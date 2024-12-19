20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here we are again. The end of the season, a time to relax and reflect on another year gone by, full of trials and triumphs and so man— ah, shit, you forgot to get holiday gifts again, didn’t you? It’s not your fault — it’s not like you had any help. Or any reminders. The past is in the past, as they say, but the time is now for some serious damage control. You’ve already missed many of the shipping windows for guaranteed delivery by Christmas (although not all), but there’s one retail you can turn to. That’s right: the last minute Amazon gifts are as abundant as they are surprisingly varied, with a ton of stock from UGG, Apple, Calvin Klein, Breville and more all set to arrive by December 25, so long as you act fast.

We’re here to help. We’ve spent hours parsing through Amazon’s coffers to cut down on your “furiously scrolling on Amazon” time, and compiled a list of 20 killer gifts for you to snag immediately instead. There’s something for the doting host, the boomer mother-in-law, the surly teen, and that’s not even beginning to scratch the surface. Read on for the best last minute Amazon gifts.

The Best Last Minute Gifts From Amazon

Secure the Airpods Max and you will win the holidays. Guaranteed.

We don’t know which is the bigger deal: the fact that so many people still think basics are a bad gift (wrong, obviously) or the fact that a three-pack of Calvin Klein briefs are currently only $20 and set to arrive pre-Christmas.

A tasteful hand soap makes for an excellent last-minute White Elephant or host gift. We’re particularly fond of this particular fauna scent from New York-based Malin + Goetz.

Audio-Technica’s sensibly priced turntable model is one of the best on the market for relative newbies looking to get into records. Just ask our editor-in-chief.

The thick base and lead-free crystal glass here mean you’ll have a sturdy base to stir up a few cocktails (well, at least two at a time). If you’re feeling generous, pair it with a barspoon and some whiskey glasses or cocktail coupes, perhaps?

See above: socks actually make great gifts, especially when they’re made in American and designed to last you decades.

Combining the latest in AI and VR tech with the iconic Wayfarer style, these hands-free smart sunglasses are admittedly sick, even if only for the novelty. Just be careful — if you give these to your FaceBook Live-obsessed mom, she may never take them off.

Every good holiday party needs a board game, specifically one that’s easy to learn and addicting. Wavelength, an inventive social guessing game, will win over even the anti-game Grinches out there.

A parfum or cologne is an excellent gift idea for a partner. D.S. & Durga’s bespoke scents, like his smokey Cowboy Grass, should properly convey you care enough to get them something nice. Plus think of the olfactory benefits for you both!

Designed specifically for unimpeded ZZZs, these nifty Ozlo sleepbuds are the perfect gift for the light sleeper/constant traveler/bigger napper in your life.

Say it with us: stock-ing-stuff-er.

For the beauty girlie, trusted label Oribe offers a full suite of haircare products. Or, you could just get them all in this Hair Alchemy Resilience Collection.

We call the Moccamaster a two-fer gift. That is, it’s two gifts ‘fer the price of one: a mean cup of a coffee and the $7.52 you just saved from not going to Starbucks.

Required reading.

There’s something poetic about bestowing the gift of memories to a loved one. Something even more poetic about one-upping all the other gifters in your family, too.

It’s almost 2025. He should have UGGs by now.

We simply cannot believe how much stuff they’ve managed to cram into this Breville countertop oven — a pro air fryer, convection power, straight-up toaster.

A cable organizer might not seem like the most exciting present, but you try a long-haul from JFK to LAX and then check back in with us.

Any child, tween, teen, or man-child should go appropriately nuts over the latest and greatest in video gaming.

It may seem like an odd choice at first, but this special-grade, New Zealand-harvested Manuka honey has a host of health benefits, tastes great, and makes a surprisingly good gift for the otherwise hard to shop for.