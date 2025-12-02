The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Check out more in-depth looks at new whiskey releases here.
Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength 12YR
Rye | 53-65% ABV | Aged 12 Years
A historically Pennsylvania rye now made in Kentucky at the James B. Beam distillery, this limited-edition annual release is cask-strength and unfiltered. The liquid was aged in four distinct warehouses in Clermont, and the final result is cohesive and wonderful, a modest toasted rye with plenty of oak spice, a hint of caramel, vanilla, mint, allspice and black pepper.
Angel’s Envy Cask Strength 10
Bourbon | 61.3% ABV | Aged 10 Years
Best known for their finished whiskeys, Angel Envy’s first-ever age-stated release is a bourbon aged a cumulative 10 years in new American oak and Port wine barrels. There aren’t a lot of these (less than 25,000 bottles available nationwide), but it’s worth seeking out for its lovely melange of butterscotch, cinnamon, apricot, vanilla, cherry and spice cake.
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Tanyard Hill Rye
Rye | 65.1-74.4% ABV | No Age Statement
There are two new limited-edition releases from the iconic Tennessee whiskey distillery. The rye, in particular, is a standout, as the roughly 10-year-old release enters the “hazmat” category (given that it’s single barrel, the barrel proofs vary from 65.1 to 74.4% ABV). Crafted from a mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley and matured in one of the oldest barrelhouses at the distillery, it’s a rye with some serious kick, offering notes of chocolate mint, charred oak, vanilla and cloves.
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series No. 15
Tennessee Whiskey | 58.5% ABV | No Age Statement
The latest Distillery Series (a Tennessee state and distillery exclusive) comes from the more traditional Jack Daniel’s whiskey mash bill, culled from barrels aged nearly nine years. This is a “sweet mash” release: At the beginning of each distilling season, they use a sweet mash process during grain cooking, which kickstarts production before establishing a setback to support the sour mash process. (Sweet mash uses fresh ingredients for each batch, while sour mash utilizes a portion of the previous batch’s fermented mash.) At 117 proof, this is a jacked-up Jack Daniel’s, full of oak spice, tobacco, brown sugar, caramel, cloves, red fruits and even some pecan notes.
The Tennessee Collective
American Whiskey | 59.8% ABV | Aged 4+ Years
What happens when you blend barrels from 12 different Tennessee distilleries? Overseen by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and blended at Sugarlands Distilling Company, each participating distillery for this limited-edition release gave a barrel that had been aging for at least four years (note they don’t all appear to be Tennessee whiskeys, hence the “American whiskey” labeling). This cask-strength release offers a nice balance between barrel spice and sweeter caramel/vanilla notes with hints of cherry, coconut, candied ginger and cloves.
Nikka From the Barrel Extra Marriage
Japanese Whisky | 51.4% ABV | No Age Statement
This limited-edition release celebrates the famed Japanese whisky brand’s 40th anniversary. The blend of dozens of batches of malt and grain whiskies (from predominantly Nikka’s Yoichi and Miyagikyo Distilleries) features double the “marriage” time, meaning the whiskies spend up to an additional three months resting in used casks. The final result is floral, citrusy and bright, with hints of sandalwood, caramel, lemon, milk chocolate and a gentle oak spice.
Milam & Greene Provisions
Bourbon | 40% ABV | No Age Statement
Sometimes you just need a good, affordable bourbon. Crafted by Heather Greene (master blender) and Marlene Holmes (master distiller), Provisions ($35) undergoes the brand’s “Texification” process, where bourbon barrels from Kentucky are brought to Texas for additional aging in the heat. There’s a definite nuttiness on the nose (which to me usually suggests something that needs a bit more aging), but on the palate this is a crowd-pleasing bourbon, full of vanilla, caramel, oak spice and baking spices. It’s certainly worthy of our 80-proof whiskey guide.
Jeptha Creed Red, White and Blue Bourbon
Bourbon | 50% ABV | No Age Statement
Featuring a mash bill of estate-grown Bloody Butcher corn, heirloom white corn and heirloom blue corn (with malted rye and malted barley), the fourth edition of Jeptha Creed’s patriotic bourbon offers a unique, slightly nutty take on America’s spirit, with hints of caramel, popcorn, cloves, red berries, nutmeg, cinnamon and baking spices. A portion of the proceeds from Red, White and Blue will be donated to the non-profit organization Paws of War. You can read our interview with the mother-daughter team behind Jeptha Creed here.
Barrell Bourbon New Year 2026
Bourbon | 55.15% ABV | Aged 5+ Years
The 10th annual release of Barrell’s New Year is a blend of whiskeys that were distilled in IN, TN, KY, WY, MD, NY and OH, aged between five and 16 years with a derived mash bill of 74% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley and 1% wheat. It’s obviously a complex and layered expression, with notes of graham cracker, vanilla, caramel, red berries, lemon custard, nutmeg, pomegranate, a bit of rye and oak spice and cloves.
High West Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 13
Rye | 49.3% ABV | Aged 4+ Years
High West’s most popular release is this annual, limited-edition bottle, made with their flagship whiskey, Rendezvous (a blend of straight rye whiskeys ranging from four to 10 years of age, sourced both from MGP and utilizing their own liquid), that’s finished in ruby and tawny Port barrels. It’s also overseen by Distilling Director Isaac Winter, which seems apropos. It’s certainly a good choice for the holidays, full of cherry, vanilla, rye spice, eucalyptus and oolong tea notes. It’s both herbal and jammy and should be a holiday crowd-pleaser.
Hatozaki Small Batch 15 Year Old Mizunara Cask Finish
Straight Malt Whisky | 46% ABV | Aged 15 Years
The Japanese distillery’s newest addition to its “Omakase” series is also the oldest age statement from the brand. A U.S. exclusive, this is a malt whisky aged 12 years in new charred oak barrels and finished for three years in rare Mizunara casks sourced from the Hokkaido forests in Japan. Limited to fewer than 3,000 bottles, this Small Batch release is fruity and vibrant, featuring notes of sandalwood, oolong tea, vanilla and a hint of smoke.
Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 10-Year
Bourbon | 58% ABV | Aged 10 Years
The seventh installment of the Vertical Series follows the transformation and maturation of sourced bourbon barrels from MGP as they aged at the Castle & Key distillery, with a new age-stated bottle released annually. Blended from 75 barrels and bottled unfiltered at cask strength, it has notes of vanilla, burnt sugar, maple, candied cherry, orange, salted caramel and cloves. Exceptional stuff. (Fun fact: The series will now go to 16 years.)
Pinhook Collaboration Series No. 4
Rye | 60.95% ABV | Aged 6 Years
Pinhook also just released the fourth edition of its Collaboration Series, a team-up with bartender and bar owner Neal Bodenheimer (most notably of Cure in New Orleans). The first rye in the series, this limited-edition was done as an interactive blending session held at Tales of the Cocktail 2025. It’s herbaceous on the nose and palate with a strong rye kick and notes of butterscotch, tobacco and baking spices.
Lost Lantern The Scotch Lovers’ Collection
American Single Malt | 52.5%-67.7% ABV | Aged 4-11 Years
The Vermont independent bottler Lost Lantern just debuted this seven-whiskey collection (two blends and five single casks), highlighting single malt character “through an American lens.” It’s basically a celebration of the newly-categorized American Single Malt. The bottles include American Vatted Malt Remix and American Vatted Malt Reissue (an update and a reissue of Lost Lantern’s first release); a trio of single casks from Nantucket-based Triple Eight Distillery; a 135.4 proof release from Idaho’s certified organic Warfield Distillery (including the oldest whiskey Lost Lantern has ever released); and a 10-year-old McCarthy’s, the first decade-aged whiskey from America’s original single malt distillery.
It’s tough to choose a standout, as they’re all really good and quite varied. The Warfield bottle offered something mouth-coating, fruity and with hints of chocolate. The Triple Eight peated was like a sweet barbecue with a nice, lingering finish. And the Remix went in a tantalizing new direction with an emphasis on fruits and tropical notes.
Leopold Bros x Thursday Boots
Rye | 50% ABV | Aged 5 Years
Thursday Boots just launched a limited-edition, single barrel Maryland-style rye, created in collaboration with PM Spirits and Leopold Bros. Apparently, the whiskey is a nod to the apparel company’s roots, where the founders would introduce the brand to people in a barroom setting. Only available in the brand’s Flatiron store/showroom and on Bottlerocket.com and featuring a mash bill of 65% rye, 15% corn and 20% in-house floor malt, it’s spicy and herbaceous with hints of eucalyptus, cinnamon, malt and vanilla.
