Last Minute Mother’s Day Shopping? Amazon Has Your Back

From skincare classics like L'Occitane hand cream to a nice perfume from Dior

By Hanna Agro
May 9, 2024 12:51 pm
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Were you your own worst enemy this Mother’s Day? Did you miss the delivery deadline at your local florist? Don’t worry, flowers only last so long and you can always turn to Amazon for a trusty gift that will arrive in time and that your mom is sure to love.

From skincare classics like L’Occitane hand cream to a nice perfume from Dior, the options on Amazon are (shockingly) good this year — so don’t let your mom down and don’t make it obvious that you’re a last-minute gift giver. We’ve taken the time to dig through the site and pick out a quality selection of goods for you to pick from and wrap up for this celebratory day.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Machine
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Machine
Amazon : $100$69
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Amazon : $130
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon : $130$80
Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Amazon : $18 – $48
KitchenAid Ice Cream Attachment Mixer
KitchenAid Ice Cream Attachment Mixer
Amazon : $100$70
bareMinerals Butter Drench Face Cream
bareMinerals Butter Drench Face Cream
Amazon : $44
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon : $150$120
Nautica Carry All Wallet
Nautica Carry All Wallet
Amazon : $16
LA Jolie Lavender Candle
LA Jolie Lavender Candle
Amazon : $26
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Amazon : $13

