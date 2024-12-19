Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time

The king of instant shipping comes in clutch for last-minute gifts

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 19, 2024 1:27 pm
last minute Amazon gifts
There's still time to score gifts at Amazon
Amazon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here we are again. The end of the season, a time to relax and reflect on another year gone by, full of trials and triumphs and so man— ah, shit, you forgot to get holiday gifts again, didn’t you? It’s not your fault — it’s not like you had any help. Or any reminders. The past is in the past, as they say, but the time is now for some serious damage control. You’ve already missed many of the shipping windows for guaranteed delivery by Christmas (although not all), but there’s one retail you can turn to. That’s right: the last minute Amazon gifts are as abundant as they are surprisingly varied, with a ton of stock from UGG, Apple, Calvin Klein, Breville and more all set to arrive by December 25, so long as you act fast.

InsideHook’s 2024 Gift Guide
InsideHook’s 2024 Gift Guide

You’ve got questions. We’ve got the gifts.

We’re here to help. We’ve spent hours parsing through Amazon’s coffers to cut down on your “furiously scrolling on Amazon” time, and compiled a list of 20 killer gifts for you to snag immediately instead. There’s something for the doting host, the boomer mother-in-law, the surly teen, and that’s not even beginning to scratch the surface. Read on for the best last minute Amazon gifts.

The Best Last Minute Gifts From Amazon

For Anyone: Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
For Anyone: Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Buy Here : $529

Secure the Airpods Max and you will win the holidays. Guaranteed.

For the Guy in Need of a Restock: Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
For the Guy in Need of a Restock: Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $48 $20

We don’t know which is the bigger deal: the fact that so many people still think basics are a bad gift (wrong, obviously) or the fact that a three-pack of Calvin Klein briefs are currently only $20 and set to arrive pre-Christmas.

For the Deserving Host: Malin + Goetz Essential Eucalyptus Hand + Body Wash
For the Deserving Host: Malin + Goetz Essential Eucalyptus Hand + Body Wash
Buy Here : $28

A tasteful hand soap makes for an excellent last-minute White Elephant or host gift. We’re particularly fond of this particular fauna scent from New York-based Malin + Goetz.

For the Budding Vinyl Enthusiast: Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable
For the Budding Vinyl Enthusiast: Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable
Buy Here : $349 $249

Audio-Technica’s sensibly priced turntable model is one of the best on the market for relative newbies looking to get into records. Just ask our editor-in-chief.

For the Mixologist: Viski Cocktail Mixing Glass
For the Mixologist: Viski Cocktail Mixing Glass
Buy Here : $35

The thick base and lead-free crystal glass here mean you’ll have a sturdy base to stir up a few cocktails (well, at least two at a time). If you’re feeling generous, pair it with a barspoon and some whiskey glasses or cocktail coupes, perhaps?

For the Get-Out-There Girlie: Darn Tough Hiker Coolmax Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks
For the Get-Out-There Girlie: Darn Tough Hiker Coolmax Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks
Buy Here : $24

See above: socks actually make great gifts, especially when they’re made in American and designed to last you decades.

For the Futurists: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses
For the Futurists: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses
Buy Here : $329

Combining the latest in AI and VR tech with the iconic Wayfarer style, these hands-free smart sunglasses are admittedly sick, even if only for the novelty. Just be careful — if you give these to your FaceBook Live-obsessed mom, she may never take them off.

For the Whole Family: Wavelength Board Game
For the Whole Family: Wavelength Board Game
Buy Here : $40 $31

Every good holiday party needs a board game, specifically one that’s easy to learn and addicting. Wavelength, an inventive social guessing game, will win over even the anti-game Grinches out there.

For the Significant Other: D.S. & Durga Cowboy Grass
For the Significant Other: D.S. & Durga Cowboy Grass
Buy Here : $120 $112

A parfum or cologne is an excellent gift idea for a partner. D.S. & Durga’s bespoke scents, like his smokey Cowboy Grass, should properly convey you care enough to get them something nice. Plus think of the olfactory benefits for you both!

For the Light Sleeper: Ozlo Sleepbuds
For the Light Sleeper: Ozlo Sleepbuds
Amazon : $299

Designed specifically for unimpeded ZZZs, these nifty Ozlo sleepbuds are the perfect gift for the light sleeper/constant traveler/bigger napper in your life.

For the Stocking: Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
For the Stocking: Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Buy Here : $20

Say it with us: stock-ing-stuff-er.

For the Beauty Obsessed: Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Collection
For the Beauty Obsessed: Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Collection
Buy Here : $105

For the beauty girlie, trusted label Oribe offers a full suite of haircare products. Or, you could just get them all in this Hair Alchemy Resilience Collection.

For the Caffeine Fiend: Technivorm Moccamaster 53923 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker
For the Caffeine Fiend: Technivorm Moccamaster 53923 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon : $359 $323

We call the Moccamaster a two-fer gift. That is, it’s two gifts ‘fer the price of one: a mean cup of a coffee and the $7.52 you just saved from not going to Starbucks.

For the Person Who Reads (But Really Doesn't) on the Train: <em>Didion and Babitz</em> by Lili Anolik
For the Person Who Reads (But Really Doesn’t) on the Train: Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik
Buy Here : $30 $23

Required reading.

For the Memory Makers: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera
For the Memory Makers: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera
Buy Here : $100 $90

There’s something poetic about bestowing the gift of memories to a loved one. Something even more poetic about one-upping all the other gifters in your family, too.

For the Fellow Who Knows What's up: UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot
For the Fellow Who Knows What’s up: UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Buy Here : $150

It’s almost 2025. He should have UGGs by now.

For the Home Chef: Breville the Smart Oven
For the Home Chef: Breville the Smart Oven
Amazon : $400 $300

We simply cannot believe how much stuff they’ve managed to cram into this Breville countertop oven — a pro air fryer, convection power, straight-up toaster.

For the Jetsetter: BUBM 3Pcs Universal Travel Cable Organizer
For the Jetsetter: BUBM 3Pcs Universal Travel Cable Organizer
Buy Here : $50 $44

A cable organizer might not seem like the most exciting present, but you try a long-haul from JFK to LAX and then check back in with us.

For the Gamer: Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Console
For the Gamer: Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Buy Here : $699

Any child, tween, teen, or man-child should go appropriately nuts over the latest and greatest in video gaming.

For the Hard to Shop For: Manukora Raw Manuka Honey
For the Hard to Shop For: Manukora Raw Manuka Honey
Buy Here : $25

It may seem like an odd choice at first, but this special-grade, New Zealand-harvested Manuka honey has a host of health benefits, tastes great, and makes a surprisingly good gift for the otherwise hard to shop for.

More Like This

Your next weekender bag
Your Next Weekender Bag Should Be From Satchel & Page
Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down at Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.
The Best of Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section
Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic; Serica Ref. 6190 Field Chronometer “California”; TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph; Rolex GMT-Master II ref. 126720VTNR; DOXA SUB 300T Aristera
The Best Left-Handed Watches
Amazon founder and tech billionaire Jeff Bezos seen in a photo from the 1990s and one from 2024
The Year the Tech Nerds Became the Bullies

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

New Balance 574 Sneaker
Our Favorite New Balance Sneaker Is 33% Off

$90$60

J.Crew Primaloft Nordic Parka
This Is Your Annual Chance to Snag the Perfect Parka on Sale

$498$207

ORIGINALGRAND REMASTERED WRK SNEAKER ORIGINALGRAND REMASTERED WRK SNEAKER ORIGINALGRAND REMASTERED WRK SNEAKER ORIGINALGRAND REMASTERED WRK SNEAKER Men's ØriginalGrand Remastered Work Sneakers
This Is the Last Day for Cole Haan’s Huge Sale

From Our Partner

Ember
How to Save Big on Ember’s Smart Mugs

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The best unique gifts for women.
15 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress
A crowded lap pool at a gym. Here's why our editor is never joining a gym again.
I Joined a Gym This Year. I’ll Never Make That Mistake Again.
Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber, three women who inspired my own personal take on menswear this year
We’re Trapped in a Menswear Echo Chamber. Can Women Help Us Break Out?
These products are sure to elevate any mobile office set up
9 Perfect Gifts for the Digital Nomad in Your Life
Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
20 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
HDMI cable
Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

last minute Amazon gifts

20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time

a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car

25 Unique Gift Ideas From Bespoke Post

Huckberry

Huckberry Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift Destination

JLab HEAR earbuds in beige, next to a phone with the JLab app

Review: Did JLab Create a Cheaper Alternative to the AirPod Pro’s Hearing Aid Feature?

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches