The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

American Single Malt | 52.5%-67.7% ABV | Aged 4-11 Years

The Vermont independent bottler Lost Lantern just debuted this seven-whiskey collection (two blends and five single casks), highlighting single malt character “through an American lens.” It’s basically a celebration of the newly-categorized American Single Malt. The bottles include American Vatted Malt Remix and American Vatted Malt Reissue (an update and a reissue of Lost Lantern’s first release); a trio of single casks from Nantucket-based Triple Eight Distillery; a 135.4 proof release from Idaho’s certified organic Warfield Distillery (including the oldest whiskey Lost Lantern has ever released); and a 10-year-old McCarthy’s, the first decade-aged whiskey from America’s original single malt distillery.

It’s tough to choose a standout, as they’re all really good and quite varied. The Warfield bottle offered something mouth-coating, fruity and with hints of chocolate. The Triple Eight peated was like a sweet barbecue with a nice, lingering finish. And the Remix went in a tantalizing new direction with an emphasis on fruits and tropical notes.