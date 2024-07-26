Products of the Week: Olympic Collabs, Sunglasses and Timex Watches

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: We are greeted with many an Olympics collab from Nike and J.Crew, a new NutriBullet Blender hits shelves and Timex blesses us with yet another lovely watch.

The Summer Games are officially upon us, which means we’re about to be inundated with collabs of the red, white and blue Olympic-themed variety. Currently, we’re coveting the J.Crew x USA Swimming summer-inspired assortment, which features crewneck tees and sweatshirts, embroidered polo shirts, a bucket hat and an everyday tote bag. An ode to the brand’s coastal heritage and the ever-dominant U.S. swim team, the drop is rife with quintessential beach getaway attire.

Running a marathon is impossibly difficult. Running a marathon in 120-degree weather? You’re going to need District Vision’s newest drop for that one. The CA-based running label has partnered with 2XU for a collection of running gear and garb specifically designed for “extreme weather conditions and temperatures” and inspired by the insipid 135-mile Badwater marathon that runs from Death Valley to Mount Whitney. The nine-piece capsule, which includes shorts, hoodies, accessories and DV’s signature shades, utilizes an ultralight French-milled mesh that’s UV-protective and breezy as all get out.

The Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue is like a magic trick — specifically an old-school “pick a card” trick. There’s nothing revolutionary about this re-released timepiece, but it’s delightful all the same. A navy dot painted on the underside of the crystal and navy hands blends in with the navy dial to make it seem like the red and white tips of the three hands are floating around the face. Add to that low-tech illusion a retro cushion case and stainless steel bracelet, and you’ve got a watch to break out when your vibe is man of mystery.

Brooklinen’s waffle-weave towels and robes have been such a hit that they apparently said, screw it, let’s do waffle EVERYTHING. The latest addition to their wafflepalooza is the Dreamweave Bed Blanket, which is available in three sizes, up to the King/Cali King version that is a whopping 9.5-feet by 8-feet. But it doesn’t stop there: they’ve also got a pillow and shower curtain, because why the hell not.

Just in time for Paris 2024, Nike is dropping some revolutionary new shades: the Nike Athena and Zeus were specifically crafted for Olympic competition, with high-end (and screwless) titanium tech and a futuristic feel the swoosh describes as “psychological armor.” (Color us intrigued.) Both pairs are available now at Nike’s webstore.

A blatant love for design and aesthetics has long set boutique running label Tracksmith apart from the competition; their latest Federation collection flexes more of that chic muscle, with a precise capsule of garments created in partnership with Emilie Hawtin of Clementina. The hero product, the Federation Blazer, is part chore coat and part blazer, and fully handmade in Rome. (Read: perfect for the Paris-hosted games.) Classic running wares in creamy colorways round out the collection.

Ah yes, another glorious Team USA clothing collaboration in light of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. These pieces from Nike were the lovechild of a collaboration with Team USA Skateboarding league, so there’s some more edgy stuff — especially because the collection pulls inspiration from the origin of skateboarding in 1960s California.

I love portable things. Portable fans, portable chargers — and yes, portable blenders. It’s happened on me one too many times that my smoothie separates and needs a fresh blend or one I purchased has chunks in it that need fixing. The NutriBullet is a blender and an insulated tumbler, so it’s sure to keep your contents nice and cold. It comes equipped with a hybrid blade-lid that allows you to blend and sip seamlessly.