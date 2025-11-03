The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November

Scotch | 43.7% ABV | Aged 85 Years

Yeah, you read that right — 85 years. It’s the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled, and independent bottlers Gordon & MacPhail went an extra mile in presentation, wrapping the liquid in an entwined branch decanter designed by American architect Jeanne Gang. Only 125 of these are available worldwide, and you can read more of the backstory here. I got to try this at the auction house Christie’s, where one bottle is going up for bid in November. Even with just two tiny sips, I can say this is something special. There’s surprisingly a lot on the nose (orange peel, leather, cinnamon) and the liquid itself is full of cherry, apricot oak spice, tobacco and a hint of (non-peat) smoke.