Products of the Week: Olympic Collabs, Sunglasses and Timex Watches

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 26, 2024 1:54 pm
From sunglasses to Timex watches this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From sunglasses to Timex watches, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: We are greeted with many an Olympics collab from Nike and J.Crew, a new NutriBullet Blender hits shelves and Timex blesses us with yet another lovely watch.

USA Swimming x J.Crew Collection
USA Swimming x J.Crew Collection
SHOP Here

The Summer Games are officially upon us, which means we’re about to be inundated with collabs of the red, white and blue Olympic-themed variety. Currently, we’re coveting the J.Crew x USA Swimming summer-inspired assortment, which features crewneck tees and sweatshirts, embroidered polo shirts, a bucket hat and an everyday tote bag. An ode to the brand’s coastal heritage and the ever-dominant U.S. swim team, the drop is rife with quintessential beach getaway attire.

District Vision x 2XU Collab
District Vision x 2XU Collab
Buy Here : $70 – $650

Running a marathon is impossibly difficult. Running a marathon in 120-degree weather? You’re going to need District Vision’s newest drop for that one. The CA-based running label has partnered with 2XU for a collection of running gear and garb specifically designed for “extreme weather conditions and temperatures” and inspired by the insipid 135-mile Badwater marathon that runs from Death Valley to Mount Whitney. The nine-piece capsule, which includes shorts, hoodies, accessories and DV’s signature shades, utilizes an ultralight French-milled mesh that’s UV-protective and breezy as all get out.

Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue 37mm Watch
Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue 37mm Watch
Buy Here : $199

The Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue is like a magic trick — specifically an old-school “pick a card” trick. There’s nothing revolutionary about this re-released timepiece, but it’s delightful all the same. A navy dot painted on the underside of the crystal and navy hands blends in with the navy dial to make it seem like the red and white tips of the three hands are floating around the face. Add to that low-tech illusion a retro cushion case and stainless steel bracelet, and you’ve got a watch to break out when your vibe is man of mystery.

Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket
Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket
Buy Here : $179 – $249

Brooklinen’s waffle-weave towels and robes have been such a hit that they apparently said, screw it, let’s do waffle EVERYTHING. The latest addition to their wafflepalooza is the Dreamweave Bed Blanket, which is available in three sizes, up to the King/Cali King version that is a whopping 9.5-feet by 8-feet. But it doesn’t stop there: they’ve also got a pillow and shower curtain, because why the hell not.

Nike Athena and Nike Zeus Glasses
Nike Athena and Nike Zeus Glasses
Buy Here : $250 – $500

Just in time for Paris 2024, Nike is dropping some revolutionary new shades: the Nike Athena and Zeus were specifically crafted for Olympic competition, with high-end (and screwless) titanium tech and a futuristic feel the swoosh describes as “psychological armor.” (Color us intrigued.) Both pairs are available now at Nike’s webstore.

Tracksmith Federation Collection
Tracksmith Federation Collection
Buy Here : $45 – $700

A blatant love for design and aesthetics has long set boutique running label Tracksmith apart from the competition; their latest Federation collection flexes more of that chic muscle, with a precise capsule of garments created in partnership with Emilie Hawtin of Clementina. The hero product, the Federation Blazer, is part chore coat and part blazer, and fully handmade in Rome. (Read: perfect for the Paris-hosted games.) Classic running wares in creamy colorways round out the collection.

USA Skateboarding x Nike Collab
USA Skateboarding x Nike Collab
Buy Here : $45 – $150

Ah yes, another glorious Team USA clothing collaboration in light of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. These pieces from Nike were the lovechild of a collaboration with Team USA Skateboarding league, so there’s some more edgy stuff — especially because the collection pulls inspiration from the origin of skateboarding in 1960s California.

NutriBullet Flip Portable Blender
NutriBullet Flip Portable Blender
Buy Here : $100

I love portable things. Portable fans, portable chargers — and yes, portable blenders. It’s happened on me one too many times that my smoothie separates and needs a fresh blend or one I purchased has chunks in it that need fixing. The NutriBullet is a blender and an insulated tumbler, so it’s sure to keep your contents nice and cold. It comes equipped with a hybrid blade-lid that allows you to blend and sip seamlessly.

