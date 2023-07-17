Hims Hard Mints Are a Fresh Way to Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We need to think differently about erectile dysfunction. Believe it or not, the majority of men over the age of 40 experience some form of erectile dysfunction by the time they turn 70. So ED’s actually pretty common — normal, even! — and it’s definitely not something a guy should feel bad about.

Better still, it’s a highly treatable issue. Hims knows because it’s helped hundreds of thousands of men with ED, and the telehealth company’s probably going to help even more with its brand new product: Hims’ Hard Mints.

“It boosted my confidence because not only can I stay hard, but I can also satisfy my partner in return,” said Eddy, a Hims Hard Mints user, in a review*.

“Thanks to Hims I’ve gained my confidence back and I’m back to pleasing my woman,” said another, Jason R.

Trenton writes of Hims’ Hard Mints: “I’ve had nothing but positive results every time I’ve used them. Since taking the mints I’ve definitely felt a closeness to my partners I haven’t felt for quite a long time and regained a lot of confidence that I thought was long gone.”

Granted, tadalafil and sildenafil, the primary active ingredients in Hims’ Hard Mints, have been on the market for a long time, in pill form, and have been very popular with men. Hims even offers access to ED medications, but Hims didn’t rest on its laurels, and the company knew there were men out there like Bennett, a fourth reviewer of the Hard Mints, who wrote, “I would much rather carry a tin of mints instead of a pill bottle. Thank you Hims!!!”

As long as they’re right for you, getting your hands on Hims’ Hard Mints is a simple process: Answer a few questions at the Hims website about your symptoms and health history. Then, Hims connects you with a licensed medical provider, who will determine if treatment for ED is an option. If Hims’ Hard Mints are ultimately prescribed, for as little as $6 per use your mints will ship discreetly to you with no shipping charge. And because Hims is a healthcare brand, the company is subject to HIPAA regulations. Therefore, Hims has safe and secure data storage on its website, keeping your personal information totally private.

As opposed to other ED medications, you’ll enjoy taking Hims’ Hard Mints. Instead of swallowing it whole like a pill — or sucking on it like a cough drop — bite into and chew the mint until you can comfortably swallow it. As you do so you’ll get a refreshing burst of mintiness in your mouth, which will help in the kissing department before there’s any other potential action.

Hims’ Hard Mints are compounded with active ingredients tadalafil and sildenafil, at different dosages personalized just for you. Another benefit of Hims’ Hard Mints is they can be taken daily, or as needed, depending on your preference.

It’s good to know that, because of their personalized nature, compounded products are not independently approved by the FDA, but, again, licensed healthcare providers are behind these prescriptions and will only write them if they believe the treatment is right for you. Like with any drug, though, there is the potential for some side effects, such as headaches, upset stomach, runny or stuffy nose, back and muscle pain, among others.

Still, plenty of Hims’ Hard Mints users — and, likely, their partners as well — are satisfied.

A reviewer named Kian wrote: “I was so impressed by them that I recommended them to all my friends! I had always been reluctant to use products like Hims, but now I regret not using them earlier!”

*Customer’s results have not been independently verified. Individual results will vary. Customers were given free product for their time. Hard Mints are chewable compounded products and have not been approved by the FDA. The FDA does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs. Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.