and get you back to focusing on the good stuff, you may need to invest in a sex pillow. Not only will a sex pillow or wedge provide some much-needed support, but it’ll enhance whatever position you and your partner are in, hitting that angle just right.

Lovehoney Elevate Sex Position Enhancer Wedge
Lovehoney Elevate Sex Position Enhancer Wedge
Buy Here : $100

A Romantic Massage Candle: Matchmaker Eye of Love Red Diamond Pheromone Massage Candle 5.2oz

I believe a candle should be lit every time you have sex. Sorry! It’s the romantic in me. Better yet — burn a massage candle, a multi-use candle that not only sets a seductive mood but also burns skin-safe melted wax you can use on your partner.

Matchmaker Eye of Love Red Diamond Pheromone Massage Candle 5.2oz
Matchmaker Eye of Love Red Diamond Pheromone Massage Candle 5.2oz
Buy Here : $35

Post-Coital Clean-Up Wipes: Aneros Antibacterial Sex Toy and Body Wipes

Finally, the sexual wellness item that has completely changed my sex game: Antibacterial clean-up wipes. They wipe up fluids more easily, and they’re softer and smoother on the skin than an old rag or tissue. Pick up this pack of 25 wipes for just under $10.

Aneros Antibacterial Sex Toy and Body Wipes
Aneros Antibacterial Sex Toy and Body Wipes
Buy Here : $9

