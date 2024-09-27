Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
September 27, 2024 2:17 pm
From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Percival, Filson, Blundstone, Victorinox, Lancaster

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Filson drops another new stunning tote, Blundstone boots grace us with a lace up pair just in time for fall and Lancaster delivers the dutch oven we didn’t know we needed.

On x Oyster Tennis Club THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro
On x Oyster Tennis Club THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro
Buy Here : $160

Created by multi-hyphenate Woodie White in 2020, Oyster Tennis Club was founded on the conceit of broadening the traditional tennis landscape via community and inclusivity. Their latest endeavor, in conjunction with On, celebrates the sport with a vibrant rendition of the Swiss label’s tentpole tennis style, THE ROGER Pro. The limited edition colorway  —  rich ivory and evergreen — and reflective bits are particularly tasty…and primed to sell out. 

Filson x Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Wool Cruiser
Filson x Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Wool Cruiser
Buy Here : $595

Yet another fall-centric drop from the Filson x Chris Stapleton collab. Just in time for the colder months this Filson wool jacket comes in with the perfect vintage plaid pattern.

Viberg The Outsider II Boots
Viberg The Outsider II Boots
Preorder Here : $1,000

A functional boot that looks devilishly handsome? Say less. Viberg’s latest collab with award-winning writer David Coggins is an Italian full-grain calfskin suede boot handcrafted using Traditional Channeled Insole Goodyear Welt construction. The hand-welted shoe can withstand whatever rigorous outdoor fall activities you have planned, without clashing with your fall fit.

Percival x Ilaria Collection
Percival x Ilaria Collection
Buy Here : $59 – $289

The sweater polo owes it all to Illaria Urbinati. The celeb stylist, who stacked A-list rooster of clients includes Ryan Reynolds, Barry Keoghan and the Rock, is once again teaming up with Britonian label Percival for a capsule of swolos, knits and outwear so louche they’ll tactfully invite you from their yacht party. Much like the previous collection, you can expect stock to go quickly, so grab all your officewear while you still can.

Blundstone #2427 Lace Up boots
Blundstone #2427 Lace Up boots
Buy Here : $225

Blundstones? Not like you’ve ever seen ‘em before. The newest drop from the Aussie-based brand includes (shockingly) laces — the #2427 supplants the same premium leather used in the brands iconic Chelsea Boots onto a rough-and-tumble lace-up boot. They’re rugged, rustic and ready to rumble.

Lancaster 5 Quart Dutch Oven
Lancaster 5 Quart Dutch Oven
Buy Here : $299

There are lots of modern brands making beautiful cast iron cookware here in the U.S. You may not have heard of Lancaster, but the Pennsylvania outfit makes one of our favorite skillets — largely thanks to the lightweight, ergonomic design, which means we instinctively find ourselves reaching for it more often than the heavier options in our cupboard. But they’re branching out beyond skillets with a new five-quart Dutch oven. Like their other products, it’s handsome in a utilitarian way, and looks like it was taken straight out of a 1920s farmstead kitchen.

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Automatic Watch
Victorinox I.N.O.X. Automatic Watch
Buy Here : $1,200

For the new generation of their I.N.O.X. Automatic watches, Victorinox has crafted an appropriately tough-as-nails design: Swiss-made, 41mm width, 200m of water resistance, ISO-certified shock resistance, and powered by a Sellita SW200 movement with a 38-hour power reserve. There are a number of design characteristics that carry across all eight new models, including the signature “carved” bezel, squared-off minute and hour hands, and a counterweight on the seconds hand referencing the brand’s Swiss Army Knife. But from there, the differences abound: Steel or carbon case? Steel, rubber or wood (yes, wood) bracelet or strap? Want a matching knife, or just the watch? We like the blue steel. 

