This Device Can Help You Last Longer

Like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation isn’t a topic most men want to discuss. Still, the reality is, PE is the most common sexual disorder among men, affecting up to 30% of ‘em.

Biology is also not on the side of longer-lasting heterosexual sex. According to research, intercourse (which in this case is measured from the time the penis enters the vagina to ejaculation) on average lasts around 5.4 minutes — but it can take vulva owners about 13 to 25 minutes owners to reach orgasm (also a good reminder to break out those vibrators during sex.)

“Premature ejaculation and performance anxiety are far more common than people realize, and they can occur regardless of age, sexual orientation and background,” Casey Tanner, a Certified Sex Therapist, tells InsideHook.

“They can both be caused by biological and psychological factors and sociocultural pressures. While some people experience premature ejaculation and performance anxiety every time they have sex, others find it only happens situationally.” It can also be a frustrating chicken-or-the-egg type of situation. “Experiencing premature ejaculation can increase anxiety about performance, and performance anxiety can increase the likelihood of premature ejaculation,” explains Tanner.

Luckily, there are a few solutions to help delay gratification. You might already be aware of desensitizing sprays or “delay sprays,” which are lidocaine-based formulas that produce a body-safe but numbing sensation to help prolong intimacy. A quick, easy and more affordable solution for PE, sure, but the idea of anesthetizing your penis might not be a very attractive one. You can also keep in mind certain techniques — like the start-stop method —if you’re struggling with stamina during intercourse. “Widen your repertoire of ways to be sexual with a partner. Taking breaks from penetrative sex can not only improve stamina and delay ejaculation, it can also be more pleasurable for partners who cannot orgasm from penetration alone,” says Tanner. “If you’re having penetrative sex and feel you’re about to ejaculate more quickly than you desire, try shifting positions or changing up the activity altogether.” Or you can lock in and start stamina training.

This week, Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo launched what they call “a revolutionary stamina trainer for men.” The F25 is similar in design to the brand’s line of male masturbators. That’s because the all-new device is an upgraded version of the original F1S male masturbator series, now with an open-ended design to accommodate a greater spectrum of sizes, an enhanced silicone sleeve and two motors that mimic penetrative sex.

“Men’s sex toys, like the F2S stroker, are designed for penile stimulation by delivering deep sonic pulses along with stroking,” says Lelo CMO Luka Matutinovic. “This combination is great for stronger erections and more intense ejaculation.”

Lelo

The device also connects to a stamina trainer app that includes guided Kegel exercises designed to help you strengthen your sexual performance.

“While sex toys will never replace human connection, they can be used to discover pleasure preferences, enhance masturbation or mutual masturbation and strengthen stamina through Kegel stimulation,” adds Matutinovic.

Kegels are often associated with women, but men also have pelvic floor muscles that are an oft-overlooked but crucial component of sexual wellness.

“The pelvic floor is a group of muscles and connective tissues that support the bladder, rectum and internal reproductive organs,” explains Tanner.

In people with penises, the pelvic floor helps support erections and ejaculation, and exercises like Kegels can benefit people who want better control over the timing of ejaculation. Pelvic floor health also supports blood flow in and out of the penis, a central part in getting and maintaining an erection.

“Like massaging your prostate, doing your Kegels provides an alluring trifecta of health, pleasure and psychological advantages. Among the benefits are improvement of blood flow through the penis, which combats erectile dysfunction and improving sexual stamina with stronger, longer-lasting erections and more intense orgasms,” says Matutinovic. However, like any workout routine, results come with time and consistency.

“Every human body responds differently to Kegels, but you should typically see results in 3–6 weeks if you stay up on your routine,” adds Matutinovic. “As far as we’re concerned, Kegels are the best-kept secret when it comes to male sexual health and wellness practices that are as effective as they are easy.”

The new F2S, which retails for $199, is an intuitive device that makes endurance training sexy, and a bit more euphoric than say numbing your penis with a spray bottle.

It can also be a helpful addition in long-distance relationships, notes Tanner. “The physical sensations of F2S paired with the emotional and psychological stimulation of phone sex can help support greater connection from afar. With app connectivity, partners can also experiment with power play by controlling modes, intensities or AI features, adding an element of mutual exploration,” she says.

Whether you’re looking to prolong erections, delay ejaculations or experience more intense orgasms (or all three!), Lelo’s new luxury stroker could be the solution you’re looking for.